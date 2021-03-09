Ulta Unveils First-of-its-Kind Circular Beauty Packaging Platform

Beauty retailer Ulta partners with circular shopping platform Loop to develop an online site and system for consumers to order products in durable, reusable packaging that can be returned for refill and reuse.

Anne Marie Mohan
Mar 9th, 2021

From its recent launch in Canada with retail partner Loblaw to its work with Burger King and Tim Hortons to develop reusable packaging for fast food, the Loop circular shopping platform has been rapidly extending its reach as of late. In early March, the global reuse platform announced it has partnered with Ulta Beauty, the U.S.’s largest beauty retailer, to reduce beauty waste. Customers across the U.S. can now shop online at loopbyulta.com for beauty and personal care products in durable, sustainable packaging that will be refilled and reused. 

After use, consumers simply place empty packages back into the exclusively designed tote and schedule a free pickup online.After use, consumers simply place empty packages back into the exclusively designed tote and schedule a free pickup online.“As the nation’s leading beauty retailer, we have a responsibility to continuously improve and bring innovative solutions forward for the industry,” says Dave Kimbell, President, Ulta Beauty. “As we work to deliver more informed, conscious product choices to our guests, this first-of-its-kind partnership with the pioneers at Loop is an exciting step on our journey. We look forward to seeing our guests embrace Loop by Ulta Beauty as we all work together to create a lasting legacy for our world.”

When placing an order, Loop shoppers pay a deposit on each package that is fully refundable upon return. After use, consumers simply place empty packages back into the exclusively designed tote and schedule a free pickup online.

Learn how Burger King and Tim Hortons are working toward a pilot with the Loop circular shopping platform in Canada to allow its fast-food customers to opt for reusable packaging for sandwiches and beverages. Read article here.

At launch, guests can order sustainable packaging options from brands such as Burt’s Bees, Plaine Products, and Mad Hippie, among others. Oneka Elements, Dermalogica, and L’ANZA will be coming to the platform soon.

“Rethinking packaging provides the industry with the opportunity to develop new, luxurious designs that are also sustainable,” says Tom Szaky, founder and CEO, Loop and TerraCycle. “Consumers are increasingly asking for more environmentally responsible options in this category, and this collaboration provides them with a solution that is simple and convenient."

Video: Tom Szaky of Loop and Kelly Murosky from Seventh Generation discuss returnable and reusable packaging options during PACK EXPO Connects last fall—watch the 8-minute video here.

Ulta Beauty announced its partnership with Loop within its Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty launch, a holistic initiative focused on delivering transparency, education, and choice. As part of the program’s Sustainable Packaging pillar, together the companies will work to help minimize the more than 120 billion packaging units produced globally annually within the cosmetics industry (according to Zero Waste Week) and fuel actionable improvements for the industry and the world.

Read what Loop by Ulta Beauty brand partners have to say:

Burt’s Bees:

Says Paula Alexander, Burt’s Bees Senior Director of Sustainability, “Burt’s Bees’ partnership with Loop is a vital part of our journey to achieve net zero plastic to nature by 2025. In addition to reducing use of virgin materials and increasing recyclability, the brand is launching our first waste-free packaging, with the Truly Glowing Gel Cleanser available with Loop by Ulta this March.”

From Burt’s Bees is a Gel Cleanser.From Burt’s Bees is a Gel Cleanser.

Mad Hippie:

Say Sam and Dana Stewart, co-founders of Mad Hippie, “Mad Hippie is thrilled to be in partnership with Ulta on their Conscious Beauty platform. As current TerraCycle partners, we are excited to expand on that platform with Loop x Ulta as we work towards a more sustainable future for the industry.”

Mad Hippie offers a Vitamin C Serum.Mad Hippie offers a Vitamin C Serum.

Meow Meow Tweet:

Tara Pelletier, co-founder, Meow Meow Tweet says, “We are so excited to be a part of Loop’s mission to make zero waste an accessible option to so many people—both brands and consumers. For us, it’s a way to get our deodorant into our customers’ hands without wasting an ounce of packaging. Not a single bit of plastic in sight! In other words, a dream come true.”

Meow Meow Tweet’s Loop by Ulta Beauty products include a Vitamin C Serum and a line of Deodorant Creams.Meow Meow Tweet’s Loop by Ulta Beauty products include a Vitamin C Serum and a line of Deodorant Creams.

Plaine Products:

Says Lindsey McCoy, CEO & co-founder, “As Plaine Products is on a mission to get single-use plastic out of the bathroom, we’re thrilled to partner with Loop and Ulta to bring that mission to the masses and offer quality personal care products in sustainable, refillable packaging.”

Plaine Products’ hair and body care products, as well as hand wash can be found on Loop by Ulta Beauty.Plaine Products’ hair and body care products, as well as hand wash can be found on Loop by Ulta Beauty.

