Community Poll: Inclusive Design in Medical and Pharmaceutical Packaging

Learn what your peers stand on the importance of inclusive healthcare packaging design.

Mar 24, 2025


Your Next FDA Inspection
Sustainable Healthcare & Medical Device Packaging Suppliers List
Heart of Pharma recipients [from left] Alexandre Cheikhi, Commercial Director at BeFC; Mauro Consonni from InnoMedica; Adam Rock, Strategic Alliances Manager at Pharma Latch; Nicole Ferrer, Director at Dr. Ferrer Biopharma; Brent Buchine, Co-Founder and CBO at Windgap Medical; and John Palmer-Felgate, Founder at Eco-Inject.
Package Design
‘Heart of Pharma’ Start-ups Recognized
By using well thought out, authentic design choices, brands can convey a clear, genuine message, avoiding overpromising or trend-chasing that doesn’t reflect their core identity.
Package Design
Behind the Package Design: How to Create a Great Design for Wellness Brands Today
The company’s third-annual survey of 300 packaging and label decision makers shows that with increased competition, along with inflation and rising costs of materials, many are paying specific attention to the core fundamentals of production protection and material composition.
Package Design
RRD Report: Amidst Inflation, Companies Adjust Design, Focus on Functionality, Safety and Sustainability
SnapSlide’s inclusive design benefits individuals with limited mobility or dexterity, enhancing medication access and safety.
Package Design
Medication Accessibility Meets Packaging Sustainability
Sm Thumbnail
Medical Devices
Solution Medical's Pre-Filled Syringe and Auto-Injector Development Journey
Julia Anthony, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Solution Medical, explains she learned in real time the collaborative effort required to innovate a drug delivery system. The resulting device streamlines delivery with the patient's needs in mind.
New research cited in a recent article from Packaging Insights states that that is the case for IV bags, claiming that microplastics are present in IV infusions used in medical treatments.
Medical Devices
Warning: IV Infusions May Contain Microplastics
Pmmi Logo
PMMI News
Schneider Electric Partners with PMMI Foundation as Visionary Benefactor, Advancing the Future of Packaging and Processing
Pack Expo International No Date
PMMI News
PACK EXPO International 2024 Achieves Notable Waste Diversion Through Collaborative Sustainability Efforts
Maxresdefault 67d41ef84198b
Regulatory
How to Answer an FDA Warning Letter
Pharmaceutical Innovations Report
Discover the latest breakthrough packaging technologies shaping the pharmaceutical sector. This report dives into cutting-edge innovations, from smart containers that enhance patient safety to eco-friendly materials poised to transform the industry’s sustainability practices. All from PACK EXPO. Learn how forward-thinking strategies are driving efficiency and redefining what’s possible in pharma packaging.
Pharmaceutical Innovations Report
Medical Device Innovations Report
Cutting-edge packaging technologies are transforming the medical device sector in PMMI’s “Innovation in Medical Device” report, featuring advanced materials, smart solutions, and evolving regulations. Editors share insights from nearly 300 PACK EXPO booth visits—each product deemed new and truly innovative—alongside video demonstrations of the equipment and materials on display.
Medical Device Innovations Report
Products
Henkel Apc Pr Pharma Packaging Image
Adhesive Solution for Hygienic, Safe, and Clean Bonded Packaging
Trust is good, adhesion is better: Henkel's Technomelt Supra PRO 301 Plus bonds at the high speed of the pharmaceutical industry.
Hot Melt Filling Machine
42 Technology and partners demonstrate new AI-powered pharma line clearance solution
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2025 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2025 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Downloads
Hcp Mono Material Barrier Pouches Hero
Recyclability
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
Hcp Cobot Palletizers Hero
Robotics/Automation
Researched List: Cobot Palletizers
Hcp Sustainable Packaging Suppliers
Sustainability
Researched List: Sustainable Healthcare & Medical Device Packaging Suppliers
Hcp Top Articles 2023 Image
Market Trends
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles of 2023
