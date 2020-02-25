Circular Supply Chain and the Reusable Packaging Association

“Moving to a Circular Supply Chain with Reusable Transport Packaging” will address reusable packaging systems and how to accelerate circularity while delivering superior performance and cost-savings - from the point of packing to point of use.

What is circularity? A circular economy aims to keep products and materials in use by designing out waste and pollution, while also regenerating natural systems.

Recently, an RPA article in Packaging World said that “recycling is an insufficient solution to plastic pollution” as “market forces and the existing recycling infrastructure have failed to keep consumer plastic waste out of the environment.”

While global efforts vary, the European Commission has been active in its initiatives to promote recycling and circular economy, including the Circular Economy Package which is aimed at “closing the loop.” The EU Action Plan for the Circular Economy, according to the RPA’s article, “has established an ambitious program of action, with measures covering the entire cycle from production and consumption to waste management and the market for secondary raw materials.”

In turn, the efforts by the United States have been scattered due to differing local and state-wide legislations.

The RPA’s May 20th program is a free event and open to all Circularity 20 attendees. Circularity 20 is May 18-20 and will focus on turning circular economy concepts into profitable opportunities.

The RPA is also offering 20% off Circularity 20 registration with code C20RPA when you register here. Early rates expire February 28.

About the Reusable Packaging Association (RPA) RPA is a non-profit trade organization representing and promoting the common business interests of member suppliers and users of reusable packaging products and services. RPA promotes the use and value of reusable transport packaging systems, which offer product quality, economic, and environmental benefits to supply chains.

About Circularity 20

Circularity 20 (May 18-20) in Atlanta, Georgia. The largest circular economy event in the United States, Circularity 20 will inspire, inform and empower participants to turn circular economy concepts into profitable opportunities through inspirational and interactive sessions, networking opportunities and a solutions-focused showcase.