Inclusive Design in Packaging: Insights from the Arthritis Foundation

So, we test a lot of products and packages and, if a company has a product that is already in market and they go through testing and they don't pass, we'll offer some design updates. But, if they're in market already, it can cost six figures to go back in and redesign a specific item so that it is eligible for certification. And so, what we were looking at and working on was ‘how do we get in the front of that and how do we really fill a gap and help engineers and industrial designers as they start to think about package design in the beginning and how can we provide resources to them?’ So, we had been working with Target on some particular projects around that, and my collaborator there and I both felt like it was really important to bring that education into the early stages of design. So, we created the Ease of Use Design guides .

Can you talk about your partnership with Target as well as other brands?

The Arthritis Foundation has been involved in this since the seventies. But about four years ago, I was tasked with evaluating the program to enhance engagement with companies. A year ago, I began focusing solely on this program, transitioning from a background in non-profit corporate development to working closely with companies on inclusive design.

I'm Deb Gokie, Vice President of Consumer Health Ease of Use at the Arthritis Foundation. I oversee the inclusive design program, certifying products and packages that are easier to use for people with arthritis and chronic pain. This initiative benefits all consumers by making products more accessible. It’s an exciting opportunity to be able to work with not only medical & pharmaceutical companies, but consumer brands too, that are thinking about how to bring inclusive design into their products and packaging.

HCP: Hi Deb, can you tell us a little bit about yourself, your position, and what your focus is at the Arthritis Foundation?

Working with pharmaceutical or medical devices, I noticed they're really looking at medical devices that are easier for people to use. And they come to us because we test for people that have arthritis or chronic pain. But if the device passes and they certify, it will help all people, really, not just those with arthritis.

One of the things I think that's so exciting is that pharmaceutical companies are really starting to think about how to design devices that are easier for people with arthritis and chronic pain. And there are so many great examples of this. If you make a package easier to use for somebody with dexterity issues, it really becomes easier for everyone.

Have you seen any interesting examples of medical device or pharmaceutical packaging that is accessible to those with arthritis?

There’s a lot of different and creative ways that pharmaceutical companies bring devices to market. AbbVie has RINVOQ, which has a really wonderful bottle and cap design, and the pill itself is certified also because of a unique indentation that makes it easy to pick up. So, I think that pharmaceutical companies really are trying to think about how to meet the needs of not only the arthritis patient, but their patients in general; they are coming up with some very, very great inclusive designs to be able to meet those needs.

Can you describe the testing process for packaging?

We collaborate with Intuitive Design Applied Research for testing. We work with Dr. Brad Fain, and he does all of the testing for us. He's a human factor engineer, and he has worked at Georgia Tech for many years and has also worked with us on our testing for several years. He evaluates products through lab and human factor assessments, focusing on usability for arthritis patients. Based on these evaluations, he’ll write up a very detailed report and then give the products a pass or fail, with design guidance provided if necessary.

In the last decade, have you been hearing more about designing for human factors and usability?

Yes, there's a growing trend toward incorporating human factors in design. Companies are moving beyond sustainability as a sole focus to consider accessibility, often making small design changes to enhance inclusivity. And sometimes all it takes is a small change to make it more inclusive.

What do you think is fueling this growth?

When you start looking at the number of people that live with arthritis today, not only in the U.S. but in Europe and Asia, those numbers are extremely high. Two hundred and twelve million people in Asia, 83 million in Europe and 60 million in the U.S. They're projected to grow 40% by 2030 and their spending power today in just the 45-age group is 8.3 trillion in the U.S. and 2.3 in Europe and Asia respectively; that's expected to double by 2030. So, as you are a company looking to meet consumer needs, know that it's an aging population, it's an arthritis population, and their spending power continues to get higher and higher. I think it's really important to start thinking about ‘how do we meet the needs of that community who is able to purchase products that are designed with inclusive design that they will need as they continue to age out.’

How do you see the role of inclusive design evolving in the future?

The role of inclusive design is set to expand as awareness grows about the diverse needs of consumers. As populations age and the prevalence of conditions like arthritis increases, the demand for products that accommodate these needs will likely rise. Companies that integrate inclusive design principles early in their development processes will be better positioned to meet these demands and capture a broader market share.

We've done a lot of statistics and surveys around the ability to open packages. One question that we asked in a recent survey (and we did this with both consumers and people that live with arthritis), was asked, “do you get any injuries at all from trying to open products or packages?” And 98% responded with yes. It was chipped teeth, bruises, cuts… which is insane. And it not only comes from people with arthritis that provide ideas for us to look at, but it also comes from other consumers.

Do companies approach you for help, or do you reach out to them?

Companies often approach the Arthritis Foundation, recognizing it as a leader in inclusive design. We also receive feedback from consumers and arthritis patients, suggesting products for certification or improvement. A lot of companies come to us early on looking for help to create a more inclusive design. We work with companies from the design stage to market entry, offering guidance throughout. That’s why the design guides came out— so companies can have a framework to design their products in a more user-friendly way.

Deb Gokie What advice would you give to companies looking to incorporate inclusive design?

Start by understanding the specific needs of your target audience, including those with disabilities or chronic conditions. Engage with experts in inclusive design early in the development process to identify potential challenges and solutions. Consider conducting user testing with diverse groups to gather feedback and refine designs. By prioritizing inclusivity, companies can create products that not only meet regulatory standards but also enhance user satisfaction and loyalty.