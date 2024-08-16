New packaging solutions for life sciences, all at PACK EXPO in Chicago
Bamboo Toothbrush Launches with Recyclable Packaging

Colgate-Palmolive has relaunched its bamboo toothbrush featuring a compostable handle that is 100% natural and biodegradable and comes in a recyclable paper-based tub and lid packaging.

Elisabeth Cuneo
Colgate-Palmolive
Aug 16, 2024
Tooth

This year, Colgate-Palmolive has relaunched its bamboo toothbrush featuring a compostable handle that is 100% natural and biodegradable, is made out of sustainably grown bamboo, and comes in a recyclable paper-based tub and lid packaging.

“We are constantly looking for ways to develop innovative products with the environment in mind,” says Sukhdev Saini, the global packaging leader at Colgate-Palmolive.

To do that, the toothbrush's handle is made from 100% natural, sustainably grown bamboo. To protect it from water damage, it is coated in natural beeswax. The toothbrush also features charcoal infused floss-tip soft bristles that clean hard to reach areas. If the bristles are removed, the bamboo handle is compostable.

The product's packaging is made of 100% paper, which is unique for toothbrushes that often come packaged in plastic. Because user experience and usability are so important, Saini says that care was taken to ensure its usability.

The product's packaging is made of 100% paper. "We ensure that this package is easy to open and use for consumer convenience," says Saini.

To be sure that customers can still understand what the product looks like, Colgate developed new graphic designs that feature high-quality renderings of the toothbrush that showcase the appearance and effectiveness of the toothbrush to the customer, without the need for a plastic blister or window.

The new paper-based tub and lid packaging were rigorously tested to ensure they meet the same product protection requirements as plastic blister packaging. A paper-based inlay was developed to hold the brush firmly in place, preventing damage to the bristles during transport. This, combined with secondary packaging made entirely out of paperboard material, enables the packaging to successfully meet the International Safe Transit Association (ISTA) testing requirements. A new manufacturing line was installed to manufacture the toothbrush’s new paper-based tub and lid packaging.

