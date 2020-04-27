Material Innovation Key to Achieving Sustainable Packaging Strategy

The market will continue to see innovations in the selection of sustainable packaging materials, as more companies embrace sustainable options.

Kim Overstreet
Apr 27th, 2020
Getty Images 1207248534

Consumers prefer packaging materials made from recycled goods that can also be recycled again, and, according to a new report by PMMI Business Intelligence, as technology improves and more companies invest in sustainable strategies, the variety of renewable material options and recyclable packaging options will continue to increase.

Biodegradable and compostable materials are considered to be the next frontier of innovative sustainability options. Biodegradable content is any material that can be broken down through a biological process, with the end goal to drastically reduce the time they take to break down. Bioplastics derived from natural sources, such as fungus-based shipping packers, fall into the biodegradable category.

The industry is working towards having materials that offer the right combination of being fully sustainable, affordable, and protective while maintaining shelf aesthetics.

“Moving toward more sustainable packaging is all about justifying the cost of the product and the willingness to spend more,” said one Packaging Engineer at a vitamins and supplements company.

See Musings on Sustainability , a discussion of the state of sustainability with Jim Chrzan and Sean Riley.

The report says that manufacturers have a number of options to explore in improving the sustainability of packaging materials, such as replacing non-renewable materials with recyclable options, reducing the overall thickness of materials, and seeking out materials with a low environmental footprint.

When asked the ideal characteristics of a new sustainable material, CPGs mention cost effectiveness, scalability, being globally available as well as robust and protective, and being efficient to ship.

There are five steps CPGs can consider to help achieve sustainability goals:

1.    Identify material alternatives that offer equal or less costs, use fewer resources, and produce less waste.

2.     Implement operational changes that bring equal or improved quality.

3.     Focus on cultural change that will have a measurable impact.

4.     Allocate enough resources to address sustainability aggressively.

5.     Instill company-wide recognition of the importance of sustainability.

And a few guidelines to creating a more successful sustainable package:

Too much reduction: reducing the packaging too much can result in damage to the product inside, increasing overall costs and harming brand perception.

Consider all sustainable factors of your material: for instance, paper typically takes much more water and energy to produce than plastic. While it might be easier to recycle, it may be less sustainable overall when the larger picture is examined.

Durability: material made from recycled products is not as durable and gets less so after each round of recycling. Recycled material is not the correct choice for every product due to the increased cost and decreased overall durability.

Hygienic: recycled materials need to be clean, convenient, safe, and sterile.

Origin: if recycled content is used, the origin of the material must be known, according to ISO standard 11-607.

How Safe is Reusable Packaging During COVID-19?

When looking at global packaging material growth overall forecasts to 2025, glass, aluminum foil and paper show the highest expected growth:

Plastic packaging market: estimated CAGR of 3.7%.

Paper and paperboard packaging market: estimated CAGR of 4.2%.

Aluminum foil packaging market: estimated CAGR of 4.3%.

Metal packaging market: estimated CAGR of 4.0%.

Glass packaging market: estimated CAGR of 4.4%.

In the next five years, industry analysts predict plastics usage will see slower growth compared to other materials.In the next five years, industry analysts predict plastics usage will see slower growth compared to other materials.

Source: PMMI Business Intelligence, “Packaging Sustainability: A Changing Landscape 2020

Download the FREE Executive Summary below, or PMMI Members can download the entire report here.

Make plans to visit PACK EXPO International in Chicago, November 8-11, to see on-trend sustainable processing and packaging machinery and materials.

