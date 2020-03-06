Record breaking PACK EXPO East 2020 Exceeds Industry Expectations

Sean Riley
Mar 6th, 2020
A record-breaking 7,100-plus attendees descended on PACK EXPO East 2020
The fourth edition of PACK EXPO East solidified its reputation as the premier regional packaging event in the Northeast as a record-breaking 7,100-plus attendees descended on the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia March 3-5. Not only was it the highest attendance ever, but it also featured a five percent larger show floor than 2018, according to show producer PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. Record breaking PACK EXPO East 2020 Exceeds Industry ExpectationsRecord breaking PACK EXPO East 2020 Exceeds Industry Expectations

“We knew in the weeks leading up to the show that the industry was excited about PACK EXPO East with unprecedented pre-show registrations,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “Like with previous PACK EXPO East events, this year really affirms our belief that the Northeast market wanted and warranted its own targeted packaging event.” 

Attendees from the Mid-Atlantic corridor came eager to discuss projects already in hand as well as large scale future operations that involved equipping an entirely new plant.

Andrea Nicole Leiva and her sister Edith Alejandra took advantage of the prime Philadelphia location to drive up from Baltimore to find solutions for their company Dulceology, an artisan bakery specializing in handcrafted Alfajores and Latin sweets.

“[As we open our first retail location] . . . we came to the show to expand on and perfect our packaging,” says Andrea Nicole, adding that they also found technologies to help streamline their operations. “We also found ways to make our process more sustainable.” 

Sustainability was highlighted in The RPA Center, hosted by the Reusable Packaging Association (RPA). The RPA Center offered a central location for attendees seeking education on reusable packaging systems and how the RPA and its members support reusable packaging objectives. 

Located within 200 miles of one-third of U.S. consumer packaged goods companies (CPGs), PACK EXPO East offered attendees the opportunity to exchange ideas with leading packaging suppliers. Attendees and exhibitors once again touted the show’s accessibility as one of the many advantages of the location. Mike Williams is a facility engineer for Mrs. T’s Pierogies and felt his two-hour drive was well worth it for the cobot and form/fill/seal solutions he found on the show floor.

Ben Powers attended his first PACK EXPO East from Tranzonic, a cleaning, maintenance and personal hygiene product company and also indicated he would return in two years.

“I came to PACK EXPO East looking for the latest on existing technologies as well as new solutions and didn’t want to wait until PACK EXPO International in Chicago,” Powers says. “I actually found a lot more solutions than the questions I was coming here looking to resolve.”

With a new plant planned for the near future, Aad Stam arrived at the Pennsylvania Convention Center with a multi-million capital project in hand as project director for Cérélia Bakery US Inc.

"[We are] investing nearly $10 million in new equipment to produce fresh doughs,” Stam says. “I came to [PACK EXPO East] looking for local suppliers of cartoner, case packing and palletizing equipment for our new plant."

Multi-Conveyor LLC exhibited at the first PACK EXPO East in 2015 to establish a presence on the East Coast and continues to return every show. Marketing Director Cheryl Miller has seen the growth and diversity of attendees evolve from show to show.

“My leads have grown 30 percent year after year and when I talk to visitors in our booth over half (54 percent) say that this is the only packaging event they attend,” Miller says, noting that the simplicity of driving in for the day is often cited as a draw. “I can capture them at this particular event, and when I make the lead comparison, it’s not the same people coming back year after year, really diversifying our customer base.”

The Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network’s (PPWLN) event returned to PACK EXPO East hosting more than 100 women (and men) at the networking breakfast, which featured Kweilin Ellingrud, a senior partner at McKinsey & Company, presenting on McKinsey’s Women in the Workplace 2019 global report.

Young women also received the spotlight at The Future Innovators Robotics Showcase when the Girl Scout FIRST Robotics Team, “The Tin Mints,” conducted live demonstrations of its robot along with seven other robotics teams from the Philadelphia area showcasing their design, engineering and troubleshooting skills. The Innovation Stage was standing room only throughout the show.The Innovation Stage was standing room only throughout the show.

Returning education opportunities attracted attendees and exhibitors alike with Innovation Stage sessions housing standing room only talks from the show’s open on March 3. The Forum also generated dialogue and debate, returning after its PACK EXPO East 2018 debut, with featured discussions on the latest industry trends by the OpX Leadership Network, Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP), CPA, The Association for Contract Packagers & Manufacturers, and PMMI Business Intelligence. 

PACK EXPO East will return to Philadelphia March 21–23, 2022. Next up this Fall, mark your calendars for PACK EXPO International and Healthcare Packaging EXPO 2020 (Nov. 8-11; McCormick Place, Chicago). Expected to be the largest PACK EXPO International and Healthcare Packaging EXPO to date, it will feature 45,000-plus attendees and 2,500 exhibitors over 1.2 million net square feet of exhibit space, making this the most significant packaging event in the Western Hemisphere in 2020. For more information and to register, visit packexpointernational.com

 

UnPACKed with PMMI PACK EXPO East Rewind Series
So you missed the most successful PACK EXPO East to date? No worries, unPACKed with PMMI has you covered.
Mar 11th, 2020
Recalled Insulin Pump
Quick Hits: Death Spurs Insulin Pump Recall
A popular insulin pump was recalled for delivering incorrect doses.
Mar 11th, 2020
The semi-automatic RRA enables PCI to establish a flexible auto-injector assembly process with a minimum of downtime between batches.
Burgeoning Auto-Injector Market Demands Flexible Production Options
Injectable drug delivery is surging, and auto-injectors are helping patients self-administer more easily. PCI Pharma Services turned to an assembly machine from Syntegon Technology to provide the needed flexibility and scalability.
Mar 10th, 2020
ProMach Strengthens Pharmaceutical Portfolio with Acquisition of Pharmaworks
ProMach, a packaging machinery solutions manufacturer, announced it acquired Pharmaworks, a provider of blister packaging technology for the pharmaceutical, consumer goods, and contract packaging industries.
Mar 10th, 2020
Electric Shock Device
Quick Hits: FDA Bans Electric Shock Devices in Schools
The decision came after more than a decade of legal battles between a school and its critics.
Mar 10th, 2020
Detecting Covid-19
Quick Hits: Hospitals Use AI to Diagnose Coronavirus
Technology used to detect cancer has been retooled to look for signs of Covid-19.
Mar 9th, 2020
CDMO increases in quality control, product release, and microbiology lab footprint by 40% due to additional expansions.
Formulated Solutions Expands Capacity
A number of acquisitions and installations increase the CDMO’s footprint ensuring upgrades and increases in production capabilities. Further aerosol manufacturing capacity is also planned.
Mar 6th, 2020
The complex structure of Roche&rsquo;s cobas plasma separation card consists of a carrier layer with a bonded nonwoven fabric and an upper layer for protection and labeling.
Flexible Production Makes Roche’s HIV Test Innovation a Success
Roche designed a plasma separation card that greatly simplifies blood sampling and transport. Beckhoff Automation made production of the card cost-effective with its flexible, compact eXtended Transport System.
Mar 6th, 2020
