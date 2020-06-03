After growing over 10,000 net square feet from 2017, PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO 2019, ranked ninth in the 2019 Trade Show News Network Top 250 U.S. Trade Shows and has been named to Trade Show Executive’s Gold 100. These awards are the annual ranking of the largest trade shows from the previous year based on overall net square feet.

Last September’s event, produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, moved up five spots in the TSNN rankings from fourteenth place in 2017, occupying 889,599 net square feet of the Las Vegas Convention Center. The event also offered the largest number of attendees in the show’s history, growing five percent from 2017. The biennial trade show focuses on the latest developments in packaging and converting machinery, packages and containers, materials and components. It counts the most prominent companies in the industry as exhibitors.

The 2019 TSNN Top Trade Shows complete list is available here. PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO will be honored at the Gold 100 Awards & Summit this fall in Santa Barbara. A complete list of Gold 100 honorees can be found here.

“We are extremely grateful to our members, exhibitors and attendees who have helped grow the PACK EXPO portfolio of Trade Shows to now have two shows on the Trade Show Executive’s Gold 100 and TSNN’s Top Trade Shows list,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “PMMI takes great pride in our never-ending goal to ensure PACK EXPO evolves to meet the constant advances in packaging and processing innovation.”

Plans are underway for another successful event next year with new show floor destinations and an extensive education program covering the latest trends in the industry. Space applications for PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO 2021 (Sept. 27–29, 2021; Las Vegas Convention Center), are now available; for more information, or to submit an Exhibit Space Application, visit packexpolasvegas.com or contact expo@pmmi.org.