Sugarcane and Corn: ‘Ingredients Matter’ in New Deodorant Packaging

Vegan, cruelty-free deodorant from Each & Every introduces primary packaging made from sugarcane-based plastic and a corn-based bioplastic shipping envelope.

Anne Marie Mohan
May 11th, 2020
Each &amp; Every has rolled out a 2.5-oz deodorant tube made from bioplastic and a special black colorant that the company says can be detected by infrared scanners for recycling.
Each & Every has rolled out a 2.5-oz deodorant tube made from bioplastic and a special black colorant that the company says can be detected by infrared scanners for recycling.

For vegan and cruelty-free brand Each & Every, whose tagline is “Ingredients Matter,” what does and does not go into its packaging is just as important as what is or is not used for its products. The company, formed in 2017 by two beauty industry professionals frustrated by the lack of high-quality natural deodorant options, offers deodorants and rollerball fragrances that have no aluminum, parabens, synthetic fragrances, or baking soda, and are gluten free, cruelty free, vegan, and EWG (Environmental Working Group) Verified™. Equally nature-based, beginning April 1, packaging for the brand’s deodorants is now petroleum based-plastic free, instead using plastic made from sugarcane.

Read related stories on bioplastics from Packaging World magazine:

Dairy is First in South Africa to Use Bio-Based Closure

New Materials, Market Pressures to Drive the Global Growth of Bioplastics

Natural Cosmetics Company Spruces up its Packaging

Beverage is Plant-Based, Inside and Out

Says company co-founder and Brand Leader Lauren Lovelady, “Sustainability is incredibly important to us, and we are constantly looking for ways to reduce our footprint. Before we even launched the brand, we wanted to launch with sustainable packaging, but because we use 100-percent natural essential oils and no synthetic fragrances, none of the sustainable package options we tried were compatible with our formula. The essential oils would break down the package materials. We ultimately decided to launch in plastic so that consumers would have access to our incredible formula, and we decided we would keep working on sustainable packaging in parallel.”

The first deodorant product to use the new bioplastic packaging is Each & Every’s Lavender & Lemon scent.The first deodorant product to use the new bioplastic packaging is Each & Every’s Lavender & Lemon scent.The next step, in 2019, was a package made from post-consumer recycled material, but Lovelady says that while consumers said they appreciated the effort, “they didn’t see it as sustainable enough.”

Exploring new material options, Each & Every ultimately settled on bio-based packaging made from sugarcane sourced from a proprietary supplier. “We spent a considerable amount of time understanding the supply chain to ensure it met our sustainability expectations, and then we spent a few months capability testing,” says Lovelady. “We then reached out to our community to get their thoughts, and when they all came back to us with the thumbs up, we knew we were onto something.”

The first deodorant product to use the new bioplastic packaging is Each & Every’s Lavender & Lemon scent in a 2.5-oz, recyclable tube made with a special black colorant that the company says can be detected by infrared scanners for recycling. Each & Every says it has plans to roll out the packaging on its wider product range throughout the year.

“What we love about the sugarcane is that it’s actually carbon negative, so it reduces our carbon footprint,” says Lovelady. “Sugarcane is a renewable resource—unlike petroleum—and growing it absorbs CO2 from the atmosphere, so it’s a great sustainable packaging option.”

In conjunction with the new bio-based tubes, the company has also introduced 100% plant-based envelopes for all products shipped from its online store.In conjunction with the new bio-based tubes, the company has also introduced 100% plant-based envelopes for all products shipped from its online store.In conjunction with the new bio-based tubes, the company has also introduced 100% plant-based envelopes for all products shipped from its online store. The envelopes are made from a corn-based biopolymer from an unnamed supplier and can be composted at home or in industrial compost facilities.

“Our long-term goals are to continue to listen to our customers and raise the bar, to continue to bring more information and more transparency to our materials and processes so that consumers can make informed decisions they feel good about,” says Lovelady. “We are constantly looking for ways to improve our current footprint, including continuing to look for new ingredients and other packaging materials that may be even more sustainable. We see sustainability as a journey of many steps, and we will continue to invest in taking steps forward.”

Each & Every’s range of gender-inclusive deodorants in 12 scents are available on the company’s website, on Amazon, and in Showfields, a multi-brand retail store in New York City. The 2.5-oz size is priced at $15, or at $12.75 through a subscription option.

