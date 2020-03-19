Quick Hits: Louis Vuitton is Making Hand Sanitizer

Yesterday, we discussed the FDA allowing pharmacists to mix their own batches of hand sanitizer. A CBS News article reported the latest development in the sanitization world: designer hand sanitizer. Luxury brands conglomerate LVMH, which owns Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, and Fendi among others, is repurposing its fragrance production lines to make hand sanitizer in an effort to combat France’s nationwide shortage.

On Sunday, LVMH announced that it will begin producing mass quantities of hydroalcoholic gels and deliver them to health authorities for free. Production started on Monday of this week and will continue for as long as necessary.