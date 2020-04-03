During the COVID-19 crisis, the one topic that comes up as often as washing your hands and social distancing is remote monitoring. CPGs and brand owners traditionally—as a whole—have been reluctant to embrace the technology for several reasons, usually centered around security. As facilities are forced to put their clamps on visitors, companies on both sides of the table are turning to remote methods of doing business, albeit some continue to remain reluctant. In packaging and processing machinery, that means augmented or virtual reality and remote monitoring. Spencer Cramer, CEO, Ei3 Corporation, joins the podcast to explain the ins and outs of remote monitoring.





Stay tuned for more podcasts with offering guidance around COVID-19 in an effort to keep the industry informed, strong and connected.