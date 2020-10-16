The Countdown to 2020’s Most Comprehensive Virtual Packaging Event is On

In three weeks, PACK EXPO Connects (Nov. 9-13), produced by PMMI Media Group, presents this year’s most comprehensive virtual packaging event. Live chats, live product demos and engaging educational opportunities will provide attendees a direct connection with top suppliers to find the solutions they need.

PACK EXPO Connects will bring together the widest-variety of solutions-providers on an intuitive, interactive platform that facilitates live engagement with exhibitors. Attendees can expeditiously search PACK EXPO Connects, maximizing their time and making it easy to connect with the right suppliers and schedule one on one live chats with product and technical experts.

With nearly 2,700 live product demos over five days, attendees will be able to watch demonstrations of machinery and products in 15-minute increments. There are also live product demos offered in international time zones over the course of the week.

A full educational program will feature thought-provoking sessions from leading suppliers and industry experts covering critical packaging trends. Presenters include Amazon, Bumble Bee Foods, General Mills, L’Oreal and much more. All content will be available both as scheduled live and on demand:

Breakthrough technologies from PACK EXPO Connects suppliers will be presented during 30-minute live sessions on the Innovation Stage , Monday, Nov. 9 – Thursday, Nov. 12, from noon – 2:30 p.m. CT.

, Monday, Nov. 9 – Thursday, Nov. 12, from noon – 2:30 p.m. CT. Trend Chats will feature brief 30-minute discussions on hot industry topics between industry experts and PMMI Media Group editors, live Monday, Nov. 9 – Thursday, Nov. 12, 2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT.

will feature brief 30-minute discussions on hot industry topics between industry experts and PMMI Media Group editors, live Monday, Nov. 9 – Thursday, Nov. 12, 2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT. PMMI Media Group editors will offer their daily highlights and most noteworthy products and innovations each day with the Daily Download , live at 3 p.m. CT, Monday – Thursday and Friday at 2 p.m. CT.

, live at 3 p.m. CT, Monday – Thursday and Friday at 2 p.m. CT. The Solution Room closes the week Friday, Nov. 13, providing a unique opportunity to collaborate with industry thought leaders, live chat with industry gurus and find solutions to the most pressing packaging challenges. With only four targeted sessions hourly between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. CT, limited slots will fill up fast.

Other exciting features include:

After registering, the first task for every registrant is adding to their MyConnects Planner, assisting in advance planning for the most efficient PACK EXPO Connects experience. An Outlook calendar integration is available for attendees to add events to their Outlook calendars, ensuring the most effective use of time during event days.

During Preview Week (Nov. 2-6), the week before PACK EXPO Connects, attendees can browse and finalize their MyConnects Planner, add product demos, educational sessions and all items of interest. Planning ahead will ensure the most productive use of time during event days.

For more information and free registration, visit packexpoconnects.com.