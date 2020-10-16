The Countdown to 2020’s Most Comprehensive Virtual Packaging Event is On

In three weeks, PACK EXPO Connects (Nov. 9-13), produced by PMMI Media Group, presents this year’s most comprehensive virtual packaging event. Live chats, live product demos and engaging educational opportunities will provide attendees a direct connection with top suppliers to find the solutions they need.
PACK EXPO Connects will bring together the widest-variety of solutions-providers on an intuitive, interactive platform that facilitates live engagement with exhibitors. Attendees can expeditiously search PACK EXPO Connects, maximizing their time and making it easy to connect with the right suppliers and schedule one on one live chats with product and technical experts.
With nearly 2,700 live product demos over five days, attendees will be able to watch demonstrations of machinery and products in 15-minute increments. There are also live product demos offered in international time zones over the course of the week.
A full educational program will feature thought-provoking sessions from leading suppliers and industry experts covering critical packaging trends. Presenters include Amazon, Bumble Bee Foods, General Mills, L’Oreal and much more. All content will be available both as scheduled live and on demand:
- Breakthrough technologies from PACK EXPO Connects suppliers will be presented during 30-minute live sessions on the Innovation Stage, Monday, Nov. 9 – Thursday, Nov. 12, from noon – 2:30 p.m. CT.
- Trend Chats will feature brief 30-minute discussions on hot industry topics between industry experts and PMMI Media Group editors, live Monday, Nov. 9 – Thursday, Nov. 12, 2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT.
- PMMI Media Group editors will offer their daily highlights and most noteworthy products and innovations each day with the Daily Download, live at 3 p.m. CT, Monday – Thursday and Friday at 2 p.m. CT.
- The Solution Room closes the week Friday, Nov. 13, providing a unique opportunity to collaborate with industry thought leaders, live chat with industry gurus and find solutions to the most pressing packaging challenges. With only four targeted sessions hourly between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. CT, limited slots will fill up fast.
Other exciting features include:
- The Showcase of Packaging Innovations, sponsored by Klöckner Pentaplast and association sponsor Institute of Packaging Professionals, featuring winning entries from worldwide packaging competitions.
- PACK EXPO Green highlighting exhibitors with sustainable solutions and education sessions promoting a sustainable future.
- PMMI’s Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame Class of 2020, celebrating professionals who have personally advanced the fields of packaging and/or processing, and dedicated themselves to the industry through expanding knowledge and volunteer leadership.
- PMMI Showroom showcasing all of the ways PMMI serves as a resource for the industry.
- PACK gives BACK Miles to McCormick Walk/Run Challenge. Just because PACK EXPO Connects is virtual doesn’t mean you can’t get moving. A special gift card prize provides a little more incentive to meet your goal. There is no registration fee, however donations to the PMMI Foundation are encouraged - The PMMI Foundation provides financial support for packaging and processing education throughout the U.S and Canada.
- PubTrivia encouraging fun, games and networking for a good cause. Network with PACK EXPO Connects peers in a relaxed, laid-back environment on Monday, November 9 at 4:00pm CT. Supported by the Emerging Leaders Network and Sponsored by Duravant. Participation is free, however donations to the PMMI Foundation are encouraged.
After registering, the first task for every registrant is adding to their MyConnects Planner, assisting in advance planning for the most efficient PACK EXPO Connects experience. An Outlook calendar integration is available for attendees to add events to their Outlook calendars, ensuring the most effective use of time during event days.
During Preview Week (Nov. 2-6), the week before PACK EXPO Connects, attendees can browse and finalize their MyConnects Planner, add product demos, educational sessions and all items of interest. Planning ahead will ensure the most productive use of time during event days.
For more information and free registration, visit packexpoconnects.com.