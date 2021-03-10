FPA Announces 2021 Flexible Packaging Achievement Award Winners

The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) announced the winners of its 65th Annual Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition.

Flexible Packaging Association
Mar 10th, 2021

The 2021 Flexible Packaging Highest Achievement and Gold and Silver Award Winners are:

Highest Achievement Award
Crunch Pak's Toy Story Lunch Kitz by American Packaging Corp.  Read more.

Gold Achievement Awards
Amcor's Dual Chamber Pouch by Amcor Flexibles—Technical Innovation  Read more.

Arbor Teas Organic Tea by Polykar, Eagle Flexible Packaging, Futamura USA, Inc.—Sustainability  Read more.

ChameleonTM for Tyvek® by Paxxus, Inc.—Expanding the Use of Flexible Packaging  Read more.

Hunter’s® Gourmet – Quinoa Chips by Emirates Printing Press, LLC—Packaging Excellence, Printing, Shelf Impact  Read more.GOLD AWARD, SUSTAINABILITY—Industrial Compostable Coffee Pod Lidding & Mother Bag by TC Transcontinental PackagingGOLD AWARD, SUSTAINABILITY—Industrial Compostable Coffee Pod Lidding & Mother Bag by TC Transcontinental Packaging

Industrial Compostable Coffee Pod Lidding & Mother Bag by TC Transcontinental Packaging—Sustainability  Read more.

Infused Face Mask by Karlville and The Packaging Lab—Shelf Impact   Read more.

Nutra Dates 3D Pouch by Emirates Printing Press, LLC—Printing  Read more.

Ruffles® Lime and Jalapeño Anthony Davis Bags by Printpack—Packaging Excellence  Read more.

Shield Pack® Clear High Barrier Aseptic IBC Liner by Amcor Flexibles—Technical Innovation  Read more.

Volga Shahi Gold Pouch by Emirates Printing Press, LLC—Printing  Read more.

Silver Achievement Awards - View photos here
50% Recycled Content Multi-Use E-Commerce Mailer by Berry Global, PAC Worldwide Corp.—Packaging Excellence and Sustainability

Aunt Millie's Live™ Organic BIOVANTAGE™ Bakery Bag by Berry Global—Sustainability and Technical Innovation

Numi Tea by Plastic Suppliers, Inc., Elk Packaging—Sustainability

Amazon Tea Stand-up Pouch by Emirates Printing Press, LLC—Printing

Reset360 Large Format Protein Pouch by Nosco—Printing

Brookside Hershey’s Exotic Dark Pouch by Paharpur 3P—Technical Innovation

CaPao Cacaofruit Smoothie Balls by ProAmpac—Shelf Impact

Krakatoa Hot Chips, 6.7 oz. by Printpack

Smithfield Prime Fresh Delicatessen by Berry Global—Expanding the Use of Flexible Packaging

To view photos of the Silver Winners, go to pwgo.to/6025.




Flexible Packaging Association
HIGHEST ACHIEVEMENT AWARD—Crunch Pak's Toy Story Lunch Kitz by American Packaging Corp.
