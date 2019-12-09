Steriline Presents Robotic Nest Filling Machine for Research Lab

The Robotic Nest Filling Machine for Lab is specifically designed to be used in laboratories.

Steriline, a manufacturer of aseptic processing of injectable products, presents its Robotic Nest Filling Machine for Lab—a compact robotic nest filling machine, specifically designed to be used in laboratories. It was first introduced last April at Pharmintech in Bologna, Italy.





The Robotic Nest Filling Machine for Lab (RNFM-LAB) is designed specifically for the drugs research and development early stages. The RNFM-LAB is made to be equipped with either one or two dosing pumps and a stoppering system. It should provide a manual tub loading / unloading and move with a speed up to approximately 1,000 pieces/h.

“Our client request for this kind of robotic machine came from the need to define and maximise a new manufacturing process,” says Federico Fumagalli, Chief Commercial Officer at Steriline. “Robotics was our solution to get an easier format change with just some software adjustments.”





The RNFM-LAB is exclusively intended for the research and development of injectable drugs in nest (via syringes, cartridges, or vials) and it is designed to be able to perform all standard robotic filling operations.