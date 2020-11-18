Exhibitor Initiative Drives PACK EXPO Connects Achievement

The experience continues online through March 31, 2021

Sean Riley
Nov 18th, 2020

PACK EXPO Connects brought the industry together during its launch week Nov. 9-13, with nearly 18,000 attendees engaging with more than 700 exhibitors to find solutions to critical packaging challenges.Despite exhibitor preparedness, technical issues kept the live demonstrations from launching as intended on Monday, but the PACK EXPO Connects exhibitors adapted and demos returned for attendees looking to see technology in action the remainder of the event.

 

“This event was able to connect the industry, which was our number one goal in a year when professionals cannot attend physical trade events,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “And our exhibitors were remarkable in their ability to react and deliver effective demonstrations despite the technical challenges entirely outside of their control.”

 

To date, PACK EXPO Connects has seen 137,000 unique directory visits with 475,000 total showroom visits since the event website went live. During the show week, attendees viewed demos over 32,000 times. Those numbers will continue to grow as engagement continues on packexpoconnects.com with on-demand demos and exhibitor showrooms available through March 2021.

 

Exhibitor Engage Technologies Corporation and its family of companies, including Squid Ink, Eastey and AFM, attained nearly 1,000 new contacts through PACK EXPO Connects, according to Marketing Manager Josh Nelson.Access content on-demand and engage with exhibitors via their virtual business cards located within their showrooms.Access content on-demand and engage with exhibitors via their virtual business cards located within their showrooms.

 

“We were successful in providing live demonstrations of our equipment after switching over to the Zoom platform after [a few] technical difficulties on Monday morning,” Nelson said. “We formed a plan as a team to put our demonstration agenda into an easily emailable format and each morning I downloaded our list of demonstration attendees from the Exhibitor Section of the PACK EXPO Connects website.”

 

Nelson was pleased with the feedback he received regarding their virtual showroom. Customers were particularly pleased with the interactions and detailed information his team could provide in the chat as the demonstrations were live.

 

Josh Becker, senior manager, packaging systems, Hershey, appreciated the flexibility that the online format offered him and his team.

 

“At PACK EXPO Connects, I enjoyed taking advantage of attending the exhibitor demonstrations the most. It’s been helpful to attend the various sessions available and learn more about the latest cutting-edge trends in packaging operations, such as augmented reality,” Becker says. “The structure and flexibility of the show allowed us to see a diverse range of what the industry is offering.”

 

In addition to demos, educational offerings – many debuting for the first time at PACK EXPO Connects – produced engagement surpassing expectations. More than 800 attendees tuned in live to Dr. Kim Houchens, director, Customer Packaging Experience, at Amazon’s keynote address, which remains available on-demand at packexpoconnects.com. The daily Jumpstart sessions each averaged 400 viewers seeking insights into key trends and technologies. And every day, over a dozen Innovation Stages and afternoon Trend Chats and Daily Downloads with PMMI Media Group editors attracted high daily participation. The Solutions Room wrapped up the week on Friday with targeted interactions from the OpX Leadership Network, Organization for Machine Automation and Control (OMAC), the Institute of Packaging Professionals and the Contract Packaging Association. 

 

“PACK EXPO Connects offered a unique opportunity to report on industry developments via a new digital format,” comments Jim Chrzan, vice president, content and brand development, PMMI Media Group. “I’m incredibly proud of our team and grateful to Amazon, General Mills, Bush Brothers and many industry experts who presented. Engagement from the packaging and processing community was exciting to see and the experience has expanded our vision of the many ways we can deliver content.” 

 

Engagement will continue through March 31, 2021, with on-demand demos, educational sessions and showrooms remaining available as resources for industry professionals in the coming months. Access all live recordings from the show through March 2021 here.

