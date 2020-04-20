Switching to Paper or Recycled Blister Packaging Without New Machines

Two companies have debuted packaging systems with sustainability features that don’t require the investment in new machinery.

Keren Sookne
Apr 20th, 2020
Paper Blister Pack

While many companies are striving to meet packaging sustainability goals, the prospect of purchasing new machinery can be a deterrent for some.

Two companies recently debuted recyclable packaging that doesn’t require an investment in new machinery to implement at WestPack in Anaheim.

 Paper blister

Paper blisters have existed for some time, but the Alloyd Division of Sonoco launched its EnviroSense™ PaperBlister™, an all-paper retail blister package designed as an alternative to traditional thermoformed plastic blister packages.

 With advanced new tooling, manufacturers can run the blister package on existing Alloyd equipment—including the Aergo 8 blister machine—without sacrificing speed. Changeover can be completed by one person in under 20 minutes.

“Many companies are moving from PVC to RPET—this is a leap forward to a recyclable monomaterial ready for the paper stream,” says Kim Sanderson, Marketing Specialist at Sonoco Alloyd. This offers a blister alternative for brands seeking to reduce plastic by 2025.

The Sonoco all-paper blister can package anything from batteries to personal care and beauty, and employs a water-based sealing technology. For those seeking product visibility afforded by traditional blisters, cutouts are an option while the full paper blister offers additional real estate for branding and graphics. The blister can be customized to form shapes beyond the traditional rectangle.

 “When evaluating and comparing against traditional blister packaging, the new structure will have a significant impact in the areas of ease of recyclability, shelf appeal and adoption into plastic-free selling streams being required in the near future” explains Sanderson.

 For video, check out: Sonoco Alloyd's EnviroSense(TM) PaperBlister(TM).

 Recycled blister packaging

Rohrer launched ecoCombo™, a Rohrer blister package that uses 50% post consumer recycled (PCR) content in its thermoformed blisters and a minimum of 65% PCR content in the blister boards. The system is reported to be the industry's first PCR materials combo.Eco Combo 1b 768x838

The company set out to make the packaging as efficient to implement as possible. “The marketplace is hungry for greener and sustainable materials. You can order the two components as a convenient package, and this new packaging can fit into customers’ production lines with existing heat-seal equipment and tooling,” says Michael Schaefer, Regional Sales Manager.

Designed for a myriad of applications from hardware to personal care, the post consumer material package features 20-pt SBS board,12- and 15-mil PCR PET and aqueous heat-seal coating. Internal print, thermoforming and seal testing has been completed, and third party testing is ongoing for aging, fiber tear and extreme temperatures.

The offering is part of the company’s ezCombo™, their design and manufacturing process that allows the production of multiple parts within the same production. It’s a shared tooling arrangement where companies only pay for the space they use in a run.

While sustainable packaging often comes at an increased price point, the ecoCombo packaging is in line with the existing ezCombo pricing structure, says Schaefer, adding that some major retailers have expressed interest in the opportunity to reduce waste.

As part of Rohrer’s commitment to providing sustainable solutions in packaging through responsible manufacturing and innovation, the company has partnered with OneTreePlanted.org, an organization that helps with reforestation efforts in areas affected by wildfires and over development, to plant a tree for every ecoCombo order. The packaging will be available in Apr. 2020, coinciding with Earth Day.

 

