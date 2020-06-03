Pallets make up largest segment of transport packaging followed by a variety of totes, crates, containers and boxes.

The Reusable Packaging Association has published the 2020 State of the Reusable Packaging Industry Report, the first-ever comprehensive analysis of the global reusable transport packaging (RTP) market

Respondents said many factors are driving change to models incorporating reusable transport packaging including government regulations, public concern for the environment, automation for track and trace, and labor availability.

Economic factors play a large part as well, as the savings with reusable packaging applications can be demonstrated.

The 36-page report, first of its kind, is informed in part by anonymous insights gleaned from a broad audience of industry experts including:

Users of reusable packaging (retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, processors, growers, distribution and logistics providers, and government agencies)

Manufacturers and poolers of reusable packaging (pallets, containers, crates, totes, IBCs, drums, tanks, dunnage, racks, carts, dollies, and cargo protection)

Suppliers / service providers to reusable packaging systems (washing & sanitizing equipment and services, sort and return services, asset repair, technology equipment and services, raw materials, engineering & design, and transportation & logistics)

Two-thirds of respondents said demand for reusable transport packaging increased in the past twelve months and 85% expect the next twelve months will see increased demand.