Pec2020
Exhibitor Initiative Drives PACK EXPO Connects Achievement
The experience continues online through March 31, 2021
Nov 18th, 2020
Constellation 1
Pharmaceutical Liquid Filling Monobloc with Dual-Weight Verification
BellatRx’s Constellation Monobloc is a new servo-driven fill-weigh-cap system for unstable pharmaceutical microtubes, vials, and cartridges.
Nov 18th, 2020
Photo Courtesy: ORBIS
Four Reasons Reusable Packaging Is the Best Prescription for Pharma
The Inner Loop–blog of the Reusable Packaging Association–releases its latest article on reusable packaging in the pharmaceutical industry and how COVID-19 has affected it.
Nov 17th, 2020
1120 Industry News 1
The Global Outlook for the Pharma Contract Packaging Market
New report predicts a 7.1% CAGR from 2020 to 2027 and highlights the countries, packaging types, and packaging materials expected to see the greatest growth.
Nov 17th, 2020
Getty Images 685013243 5eac5bfeeff4b png
COVID-19 Vaccine: HHS Partnering with Major Pharmacy Chains
The partnership will cover approximately 60% of pharmacies throughout the U.S. states, D.C, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Nov 16th, 2020
Matt Reynolds1
Miss PACK EXPO Connects? No Problem
The November 2020 issue of Packaging World will have landed in your mailbox about a week after the industry’s most engaging 2020 event, PACK EXPO Connects from PMMI Media Group (PMG).
Nov 14th, 2020
The Brenton RP1000 robotic palletizer with integrated Orion MADX stretch wrapper.
Robotics Integration in End-of-Line Packaging
Showing how various modules can be integrated into a packaging line with robotic capabilities, Brenton highlighted innovations in case packing and linear servo tracks.
Nov 13th, 2020
Pharmaworks Tf1pro Close Up Final Release Cu
Blister Machine Features Vacuum System for Reject/Transfer
In the compact TF1pro blister machine, a vacuum arm lifts ‘good’ blisters, precisely lowering them to the transfer actuator. Another key safeguard: an upper seal plate that retracts when web motion stops to prevent unnecessary heat exposure.
Nov 13th, 2020
With Aveva Insights, users can see details showing the specific operating parameters that have been crossed by the motor, the consequences of motor failure to the line, and prescriptive actions he can take to solve the issue.
Guided Analytics Software Streamlines Equipment Maintenance
Aveva demonstrates how the guided analytics capabilities of its Insight software alerts users to performance anomalies, directs repairs, and provides deep, user-specific equipment details.
Nov 13th, 2020
Smp Cap Lock Rfid
Cap-Lock Pharma Security Label with RFID Technology
Developed to help hospitals expand digitization initiatives, the label-and-cap security concept for prefilled syringes also enables automated inventory and supply chain management, as well as digital first-opening indication.
Nov 13th, 2020
Brian Jeppesen, automation engineering supervisor at Omron Automation’s Technology Center, explains the Traceability 4.0 concept.
Improving Product Quality with Automated Traceability
Omron Automation demonstrates how it uses the MQTT industrial communication protocol to track work-in-process and finished goods.
Nov 12th, 2020
Machine-centric robotics is about merging the robot controller into the machine controller so that users can manage servo control, I/O, and visualization from one industrial PC.
What Is Machine-Centric Robotics?
End users’ increasing retrofits of machines to process more SKUs is driving the integration of ABB’s robots with B&R’s control system to speed up cycle times, minimize dwell times, and eliminate extra hardware like external encoders for tracking.
Nov 12th, 2020
Focke Side Load Case Packer 459
All-in-one Side Loading Casepacker
Machinery can handle cartons, flow packs, bags, pouches, and more.
Nov 12th, 2020
The Vision Robot Unit, or VRU, is designed for accurate and flexible inspection of vials, syringes, cartridges, and more.
Human-Like Robotic Visual Inspection for Vials, Syringes and More
With deep learning, the Vision Robot Unit is designed to meet emerging “smart factory” needs for a fully automated, flexible inspection system that enhances control process reliability.
Nov 12th, 2020
The new machine platform offers complete versatility: High performance, flexible formats and functional modules, including the OPTIMA Zero L1 for feminine hygiene and light incontinence products.
Modular Platform for Healthcare Manufacturing
Optima's new Zero machine platform offers extreme flexibility in packaging for a range of products in one system, including feminine hygiene and light incontinence products.
Nov 12th, 2020
Tyvek Roll-Feed, Cut and Seal Machine
Roll Fed Medical Sealing System Increases Speed and Integrity
Eliminating the need for individual cut lidding, the roll-fed system is also designed to reduce material costs and the risk of operator error.
Nov 12th, 2020
The Alvey890i palletizing system from Honeywell Intelligrated analyzes real time and historic data to detect any condition that could impact performance.
