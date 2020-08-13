Susosu Water of McLean, VA, is dedicated to inspiring individuals to live a healthier lifestyle through preventative care. For this purpose, it introduced an all-natural mineral water from the springs of South Korea infused with extra molecular hydrogen, which is said to offer a number of health benefits. But packaging considerations came first, in fact, two years before, the product was ready for launch.

“Finding functional packaging was the most important step toward creating Susosu Water,” says company co-founder Jheen Oh. “It was important for us to use an aluminum container for our product. Hydrogen can only be contained in aluminum—if we were to use glass or plastic, hydrogen would escape.”

While using an aluminum can would have been an easy selection, Susosu opted for a gusseted stand-up pouch with spout, a format it found its consumers preferred and that offered several functional and aesthetic advantages. Says Oh, the pouch is easy to take on-the-go for consumption and is also a more cost-efficient choice for consumers.

From a sustainability standpoint, Oh shares that the pouches offer a low carbon footprint, taking up less truckload space than plastic and glass beverage bottle delivery systems and is recyclable.

As for it on-shelf appearance, being new to the water category, the pouch is easy to spot, especially with its aqua blue-gradient background. “For aesthetic requirements, we wanted to make sure our packaging was vibrant enough to catch a consumer’s attention and have them remember us,” explains Oh. Copy throughout is presented in English and Korean, with the main element, the Susosu logo, in Korean.

While layer-by-layer specifics on the pouch material aren’t available, Oh shares that it’s made of “thick layers of aluminum that keep hydrogen sealed inside…and keep your water cold longer.” The pouch, from a South Korean supplier, is topped with a recyclable plastic closure.

Copy on the pouch advises that “Heath Starts With Proper H 2 Mineral Water.” As Oh explains, hydrogen water is a potent antioxidant, fights inflammation, and provides a natural energy boost. Susosu creates the water using patented equipment that pressurized and dissolves hydrogen into the natural mineral water.

The pouch size of 300 mL was selected to carry perfect amount of water for consumption at one time. “Once the consumer opens the pouch, it is recommended that they finish the product in under 30 minutes to reap the full benefits of hydrogen water,” Oh says.

Susosu Water is available on the company’s website, as well as on Amazon, Walmart.com, and other online retailers, and can be found in brick-and-mortar retail stores in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. The average cost per pouch is between $2.25 to $2.50.