Register for the Packaging Sustainability webinar, May 20 from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. CDT, presented by Rebecca Marquez, Manager of PMMI Business Intelligence, and Donna Ritson, President of DDR Communications. The webinar is part of PMMI’s virtual Executive Leadership Conference.

Download a free Executive Summary of a new report from PMMI Business Intelligence, “Packaging Sustainability: A Changing Landscape 2020” here. PMMI Members can also download the entire report here. 


Each &amp; Every has rolled out a 2.5-oz deodorant tube made from bioplastic and a special black colorant that the company says can be detected by infrared scanners for recycling.
Sugarcane and Corn: ‘Ingredients Matter’ in New Deodorant Packaging
Vegan, cruelty-free deodorant from Each & Every introduces primary packaging made from sugarcane-based plastic and a corn-based bioplastic shipping envelope.
May 11th, 2020
Sustain 4
Quest for a Plastic Packaging Circular Economy
Eliminating unnecessary plastic, sustainable innovation, and circulating plastic within the economy are the three goals of more than 450 global partner companies seeking to keep plastic waste out of the environment.
May 11th, 2020
Sustain 3
Sustainable Package Reformatting on the Rise
According to a new report by PMMI Business Intelligence, over half of CPGs are changing product packaging to meet sustainability goals by moving from one format to another.
May 8th, 2020
COVID-19 Symptom Throat Sensor
Quick Hits: New Throat Sensor Tracks COVID-19 Symptoms
Scientists at Northwestern have developed a small flexible device that tracks symptoms associated with the virus.
May 8th, 2020
3D Printed Ear Guards
Quick Hits: Kid Invents Device to Prevent Ear Pain from Face Masks
A 12-year-old boy is 3D printing and donating “ear guards” to support healthcare workers on the frontlines.
May 7th, 2020
Midol Before After[1]
Redesign Reverses Course to Reflect Modern Women
Midol®, the venerable OTC menstrual relief brand from Bayer, underwent a striking packaging redesign, reversing course on existing iconography, typography, and messaging.
May 6th, 2020
VR Training
Quick Hits: Healthcare Workers Use VR to Learn Skills for Treating COVID patients
Health professionals with little to no experience in treating infectious disease are learning with virtual reality.
May 6th, 2020
South Korean Doctors
Quick Hits: South Korea Says You Can’t Be Infected Twice
Scientists believe reported cases of coronavirus relapse were actually due to test failures.
May 5th, 2020
Roche
Quick Hits: Roche Increases COVID-19 Antibody Test Output
The FDA granted emergency approval for the antibody test that determines whether people have been infected with coronavirus.
May 4th, 2020
Getty Images 685013243
Preparing the Supply Chain for a Coronavirus Vaccine
As we fight to “flatten the curve” of the coronavirus pandemic, scientists are urgently working to create a vaccine. Manufacturing and distributing hundreds of millions of doses when a vaccine is approved is yet another challenge to address.
May 1st, 2020
Experts opened unbranded packaging as if they were in the field, with the livefeed cast on screens in the main HealthPack conference room.
Recycling Device Packaging in the Operating Room
Two healthcare veterans discussed how recycling fits (or doesn’t) into their fast-paced OR operations at the Nurses’ Panel at HealthPack.
Apr 30th, 2020
A3 Webinar Covid Robotics Panel2
COVID-19 Brings Increased Visibility to the Role of Robotics
Presidents and CEOs of Fanuc, Universal Robots, Fetch, and Schunk discuss how robotics and automation are helping manufacturers through the pandemic and what the lasting effects might be.
Apr 28th, 2020
Ambient Distribution Getty Images 984835220
HDA: The Need for Distributor-Pharmacy Partnership During Pandemic
Healthcare Distribution Alliance is seeking to provide “a greater understanding of how distributors are working each day” to meet inventory needs for supply chain partners and patients.
Apr 28th, 2020
Getty Images 1207248534
Material Innovation Key to Achieving Sustainable Packaging Strategy
The market will continue to see innovations in the selection of sustainable packaging materials, as more companies embrace sustainable options.
Apr 27th, 2020
E Tk Ld6 J Ws Aa Exco
Global Impact of Covid-19 on Manufacturing
Three CEOs of leading manufacturers of packaging and processing machinery and equipment met virtually with PMMI to discuss strategies in conducting their operations amid the pandemic affecting today's world.
