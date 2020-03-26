As the pandemic continues to impact lives daily, PMMI is using its channels to offer insights and reinforce that we are in this together. In this episode of PMMI’s special UnPACKed with PMMI series, the podcast heads north to investigate how ever-changing mandates are affecting the Canadian market, and provide observations that apply to manufacturing across North America. BellatRx Inc. President Alan Shuhaibar and Mpac Langen Sales Director of Americas, Ian Borrell share how communication with customers is key, the importance of keeping staff constantly updated and more.

Stay tuned for more podcasts with PMMI members as they offer their guidance around COVID-19 planning in an effort to keep the industry strong and connected.







