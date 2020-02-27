10 Cannabis Fun Facts - By the Numbers

From the infographic “80 Must-Know Marijuana Statistics and Facts.”

1. $326 is the average price for 1oz of high-quality marijuana.

2. Cannabis raises the heart rate for up to 3 hours after smoking.

3. 24% of young adult Americans use marijuana.

4. In 2017, sales of medical and recreational cannabis in the US were nearly 9x higher than sales of Oreo cookies.

5. The average medical cannabis user spends $136 per transaction and makes a purchase every 10 days.

6. Recreational users purchase every 14 days and spend $49 per transaction.

7. In 2017, the industry employed 250,000 people.

8. Prices for flower are expected to decline by 35% to 50% due to oversupply.

9. Marijuana is the 2nd most frequently found substance in driver’s bodies after serious traffic accidents.

10. Europe will become the largest medical cannabis market in the world in 2027, with a budget of $1.3 trillion in health care spending.





Source: 80 Must-Know Marijuana Statistics and Facts by Bojana Petkovic, LoudCloudHealth.com

