The report, Trends in Adoption of Remote Access, is based on a focus group and survey on the trends and issues consumer packaged goods (CPGs) face in adopting remote access within their operations. Participants were asked to identify the top barriers preventing their company from taking full advantage of remote access technologies and how they are addressing these barriers.

When asked about their current approach to remote access, 29% of CPG respondents indicated that they do not allow any remote access in their facilities. However, 27% of respondents allow certain OEMs or service providers to maintain a dedicated connection to specific equipment. Emergency situation access to equipment is allowed by 15% of respondents, and links to a computer where outside service providers are given access was cited by 13% of respondents. Only 6% said they use dedicated hardware that allows a cellular connection to specific machines.

Remote access permissions cited by the remaining 10% of respondents included limited and approved outside connections to specific servers through a VPN as well as allowed exceptions for dedicated lines on new equipment installations during automation updates or changes.

