10 Trends and Observations from Pharmapack 2025

Pharmapack wrapped up last week with two full days of new product innovation, networking, and informative talks, sessions, and panel discussions on all of the latest topics. The tracks included device and packaging innovation, large volume drug delivery, sustainability, and then various workshops ranging from connected devices to patient adherence. I had the pleasure of following the device and packaging innovation track and learned of the many pressing issues our industry faces, as well as the new solutions rolling out to address them. I pared everything back to give you a quick list of the top trends I saw while attending the show. Here they are:





1. The rise of electronic labeling: eLabeling, or digital labeling, is become more and more popular. The reasons? Some think it improves the usability of the information as users can access the information anytime. It also improves sustainability since it reduces paper waste. But questions arose over whether users actually visit the pharmaceutical websites to read the label information. In a Lightning Talk session, Matt Bolton from MSD and Brian Sheridan discussed how digital display labels are helping clinical trial companies get their drugs out to market faster. Read more about this initiative here.

2. Designing medical devices for usability and inclusion: several panel discussions were held on the importance of designing products so everyone can use them, even those with limited sight, dexterity issues, as well as different age groups. Robert Greene, Consultant, Patient Partner Consultancy, discussed the importance of creating a patient-centric design and that the best formula for this is to design the individual patient. But that raises the question, do we design for the majority, or the minority?

3. Designing medical devices for emergency use is another facet of designing for human factors but aims to design a product for use when emotions are running high. Alper Hulusi, Head of Market Insights at Clarimed, shared that a real emergency setting is far different from the simulation scenarios that Clarimed facilitates. He talked about the importance of market research to create packaging that accounts for high emotion and stress to ensure the user can administer the drug safely. More on this here.

4. Take-back programs may be the answer to reducing plastic waste. Baijia Huang, Global Environmental Lead at Novo Nordisk discussed strategies to reduce plastic impact. She shared results from ReMed™ the overarching program used to describe all take-back pilot initiatives in Novo Nordisk. One such program in Denmark for injection pens showed a 32% return rate in 2024. One of the company’s long-term vision for ReMed is to create a closed loop recycling system that keeps plastic at medical grade quality.