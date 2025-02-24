Hurry & Register! New Trends for Life Sciences at PACK EXPO Southeast
Discover all the latest packaging solutions for life sciences products at the all-new PACK EXPO Southeast in Atlanta, GA, March 10-12, 2025
REGISTER ASAP

Inclusive Design in Packaging: Insights from the Arthritis Foundation

Deb Gokie discusses the Arthritis Foundation's inclusive design program, emphasizing its impact on medical device and pharmaceutical packaging design for enhanced usability.

Elisabeth Cuneo
Feb 24, 2025
As populations age and the prevalence of conditions like arthritis increases, the demand for products that accommodate these needs will likely rise.
As populations age and the prevalence of conditions like arthritis increases, the demand for products that accommodate these needs will likely rise.
Getty Images

Key takeaways:

·      The Ease of Use Design guides offer pharmaceutical and medical device companies guidelines to create inclusive products to meet the needs of all users. 

·      Companies are moving beyond sustainability to consider accessibility, often making small design changes to enhance inclusivity.

·      As populations age and the prevalence of conditions like arthritis increases, the demand for products that accommodate these needs will likely rise.

 

HCP: Hi Deb, can you tell us a little bit about yourself, your position, and what your focus is at the Arthritis Foundation?

I'm Deb Gokie, Vice President of Consumer Health Ease of Use at the Arthritis Foundation. I oversee the inclusive design program, certifying products and packages that are easier to use for people with arthritis and chronic pain. This initiative benefits all consumers by making products more accessible. It’s an exciting opportunity to be able to work with not only medical & pharmaceutical companies, but consumer brands too, that are thinking about how to bring inclusive design into their products and packaging.

How long has this initiative been going on?

The Arthritis Foundation has been involved in this since the seventies. But about four years ago, I was tasked with evaluating the program to enhance engagement with companies. A year ago, I began focusing solely on this program, transitioning from a background in non-profit corporate development to working closely with companies on inclusive design.

Can you talk about your partnership with Target as well as other brands?

So, we test a lot of products and packages and, if a company has a product that is already in market and they go through testing and they don't pass, we'll offer some design updates. But, if they're in market already, it can cost six figures to go back in and redesign a specific item so that it is eligible for certification. And so, what we were looking at and working on was ‘how do we get in the front of that and how do we really fill a gap and help engineers and industrial designers as they start to think about package design in the beginning and how can we provide resources to them?’ So, we had been working with Target on some particular projects around that, and my collaborator there and I both felt like it was really important to bring that education into the early stages of design. So, we created the Ease of Use Design guides.

How do these guidelines translate into the medical device or pharmaceutical industry?

Our List of Cobot Palletizing Solutions
Recommended
Our List of Cobot Palletizing Solutions
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Recommended
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hurry & Register! Trends for Life Sciences at PACK EXPO Southeast
Recommended
Hurry & Register! Trends for Life Sciences at PACK EXPO Southeast
Related Stories
Header
Home
Pharmapack Three-Station Monoblock Tablet Bottle Filling Machine
Epson Label Boost software adds color and dynamic content to shipping labels.
Home
Shipping Label Software Offers Color Boost for Dynamic Content
4 Stevenato Super Flexible Assembly Line Pic 63cc3ece01e38
Home
Flexible High Speed Device Assembly and Data Collection for Assembly
At PACK EXPO, Quantum Packaging Technologies showcased its Citadel XT+ manual inspection hood for visual inspection of pharmaceuticals, devices, and drug delivery products.
Home
Manual Inspection Hood Eliminates Flicker, Glare
Top Stories
6 Ways to Leverage Technology Picture Head
Workforce
6 Ways to Leverage Technology to Remedy Skills Gaps
Packaging and processing professionals share solutions they would implement to leverage technology to address employee skills gaps.
PACK EXPO East 2024 Show Floor
PMMI News
PACK EXPO Southeast 2025: The Future of Packaging & Processing Arrives in Atlanta
Screenshot 2025 02 24 At 3 52 02 Pm
Machinery
Connect with PMMI Media Group at PACK EXPO Southeast
Customer Perception
Medical Devices
Why Customer Perception is Critical in Medical Device Packaging
4 Ways Packagers and Processors Can Optimize Training Image
Workforce
4 Ways to Hone Packaging and Processing Employee Training
Hurry & Register! New Tech for Life Sciences at PACK EXPO Southeast
The exciting new PACK EXPO Southeast 2025 unites all vertical markets in one dynamic hub, generating more innovative answers to packaging challenges for life sciences products. Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity for your business!
REGISTER ASAP
Hurry & Register! New Tech for Life Sciences at PACK EXPO Southeast
Products
The 211R HC reduces downtime while maintaining consistently high output levels.
Robotic Labeling Cell with Market’s Smallest Fully Integrated Servo Gripper
HERMA US will showcase the labeling solution at PACK EXPO Southeast.
Vegan Printed Capsules
Pill and Capsule Filling
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Hcp Mono Material Barrier Pouches Hero
Recyclability
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
Hcp Cobot Palletizers Hero
Robotics/Automation
Researched List: Cobot Palletizers
Hcp Sustainable Packaging Suppliers
Sustainability
Researched List: Sustainable Healthcare & Medical Device Packaging Suppliers
Hcp Top Articles 2023 Image
Market Trends
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles of 2023
View More »