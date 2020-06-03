PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO Rakes in Industry Acclaim

Trade Show News Network and Trade Show Executive each place biennial event among top trade shows in 2019.

Sean Riley
Jun 3rd, 2020
After growing over 10,000 net square feet from 2017, PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO 2019, ranked ninth in the 2019 Trade Show News Network Top 250 U.S. Trade Shows and has been named to Trade Show Executive’s Gold 100. These awards are the annual ranking of the largest trade shows from the previous year based on overall net square feet.

Last September’s event, produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, moved up five spots in the TSNN rankings from fourteenth place in 2017, occupying 889,599 net square feet of the Las Vegas Convention Center. The event also offered the largest number of attendees in the show’s history, growing five percent from 2017. The biennial trade show focuses on the latest developments in packaging and converting machinery, packages and containers, materials and components. It counts the most prominent companies in the industry as exhibitors.

The 2019 TSNN Top Trade Shows complete list is available here. PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO will be honored at the Gold 100 Awards & Summit this fall in Santa Barbara. A complete list of Gold 100 honorees can be found here.

“We are extremely grateful to our members, exhibitors and attendees who have helped grow the PACK EXPO portfolio of Trade Shows to now have two shows on the Trade Show Executive’s Gold 100 and TSNN’s Top Trade Shows list,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “PMMI takes great pride in our never-ending goal to ensure PACK EXPO evolves to meet the constant advances in packaging and processing innovation.”

Plans are underway for another successful event next year with new show floor destinations and an extensive education program covering the latest trends in the industry. Space applications for PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO 2021 (Sept. 27–29, 2021; Las Vegas Convention Center), are now available; for more information, or to submit an Exhibit Space Application, visit packexpolasvegas.com or contact expo@pmmi.org.

Bosch Rexroth&rsquo;s ctrlX Automation platform features open software architecture, a wide choice of programming language options, and app-based functionality.
Bosch Rexroth Reinvents Automation
The automation supplier went back to the drawing board to create ctrlX Automation, a software-driven open automation platform that provides flexibility and scalability through app-based functionality.
Jun 4th, 2020
My Headshot For Web
Upcoming 20-Min Talk: 21st Century Supply Chain Threats
Healthcare Packaging’s Keren Sookne will discuss considerations for whether supply chains are ready for 21st century threats on Systech’s Brand Protection LIVE series, Jun. 17 @ 11am EDT. See you there!
Jun 3rd, 2020
PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO Rakes in Industry Acclaim
Jun 3rd, 2020
Pallets make up largest segment of transport packaging followed by a variety of totes, crates, containers and boxes.
Reusable Packaging State of the Industry 2020
With increased interest in sustainability, brands and their supply chain partners are taking a holistic view of greener processes, products, packages and distribution practices. Reusable transport packaging industry expects growth.
Jun 3rd, 2020
Getty Images Coronavirus Vaccine (1)
Using Automation to Fast Track COVID-19 Vaccine Production
Honeywell combines batch software, virtualization, cloud, and more to prepare manufacturing capabilities in parallel with clinical trials.
Jun 1st, 2020
Getty Images 171264154
Voice of the Packaging Industry: Sustainable Packaging
Sixty CPGs were interviewed for a new sustainability report by PMMI Business Intelligence. They had much to say about machines, materials, new formats and sustainable initiatives, as well as what they need from suppliers.
Jun 1st, 2020
Reusablepackaging Logo E1474478209295
Reusable Packaging and Hygiene
The latest article from The Inner Loop, the Reusable Packaging Association's blog which explores the impact of reusable packaging on our planet - and our lives.
May 29th, 2020
The wearable Kinexon SafeTag warns the user, audibly and visually, when the physical distance with another employee has been compromised.
Technology Steps Forward for Social Distancing
As more manufacturers are allowed to resume production amid the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping their workers distanced will be key to keeping them healthy. Here are some innovations to help achieve that.
May 28th, 2020
Ista 348 Notag Nomarks
Open ISTA Pharma Committee Meeting
Virtual meeting to be held Wednesday, Jun 10 from 11:00am - 1:00pm EST.
May 28th, 2020
Getty Images 1134352402
Sustainability in Secondary Packaging Lines
Secondary packaging lines need greater precision when handling materials with variances in content and weight, according to a new report by PMMI Business Intelligence.
May 27th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 05 21 At 1 30 14 Pm
Human Factors Expert Interprets Nurses’ Wishes
Whether in the healthcare setting or the home, an end user may desire one packaging feature, but actually need another.
May 21st, 2020
Pat Reynolds Headshot
Packaging Post-Pandemic
Nobody can measure with any real accuracy what impact Covid-19 will have on packaging. But what packaging professional wouldn’t value a glimpse into how things might look post-pandemic, especially if that glimpse comes from an experienced veteran?
May 21st, 2020