Loop’s not the only place consumers can find reusable packaging. Read how Unilever designed new deodorant packaging for its Dove brand that is circular by design, with a reusable stainless-steel case that can be refilled with deodorant sticks. Access the article here.

HIGHEST ACHIEVEMENT AWARD—Crunch Pak's Toy Story Lunch Kitz by American Packaging Corp.
FPA Announces 2021 Flexible Packaging Achievement Award Winners
The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) announced the winners of its 65th Annual Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition.
Mar 10th, 2021
Customers across the U.S. can now shop online at Loop by Ulta Beauty for beauty and personal care products in durable, sustainable packaging that can be returned for refill.
Ulta Unveils First-of-its-Kind Circular Beauty Packaging Platform
Beauty retailer Ulta partners with circular shopping platform Loop to develop an online site and system for consumers to order products in durable, reusable packaging that can be returned for refill and reuse.
Mar 9th, 2021
Drawer
Part 2: RFID Labels Open Doors for Continuous Supply Chain Improvement
In this Q&A, a manager of pharmacy operations explains why RFID-embedded vial labels just may change the world of inventory management and dispensing.
Mar 9th, 2021
With the CCL/Kit Check partnership, manufacturers receive labels with RFID inlay that appear identical to their existing label—and don’t require artwork changes and new FDA approval—and do not affect packaging lines.
Part 1: From Drug Supply to Staffing, the Benefits of RFID Integrated into Vial Labels
In this Q&A, a manager of pharmacy operations explains why RFID-embedded vial labels just may change the world of inventory management and dispensing.
Mar 8th, 2021
I Stock 000021206803 Large
Modular: The Modern Way of Manufacturing Injectables
Flexibility allows manufactures to meet the needs of the growing and versatile injectables market.
Mar 4th, 2021
In 2020, the natural and organic products industry grew to $259 billion.
Update on the Natural and Organic Market Today
In 2020, the natural and organic products industry grew to $259 billion, an increase of 12.7%, with sales on track to pass $300 billion by 2023.
Mar 3rd, 2021
A technician working on the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover mission takes a sample from the surface of sample tube 241 to test for contamination. Each sample tube has its own unique serial number (seen on the gold-colored portion of the tube). The image was taken in a clean room facility at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, where the tubes were developed and assembled.
NASA’s Tubes Withstand the Trip to Mars
With the successful touchdown of the Perseverance Rover on Mars in February, we look at the tubes powering data collection.
Feb 26th, 2021
Medical Vials Cold Chain
Part 2: COVID-19 Squeezes the Cold Supply Chain
Keren Sookne, content director at Healthcare Packaging, discusses supplier efforts to move COVID vaccine forward, its effect on the cold supply chain and its toll on workers and infrastructure.
Feb 25th, 2021
Manufacturing Innovation Awards Logo 2021
MWC, Kraft Heinz, and CTI Foods Named Winners of Manufacturing Innovation Awards
The award-winning food companies will reveal technology highlights of their projects and be honored during a special session at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, September 27-29.
Feb 24th, 2021
Getty Images 1292560713
Part 1: Logistics in the Vaccine Rollout
Keren Sookne, content director at Healthcare Packaging, discusses vaccine logistics, ice-cream freezers, and more.
Feb 22nd, 2021
Eu Flags
3 Key Takeaways from the EMA Clinical Trial Guidance Update
New version addresses remote source data verification amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Feb 18th, 2021
To protect the QuickVue kit against moisture and other environmental conditions, the company integrated Aptar CSP Technologies’ Activ-Film technology.
Film Technology Protects COVID-19 Diagnostic Test Strips
The new QuickVue SARS Antigen test from Quidel incorporates active packaging technology to protect from moisture and other environmental conditions that could otherwise impact accuracy.
Feb 16th, 2021
Logistics Blue
IoT-Enabled Reusable Packaging: Making Smart Supply Chains Smarter
The newest Inner Loop article from the Reusable Packaging Association emphasizes the growing role of IoT-enhanced reusable transport packaging in creating efficient, agile supply chains to deliver smarter products to customers reliably.
Feb 13th, 2021
The resource kit contains booklets, pamphlets with stands, flip charts, pocket information guides and two sample cartons containing placebos.
Updatable Pharma Kit Packaging Saves Co. $200,000 and Counting
Incorporating a kit with a slide cover is providing production flexibility and cost savings—updating the kits only means replacing one component.
Feb 9th, 2021
XPlanar eliminates the need to move the plasma jet; instead, a floating planar mover carries the workpiece into position for precise surface treatment. Source: Plasmatreat
OEM Redesigns Equipment to Incorporate XPlanar Floating Movers
The levitating material handling technology from Beckhoff is being used by Plasmatreat in its equipment to position materials beneath spray nozzles for plasma pre-treatment and coating.
