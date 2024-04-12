Nutraceutical Corp. Recalls Mouthwash Over Lack of Child Resistance

Heritage Store, part of Nutraceutical Corp., issued a recall on February 29 of its Hydrogen Peroxide Mouthwash in Wintermint and Eucalyptus Mint flavors due to a lack of child-resistant packaging, as reported by CNN and others.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website states that the mouthwash contains over 3 grams of ethanol, requiring child-resistant packaging under the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The CPSC warns that the product, packaged in 16-oz bottles, poses a poisoning risk if swallowed by young children. The packaging features brown bottles with white lids and pink and white labels featuring the Heritage Store logo and flavor information.

The recall affects 102,100 bottles that were sold in stores like Whole Foods, Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, and Mom’s Organic, as well as via online platforms including Amazon, iHerb, and HeritageStore.com from October 2010 to December 2023. All products in these flavors are being recalled.

Consumers are advised by the CPSC to store the recalled mouthwash safely away from children until it can be disposed of properly and contact Nutraceutical Corp. for a refund or replacement. Nutraceutical Corp. is contacting known consumers directly.

Heritage Store previously issued a voluntary safety recall for the same product on December 19, 2023. Further information, including refund instructions, is available on its website.