Ulta Unveils First-of-its-Kind Circular Beauty Packaging Platform

From its recent launch in Canada with retail partner Loblaw to its work with Burger King and Tim Hortons to develop reusable packaging for fast food, the Loop circular shopping platform has been rapidly extending its reach as of late. In early March, the global reuse platform announced it has partnered with Ulta Beauty, the U.S.’s largest beauty retailer, to reduce beauty waste. Customers across the U.S. can now shop online at loopbyulta.com for beauty and personal care products in durable, sustainable packaging that will be refilled and reused.

“As the nation’s leading beauty retailer, we have a responsibility to continuously improve and bring innovative solutions forward for the industry,” says Dave Kimbell, President, Ulta Beauty. “As we work to deliver more informed, conscious product choices to our guests, this first-of-its-kind partnership with the pioneers at Loop is an exciting step on our journey. We look forward to seeing our guests embrace Loop by Ulta Beauty as we all work together to create a lasting legacy for our world.”

When placing an order, Loop shoppers pay a deposit on each package that is fully refundable upon return. After use, consumers simply place empty packages back into the exclusively designed tote and schedule a free pickup online.

At launch, guests can order sustainable packaging options from brands such as Burt’s Bees, Plaine Products, and Mad Hippie, among others. Oneka Elements, Dermalogica, and L’ANZA will be coming to the platform soon.

“Rethinking packaging provides the industry with the opportunity to develop new, luxurious designs that are also sustainable,” says Tom Szaky, founder and CEO, Loop and TerraCycle. “Consumers are increasingly asking for more environmentally responsible options in this category, and this collaboration provides them with a solution that is simple and convenient."

Ulta Beauty announced its partnership with Loop within its Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty launch, a holistic initiative focused on delivering transparency, education, and choice. As part of the program’s Sustainable Packaging pillar, together the companies will work to help minimize the more than 120 billion packaging units produced globally annually within the cosmetics industry (according to Zero Waste Week) and fuel actionable improvements for the industry and the world.

Read what Loop by Ulta Beauty brand partners have to say:

Burt’s Bees:

Says Paula Alexander, Burt’s Bees Senior Director of Sustainability, “Burt’s Bees’ partnership with Loop is a vital part of our journey to achieve net zero plastic to nature by 2025. In addition to reducing use of virgin materials and increasing recyclability, the brand is launching our first waste-free packaging, with the Truly Glowing Gel Cleanser available with Loop by Ulta this March.”





Mad Hippie:

Say Sam and Dana Stewart, co-founders of Mad Hippie, “Mad Hippie is thrilled to be in partnership with Ulta on their Conscious Beauty platform. As current TerraCycle partners, we are excited to expand on that platform with Loop x Ulta as we work towards a more sustainable future for the industry.”





Meow Meow Tweet:

Tara Pelletier, co-founder, Meow Meow Tweet says, “We are so excited to be a part of Loop’s mission to make zero waste an accessible option to so many people—both brands and consumers. For us, it’s a way to get our deodorant into our customers’ hands without wasting an ounce of packaging. Not a single bit of plastic in sight! In other words, a dream come true.”





Plaine Products:

Says Lindsey McCoy, CEO & co-founder, “As Plaine Products is on a mission to get single-use plastic out of the bathroom, we’re thrilled to partner with Loop and Ulta to bring that mission to the masses and offer quality personal care products in sustainable, refillable packaging.”