Feb 4th, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 02 04 At 10 06 48 Am
RLC Releases Report on Fixing Recycling in the U.S.
The Recycling Leadership Council (RLC), a broad coalition of stakeholders brought together to identify the federal government’s role in fixing the U.S. recycling system, released the Blueprint for America’s Recycling System.
Feb 5th, 2021
Top right: Franny Tacy, Chief Creative Officer and Farmer at Franny's Farmacy and Franny's Farm in North Carolina. Bottom right: Blake Patterson, MarketHub CEO.
Retail and E-Comm: 4 Cannabis Considerations in Uncertain Economic Times
How are brands coping with changes in the market, distribution and consumer behavior?
Feb 4th, 2021
The pod features retractable solar panels and a wind turbine. (PC: Vaccine Pods)
Vaccine Freezers Powered Partially by Solar, Wind Power
For ultra-low temperature (ULT) storage and transportation, a new entry in the cold chain market can power freezers off the grid. In related news, ULT freezers were purchased for Puerto Rico and U.S. Embassy vaccines efforts.
Jan 28th, 2021
Getty Images Screen Image
Setting a Design “North Star” in a Fragmented, Emerging Market
Cristin Rudolph, VP of Consumer Products at Green Thumb Industries (GTI), discusses the intersection between classic packaging design and fast-changing cannabis industry packaging design.
Jan 28th, 2021
Dove
Dove’s Sleek New Refillable Deodorant Pack
The global health and beauty brand launches new deodorant packaging that is circular by design, with a reusable stainless-steel case that can be refilled with deodorant sticks.
Jan 28th, 2021
More in Home
Automation, specialty devices and personalization are trends leading the way in pharma/med device investments.
Six Trends Influencing New Pharma and Med Device Investments
Automation is the leading trend, with specialty devices and pharmaceuticals also on the rise.
Jan 26th, 2021
Image #1 in the article text.
Report: Innovative New Machinery at PACK EXPO Connects
PMMI Media Group editors—covering a virtual event instead of an in-person exposition—divided and conquered to collectively take in as much of PACK EXPO Connects as possible. Here’s what they saw in the machinery category.
Jan 25th, 2021
Orgain has grown to include an expansive line of nutritional products.
Orgain Grows with New Plant-Based Nutrition Powder
Orgain's packaging is guided by sustainability and reducing environmental impact. With the recent introduction of Superfoods + Immunity Up! ™ to its expansive line of nutrition products, the brand has accelerated its positive growth over the last decade.
Jan 22nd, 2021
Companies in the life sciences industry need a granular view of the flow of products traveling through the supply chain, from the initial supplier to the patient.
Consequences of Supply Chain Blind Spots and Solutions in New Survey
Companies lose millions due to spoilage; improved tracking methods increase end-to-end visibility and mitigate loss.
Jan 22nd, 2021
V Fzd H Eh B 1920 60070403d672e
Bumble Bee CEO One-Minute Video: How To Communicate Through Crisis
Jan Tharp, CEO of Bumble Bee Seafood, has navigated turbulent waters. Recently, Jan sat down with OEM's Stephanie Neil during PACK EXPO Connects to discuss her journey to the top of this revamped CPG. Watch this 'Management Minute' with Jan.
Jan 20th, 2021
Getty Images 1230124575
How FDA Food Supply Data Supports COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
In the latest FDA Voices post, Dr. Stephen Hahn and Frank Yiannas, M.P.H. discuss how the new data analysis tool, 21 FORWARD, is helping food and agriculture workers receive vaccines.
Jan 20th, 2021
Jt Pi8nn2 1280 5ff6451ce19f0
Supply Chain Resiliency in the Face of Covid-19
MIT's Dr. David Simchi-Levi visited with Keren Sookne, Healthcare Packaging, during PACK EXPO Connects to re-examine how life science companies think about the supply chain.
Jan 19th, 2021
Image #1 in the article text.
Report: Innovative New Pharma & Medical Devices at PACK EXPO Connects
PMMI Media Group editors—covering a virtual event instead of an in-person exposition—divided and conquered to collectively take in as much of PACK EXPO Connects as possible. Here’s what they saw in the pharma category.
Jan 14th, 2021
Getty Images 1178747427
Serialization 101
Fraud is a serious issue for drug manufacturing, and pharmaceutical and medical device regulations using serialization have been mandated to defend against counterfeiting.
Jan 13th, 2021
Medical Supplies Packaging Delivery Design From Antalis Packaging
Improving Home Care with Thoughtful Shipper Redesign
When the last mile includes the doorstep, design accommodates patients with limited dexterity post-surgery or diagnosis.
Jan 11th, 2021
Getty Images 627196908
Quotables and By the Numbers to Start the Year
Quotes and stats on clinical trial demographics, modes of transportation, the personalized medicine market, and more...
Jan 7th, 2021
Jay Timmons, president and CEO of National Association of Manufacturers.
National Association of Manufacturers Calls for Political Action from VP Pence
CEO Timmons: “This is not the vision of America that manufacturers believe in and work so hard to defend.”
Jan 6th, 2021