A3 Webinar Covid Robotics Panel2
COVID-19 Brings Increased Visibility to the Role of Robotics
Presidents and CEOs of Fanuc, Universal Robots, Fetch, and Schunk discuss how robotics and automation are helping manufacturers through the pandemic and what the lasting effects might be.
Apr 28th, 2020
Ambient Distribution Getty Images 984835220
HDA: The Need for Distributor-Pharmacy Partnership During Pandemic
Healthcare Distribution Alliance is seeking to provide “a greater understanding of how distributors are working each day” to meet inventory needs for supply chain partners and patients.
Apr 28th, 2020
Getty Images 1207248534
Material Innovation Key to Achieving Sustainable Packaging Strategy
The market will continue to see innovations in the selection of sustainable packaging materials, as more companies embrace sustainable options.
Apr 27th, 2020
E Tk Ld6 J Ws Aa Exco
Global Impact of Covid-19 on Manufacturing
Three CEOs of leading manufacturers of packaging and processing machinery and equipment met virtually with PMMI to discuss strategies in conducting their operations amid the pandemic affecting today's world.
Apr 27th, 2020
Infographic
U.S. Packaging Machinery Industry Continues to Grow at Steady Pace
OEMs are feeling the pressure to accommodate market demands, such as offering complete packaging solutions, modular machines, traceability, and sustainability.
Apr 24th, 2020
Getty Images 581032315
Cannabis Relief Bill Introduced in House
“This critical legislation would allow legal cannabis businesses to access disaster relief loans and other programs available during the COVID-19 crisis,” NCIA Executive Director.
Apr 24th, 2020
Getty Images Ransomware 1146964030
Protect Your Distribution Operations From Ransomware
Cybersecurity breaches are not typically targeted attacks. They are more commonly opportunistic attacks designed to make money. Coronavirus fears create natural vulnerabilities to exploit to gain access to your systems.
Apr 23rd, 2020
With new equipment for secondary packaging that includes three Fanuc six-axis robots, Pearson was able to exceed Medline&rsquo;s rate expectations, delivering 160 products/min.
Wet Wipes Case Packed via Robots at 160/min
Medline Industries replaces an aging case-packing system with one that allows for robotic case erecting, packing, and case sealing, as well as semi-automated operations for smaller batches.
Apr 23rd, 2020
Getty Images 1201526098
CBD and the FDA
Hemp Business Daily offers tips on avoiding FDA attention, especially when it comes to social media and false claims. Hashtags are considered claims, according to recent FDA letters.
Apr 23rd, 2020
Pmmi Logo Rebrand 4c Vertical Transparent
The CARES Act and Payroll Protection Plan
In a recent Town Hall for PMMI members, representatives from alliantgroup, Dean Zerbe and Rick Lazio, provided some insights into the relief available for small and medium size businesses.
Apr 22nd, 2020
Sustain 1
Top Five Functional Machine Improvements for Sustainable Packaging Operations
Packaging methods and machinery must not be overlooked as vital components to a sustainable packaging strategy.
Apr 21st, 2020
Paper Blister Pack
Switching to Paper or Recycled Blister Packaging Without New Machines
Two companies have debuted packaging systems with sustainability features that don’t require the investment in new machinery.
Apr 20th, 2020
A white-labeled replica of the original nameplate.
The Role of an Equipment Label Manufacturer: Label Spec Review
A medical device manufacturer worked with an equipment label converter to manufacture and deliver labels to spec.
Apr 16th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 04 16 At 3 53 06 Pm
Perspective: Packaging at the Forefront of the COVID-19 Response
The industry mobilizes to supply the healthcare sector with much-needed devices and protection.
Apr 17th, 2020
FDA
Quick Hits: Coronavirus Causes Two Key Shortages
Increased demand due to the pandemic has caused shortages of key hospital painkillers.
Apr 17th, 2020
Kapi&apos;olani Medical Center
Quick Hits: New Device Lets 4 People Use 1 Ventilator
The new device is helping patients at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children in Hawaii.
Apr 16th, 2020
Medical Tablet
Quick Hits: iPads to the Rescue in Hospitals
Tablets are helping pick up the slack in hospitals as isolation and distancing ensue.
Apr 15th, 2020
Beep delivering medical supplies at Mayo Clinic.
Quick Hits: Self-Driving Cars are Delivering COVID-19 Supplies
Fully autonomous vehicles are transporting medical supplies at the Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Apr 14th, 2020
Getty Images 1072191112
Recycling Takes Another Hit During Pandemic
The Coronavirus pandemic is creating a growing waste crisis even as we see images of the earth’s environment clearing from less pollution.
Apr 13th, 2020
The Biondo Group chose a white background and sophisticated application of the bright Country Life brandmark to unify offerings into an effective visual block with &lsquo;pop.&apos;
Beauty Supplement Line Reimagined to the ‘Maxi’
A package design for Country Life’s line of supplements for skin, hair, and nails uses simplicity, high-quality artwork, and pops of color to highlight the brand’s premium cosmetic benefits.
Apr 13th, 2020
More in Home
Face shields manufactured by Pulver Packaging using paper supplied by Case Paper, both PPC member companies.
Packaging Suppliers are Fighting COVID-19 with Fiber Shields
'If you can make a donut box, you can make face shields to protect medical professionals on the frontlines,' says one member of the Paperboard Packaging Council.
Apr 10th, 2020
Sir Elton John
Quick Hits: Elton John Launches Coronavirus Fund for People with HIV
The famous musician aims to help protect the 37 million people already living with HIV from coronavirus.
Apr 10th, 2020
&ldquo;The current pandemic has shown the crucial need to increase the nation&rsquo;s production capacity in regards protective equipment for our medical professionals,&rdquo; Menon says.
Troy Center for Materials and Manufacturing Sciences Announces PPE, Medical Plastic Recycling Research
Researchers are looking into new ways to produce PPEs from polymers as well as into methods of recycling medical plastics.
Apr 9th, 2020
Philanthropist Bill Gates
Quick Hits: Bill Gates is Funding Factories for Potential Coronavirus Vaccines
Gates says The Gates Foundation can mobilize faster than governments to combat the coronavirus outbreak.
Apr 9th, 2020
Zantac Packaging
Quick Hits: FDA Finally Pulls the Plug on Zantac
Concerns regarding contamination with human carcinogens has led to all Zantac being pulled from shelves.
Apr 8th, 2020
Quick Hits: 3M Wants to Make a Billion Masks in 2020
The company is using “surge capacity” to expand production of N95 masks amid the pandemic.
Apr 7th, 2020
Getty Images 116406615
Take PDA's COVID-19 Survey in Pharmaceuticals
The Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) is conducting an important assessment to understand industry impacts on operations and supply chains.
Apr 6th, 2020
COVID-19 Vaccine
Quick Hits: University of Pittsburgh Develops Promising COVID-19 Vaccine
The team had previous experience fighting similar viruses in 2003 and 2014.
Apr 6th, 2020
Epm No Dates
EXPO PACK México Canceled Amid COVID-19 Concerns
Apr 3rd, 2020
UnPACKED with PMMI podcast: CPGs need to face fears over remote monitoring.
OEM COVID-19 #6: Overcoming Hesitations Around Remote Access
UnPACKED with PMMI podcast shines a light on the safe use of remote monitoring
Apr 3rd, 2020
Terminator CoV
Quick Hits: New Device Disinfects N95 Masks
A new device that rapidly disinfects medical masks aims to alleviate current mask shortages.
Apr 3rd, 2020
Mobile robots use ultraviolet light to disinfect hospitals and other facilities.
COVID-19 Provides Use Cases for Mobile Robotics
Robots can tackle the three Ds they are known for to help combat the spread of the novel coronavirus. Mobile robots are suited to disinfecting facilities, providing surveillance, and delivering goods.
Apr 2nd, 2020