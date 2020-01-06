Chad Sayles, Director of Corporate Engineering at Hormel Foods, was the first CPG to receive the OpX Leadership Network One Voice Ready certificates for Requests for Proposal (RFP) and Factory Acceptance Tests (FAT).

After completing the tests, Chad stated, “The One Voice Ready Certificate Program provides a process for individuals and companies to demonstrate an understanding of and commitment to applying the OpX Leadership Network solutions, which helps to ensure consistency in our projects and correspondence with our suppliers.”

Bruce Larson of Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Inc. is the first PMMI member to receive the certificates. Bruce is an active contributor to the development of OpX Leadership Network solutions and is a member of the PMMI Board of Directors and the PMMI Program Planning Committee. Bruce’s dedication to participating in the betterment of both PMMI and the OpX Leadership Network has been widely recognized over his years of service.

According to Bruce, "Knowing the large volume of collaborative work that went into the FAT and RFP products, and understanding the positive impact it would have on our organization, I felt compelled to complete both certifications. I must say that I was extremely impressed with the comprehensive content of both documents and would encourage both OEMs and CPGs to strongly consider becoming certified."

To learn more about this new program and all OpX Leadership Network solutions, visit opxleadershipnetwork.org/certificates.