Palletizer System with Built-In Analytics
The Alvey 890i series from Honeywell Inteligrated is a fully automated palletizing system that also analyzes real time and historic data to detect any performance-impacting conditions.
Nov 11th, 2020
Aaron Donlan, product manager at Epson Robots, explains the features and capabilities of the new C12XL robot.
High-Payload, High-Reach, Lightweight 6-Axis Robot
The C12XL 6-axis robot from Epson Robots is the company’s highest payload, highest reach robot and can be used for packaging, kitting, machine tending, or palletizing.
Nov 11th, 2020
Getty Images 1039822716
AI Deep Learning in the Pharma Market
Artificial Intelligence applied to pharma visual inspection can enhance performance and increase product integrity for the patients' safety.
Nov 11th, 2020
General Gus Perna, who leads Operation Warp Speed, speaking to 60 Minutes.
In the News: COVID-19 Vaccine Logistics
Temperature-controlled shipping remains in the mainstream media spotlight.
Nov 11th, 2020
More in Home
The Videojet 1280 Continuous Ink-Jet Printer
Entry-Level CIJ Printer is Easy to Operate and Maintain
The 1280 CIJ printer from Videojet features all of the technologies the company is known for in an entry-level model that is simple and reliable to use, and reduces maintenance time by 95%.
Nov 11th, 2020
A PX medical tray and a 52 pound paper lid are both recyclable, but would require two waste collection containers and processing methods. Alternatively, an HDPE tray with a Tyvek lid would be collected in the same waste receptacle and processed by the recycler in the same waste stream.
Selecting Lidding for Recyclable Medical Trays
A lid and tray are recyclable—in different waste streams? Why pairing top and bottom webs in the same recycling stream may be more efficient.
Nov 11th, 2020
Csi Tote Tilter
Tote Tilter Provides Safe Way Maximize Product Yield
The forklift loading and unloading system can be used in a variety of industries.
Nov 10th, 2020
Worker using Honeywell Intelligrated's TechSight to receive guided maintenance assistance.
Audio-Visual Headset for Maintenance and Repair
TechSight from Honeywell Intelligrated allows for hands-free visualization of maintenance and repair procedures with remote support.
Nov 10th, 2020
ABB's IRB 390 has a 35% faster pick speed and 45% increase in payload (up to 15 kg), compared to ABB’s IRB 360-8/1130 FlexPicker.
Delta Robots for Packaging Line Optimization
New pick-and-place robot from ABB picks faster, handles higher payloads, and operates with software that uses digital twin technology to optimize packaging station design.
Nov 10th, 2020
Danielle Belskis, automation engineer at Omron Automation, demonstrates the FH Series 3D camera for robotic bin picking applications.
Combining Robots and Vision
Omron Automation’s 3D cameras and artificial intelligence-driven vision are designed for precise picking of objects with varying weights, shapes, and orientations.
Nov 10th, 2020
XTS Hygienic is made of FDA-approved, anodized Nituff coated aluminum and features a stainless-steel rail.
Beckhoff Introduces Hygienic Linear Transport System
The eXtended Transport System from Beckhoff is now available in a hygienic version for use in the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries.
Nov 10th, 2020
At PACK EXPO Connects, Syntegon showcased its latest intelligent and efficient technologies, including advanced customer services and a variety of digital solutions.
Advances in Pharma
At PACK EXPO Connects, Syntegon showcased its latest intelligent and efficient technologies, including advanced customer services and a variety of digital solutions.
Nov 10th, 2020
MGS used PACK EXPO Connects to talk about their machinery and line integration capabilities in the life sciences field.
Medical Device Packaging
Specialists in supplying packaging and automation solutions to the Life Sciences Industry, MGS took advantage of PACK EXPO Connects to talk about a remarkably integrated line supplied recently to a medical device manufacturer.
Nov 10th, 2020
The Domino Gx-Series with new ink, flexibility, and Internet 4.0 capabilities.
Domino Amjet Introduces Updated Thermal Inkjet Printer for North America
The Gx-Series printers, with new ink and Industry 4.0 capabilities, is designed to be durable and adaptable to production changes.
Nov 10th, 2020
Beckhoff Automation's XPlanar tiles levitate by use of traveling magnetic fields to move as needed by automatically lifting, lowering, weighing, tilting, or rotating while traveling.
Floating Tiles Provide Maintenance-Free Material Handling
Beckhoff Automation highlights its XPlanar system, which moves materials and products on levitating tiles powered by magnetic fields.
Nov 10th, 2020
Multi Conveyor Metered Merge Conveyor With Lift Gates
Conveyors Feature Metered Merge With Manual Lift Gates
Products travel single file to an existing case sealer, controlled by strategically placed sensors and metering devices.
Nov 10th, 2020