Companies in this article
Sonoco
Rohrer Corporation
Pmmi Logo Rebrand 4c Vertical Transparent
The CARES Act and Payroll Protection Plan
In a recent Town Hall for PMMI members, representatives from alliantgroup, Dean Zerbe and Rick Lazio, provided some insights into the relief available for small and medium size businesses.
Apr 22nd, 2020
Sustain 1
Top Five Functional Machine Improvements for Sustainable Packaging Operations
Packaging methods and machinery must not be overlooked as vital components to a sustainable packaging strategy.
Apr 21st, 2020
Paper Blister Pack
Switching to Paper or Recycled Blister Packaging Without New Machines
Two companies have debuted packaging systems with sustainability features that don’t require the investment in new machinery.
Apr 20th, 2020
A white-labeled replica of the original nameplate.
The Role of an Equipment Label Manufacturer: Label Spec Review
A medical device manufacturer worked with an equipment label converter to manufacture and deliver labels to spec.
Apr 16th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 04 16 At 3 53 06 Pm
Perspective: Packaging at the Forefront of the COVID-19 Response
The industry mobilizes to supply the healthcare sector with much-needed devices and protection.
Apr 17th, 2020
FDA
Quick Hits: Coronavirus Causes Two Key Shortages
Increased demand due to the pandemic has caused shortages of key hospital painkillers.
Apr 17th, 2020
Kapi&apos;olani Medical Center
Quick Hits: New Device Lets 4 People Use 1 Ventilator
The new device is helping patients at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children in Hawaii.
Apr 16th, 2020
Medical Tablet
Quick Hits: iPads to the Rescue in Hospitals
Tablets are helping pick up the slack in hospitals as isolation and distancing ensue.
Apr 15th, 2020
Beep delivering medical supplies at Mayo Clinic.
Quick Hits: Self-Driving Cars are Delivering COVID-19 Supplies
Fully autonomous vehicles are transporting medical supplies at the Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Apr 14th, 2020
Getty Images 1072191112
Recycling Takes Another Hit During Pandemic
The Coronavirus pandemic is creating a growing waste crisis even as we see images of the earth’s environment clearing from less pollution.
Apr 13th, 2020
The Biondo Group chose a white background and sophisticated application of the bright Country Life brandmark to unify offerings into an effective visual block with &lsquo;pop.&apos;
Beauty Supplement Line Reimagined to the ‘Maxi’
A package design for Country Life’s line of supplements for skin, hair, and nails uses simplicity, high-quality artwork, and pops of color to highlight the brand’s premium cosmetic benefits.
Apr 13th, 2020
Smart Toilet
Quick Hits: Smart Toilet Scans Waste for Disease
Stanford University’s smart toilet system analyzes stool and urine samples to identify some cancers and digestive disorders.
Apr 13th, 2020
Face shields manufactured by Pulver Packaging using paper supplied by Case Paper, both PPC member companies.
Packaging Suppliers are Fighting COVID-19 with Fiber Shields
'If you can make a donut box, you can make face shields to protect medical professionals on the frontlines,' says one member of the Paperboard Packaging Council.
Apr 10th, 2020
Sir Elton John
Quick Hits: Elton John Launches Coronavirus Fund for People with HIV
The famous musician aims to help protect the 37 million people already living with HIV from coronavirus.
Apr 10th, 2020
&ldquo;The current pandemic has shown the crucial need to increase the nation&rsquo;s production capacity in regards protective equipment for our medical professionals,&rdquo; Menon says.
Troy Center for Materials and Manufacturing Sciences Announces PPE, Medical Plastic Recycling Research
Researchers are looking into new ways to produce PPEs from polymers as well as into methods of recycling medical plastics.
Apr 9th, 2020
Philanthropist Bill Gates
Quick Hits: Bill Gates is Funding Factories for Potential Coronavirus Vaccines
Gates says The Gates Foundation can mobilize faster than governments to combat the coronavirus outbreak.
Apr 9th, 2020
Zantac Packaging
Quick Hits: FDA Finally Pulls the Plug on Zantac
Concerns regarding contamination with human carcinogens has led to all Zantac being pulled from shelves.
Apr 8th, 2020
Quick Hits: 3M Wants to Make a Billion Masks in 2020
The company is using “surge capacity” to expand production of N95 masks amid the pandemic.
Apr 7th, 2020
Getty Images 116406615
Take PDA's COVID-19 Survey in Pharmaceuticals
The Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) is conducting an important assessment to understand industry impacts on operations and supply chains.
Apr 6th, 2020
COVID-19 Vaccine
Quick Hits: University of Pittsburgh Develops Promising COVID-19 Vaccine
The team had previous experience fighting similar viruses in 2003 and 2014.
Apr 6th, 2020
More in Home
UnPACKED with PMMI podcast: CPGs need to face fears over remote monitoring.
OEM COVID-19 #6: Overcoming Hesitations Around Remote Access
UnPACKED with PMMI podcast shines a light on the safe use of remote monitoring
Apr 3rd, 2020
Terminator CoV
Quick Hits: New Device Disinfects N95 Masks
A new device that rapidly disinfects medical masks aims to alleviate current mask shortages.
Apr 3rd, 2020
Mobile robots use ultraviolet light to disinfect hospitals and other facilities.
COVID-19 Provides Use Cases for Mobile Robotics
Robots can tackle the three Ds they are known for to help combat the spread of the novel coronavirus. Mobile robots are suited to disinfecting facilities, providing surveillance, and delivering goods.
Apr 2nd, 2020
Pancreas Cancer Cells
Quick Hits: 50-in-1 Blood Test Detects Cancer Early
Researchers at Harvard Medical School have developed a new blood test that detects cancerous tumor DNA.
Apr 2nd, 2020
Running Exoskeleton
Quick Hits: Hate Running? New Exoskeleton Aims to Help
Engineers have created a motor-powered system that straps to legs to make running easier.
Apr 1st, 2020
Recreational and medical cannabis deemed essential to cope with &apos;stay-at-home&apos; orders.
Cannabis and the Coronavirus
Medical and recreational cannabis growers and retailers deemed essential services to help Americans cope with “stay-at-home” orders.
Mar 31st, 2020
Excellence In Reusable Packaging Award
Call for Applications: 2020 Excellence in Reusable Packaging Award
The Reusable Packaging Association (RPA) announced the opening of the application period for the 9th annual Excellence in Reusable Packaging Award.
Mar 17th, 2020
ProtectivAir
Quick Hits: New Device Sterilizes Inhaled Air
ProtectivAir uses UVc light to clean air and protect users against airborne pathogens including COVID-19.
Mar 31st, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 03 30 At 2 59 06 Pm
COVID-19 Survey: Early Results Reflect CPGs' Current Resolve, Future Uncertainty
Responses indicate that companies producing packaged goods tend to be “So far, so good, all things considered” as one phrased it, and supply chains remain intact. But when asked to forecast into the future, there's far less consensus.
Mar 30th, 2020
Anne Marie Mohan, Editor, Contract Packaging magazine
CBD: Cooperation to Outdo Competition
At the CPA 2020 Annual Meeting, Bruce Bernstein, President of UBIX Processing, talks about the opportunities for CPGs and contract packagers in the growing CBD market.
Mar 30th, 2020
Emerson
An Appeal to Support Our Essential Services and Critical Infrastructure Workers
The COVID-19 pandemic is proving to be a tremendous global challenge that we must work together to defeat. Now, our essential and critical workers are being relied upon to provide the services we expect every day and we must do everything to support them.
Mar 27th, 2020
Lung Cancer
Quick Hits: Lung Removed, Cleaned, & Returned to Body
A new surgical procedure in Israel could revolutionize the way cancers are treated.
Mar 30th, 2020