UnPACKed with PMMI PACK EXPO East Rewind Series

For those who missed it, PACK EXPO East 2020 solidified its reputation as the premier regional packaging event in the Northeast with a record-breaking 7,100-plus attendees in Philadelphia, March 3-5. Although the show is over, the conversations around innovations and trends don’t have to end there. Let UnPACKed with PMMI bring the show to you. Tune into these THREE new Podcast episodes, featuring research and insights covered at this year’s PACK EXPO East.

PACK EXPO Rewind: Financial Empowerment and Fixing the Broken Rung

Kweilin Ellingrud, McKinsey & Company and Kelly Coyne, Impax Asset Management LLC and Pax Ellevate Management LLC

Hear keynote speakers from the Packaging & Processing Women's Leadership Network's "Financial Empowerment and Fixing the Broken Rung" breakfast continue the message about the power of parity, accelerating gender equality and share research from the McKinsey Global Institute (MGI) “Women in the Workplace 2019” report.

PACK EXPO Rewind: Show Floor Findings Matt Reynolds, Editor, Packaging World

While on-site in Philadelphia at PACK EXPO East, Matt Reynolds returns to UnPACKed to share the buzz around trends from the show floor. From mono-materials to sustainability and even conversations around cannabis, this episode contains the latest trends you need to move your business forward.

PACK EXPO Rewind: A Focus on Sustainable Packaging Jim Chrzan, Vice President, Content and Brand Strategy, PMMI Media Group

While at PACK EXPO East, Jim Chrzan joins UnPACKed to dive more into the topic of sustainable packaging. While laying out a timeline of the last decade's progress in sustainability, Chrzan shares stories of how the conversation began, where it is now and the pros and cons that come with a change in the industry.