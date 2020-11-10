Advances in Pharma

At PACK EXPO Connects, Syntegon showcased its latest intelligent and efficient technologies, including advanced customer services and a variety of digital solutions.

An especially timely feature in the showroom was an ideal solution for the use of its SVP process system for the production of potential Covid-19 vaccines. The equipment from the modular construction kit is available for delivery within a short time and can be ramped-up immediately.

Solutions for Syntegon liquid pharmaceutical filling systems ranged from small and micro batch sizes to high-performance machines include the MLD cartridge filling equipment. Combined with more than 25 years of experience in isolator technology, Syntegon offers everything from a single source, including bio-decontamination and air-handling technology as well as the qualification and validation.

This line competence is rounded off by advanced inspection technology, like Syntegon’s AIM 3000 series, which utilizes high-resolution CMOS cameras with high-speed interfaces to detect particles and cosmetic container defect, while an optional module offers 100% Container Closure Integrity Testing (CCIT).

When it comes to Oral Solid Dosage forms, Syntegon showed the TPR 500 tablet press, which combines high productivity and quality with usability. Its hygienic design reduces maintenance and cleaning requirements and offers fast and easy changeovers.

Syntegon’s medical device packaging solution handles products safely thanks to the integrated FANUC robot arm. The products are protected by locked guards until they are fed into the Pack 202 flow wrapper.

Syntegon also presents the remote service assistant – a hands-free solution that enables remotely located experts to guide maintenance technicians using augmented reality.