Apr 27th, 2020
Infographic
U.S. Packaging Machinery Industry Continues to Grow at Steady Pace
OEMs are feeling the pressure to accommodate market demands, such as offering complete packaging solutions, modular machines, traceability, and sustainability.
Apr 24th, 2020
Getty Images 581032315
Cannabis Relief Bill Introduced in House
“This critical legislation would allow legal cannabis businesses to access disaster relief loans and other programs available during the COVID-19 crisis,” NCIA Executive Director.
Apr 24th, 2020
Getty Images Ransomware 1146964030
Protect Your Distribution Operations From Ransomware
Cybersecurity breaches are not typically targeted attacks. They are more commonly opportunistic attacks designed to make money. Coronavirus fears create natural vulnerabilities to exploit to gain access to your systems.
Apr 23rd, 2020
With new equipment for secondary packaging that includes three Fanuc six-axis robots, Pearson was able to exceed Medline&rsquo;s rate expectations, delivering 160 products/min.
Wet Wipes Case Packed via Robots at 160/min
Medline Industries replaces an aging case-packing system with one that allows for robotic case erecting, packing, and case sealing, as well as semi-automated operations for smaller batches.
Apr 23rd, 2020
Getty Images 1201526098
CBD and the FDA
Hemp Business Daily offers tips on avoiding FDA attention, especially when it comes to social media and false claims. Hashtags are considered claims, according to recent FDA letters.
Apr 23rd, 2020
More in Home
Sustain 1
Top Five Functional Machine Improvements for Sustainable Packaging Operations
Packaging methods and machinery must not be overlooked as vital components to a sustainable packaging strategy.
Apr 21st, 2020
Paper Blister Pack
Switching to Paper or Recycled Blister Packaging Without New Machines
Two companies have debuted packaging systems with sustainability features that don’t require the investment in new machinery.
Apr 20th, 2020
A white-labeled replica of the original nameplate.
The Role of an Equipment Label Manufacturer: Label Spec Review
A medical device manufacturer worked with an equipment label converter to manufacture and deliver labels to spec.
Apr 16th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 04 16 At 3 53 06 Pm
Perspective: Packaging at the Forefront of the COVID-19 Response
The industry mobilizes to supply the healthcare sector with much-needed devices and protection.
Apr 17th, 2020
FDA
Quick Hits: Coronavirus Causes Two Key Shortages
Increased demand due to the pandemic has caused shortages of key hospital painkillers.
Apr 17th, 2020
Kapi&apos;olani Medical Center
Quick Hits: New Device Lets 4 People Use 1 Ventilator
The new device is helping patients at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children in Hawaii.
Apr 16th, 2020
Medical Tablet
Quick Hits: iPads to the Rescue in Hospitals
Tablets are helping pick up the slack in hospitals as isolation and distancing ensue.
Apr 15th, 2020
Beep delivering medical supplies at Mayo Clinic.
Quick Hits: Self-Driving Cars are Delivering COVID-19 Supplies
Fully autonomous vehicles are transporting medical supplies at the Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Apr 14th, 2020
Getty Images 1072191112
Recycling Takes Another Hit During Pandemic
The Coronavirus pandemic is creating a growing waste crisis even as we see images of the earth’s environment clearing from less pollution.
Apr 13th, 2020
The Biondo Group chose a white background and sophisticated application of the bright Country Life brandmark to unify offerings into an effective visual block with &lsquo;pop.&apos;
Beauty Supplement Line Reimagined to the ‘Maxi’
A package design for Country Life’s line of supplements for skin, hair, and nails uses simplicity, high-quality artwork, and pops of color to highlight the brand’s premium cosmetic benefits.
Apr 13th, 2020
Smart Toilet
Quick Hits: Smart Toilet Scans Waste for Disease
Stanford University’s smart toilet system analyzes stool and urine samples to identify some cancers and digestive disorders.
Apr 13th, 2020
Face shields manufactured by Pulver Packaging using paper supplied by Case Paper, both PPC member companies.
Packaging Suppliers are Fighting COVID-19 with Fiber Shields
'If you can make a donut box, you can make face shields to protect medical professionals on the frontlines,' says one member of the Paperboard Packaging Council.
Apr 10th, 2020