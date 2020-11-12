WLS VR-72 Labeler for COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging

Wrap-around labeler with servo-driven modular design demoed at PACK EXPO Connects.

Melissa Griffen
Nov 12th, 2020
Weiler Labeling Systems (WLS), part of ProMach Pharma Solutions, showed its VR-72 labeler for COVID-19 vaccine packaging applications at PACK EXPO Connects. Servo-driven with a modular design, this continuous motion pressure-sensitive system is designed to apply wrap-around labels to vials and other cylindrical products at speeds of 600 vials per minute. The labeler is made for high-speed operation, accurate and repeatable label placement, low maintenance, and quick changeovers due to a single feedscrew and HMI-based recipe control.

The VR-72 is designed to accommodate different types of code printing methods and inspection systems. It is capable of printing lot numbers, expiration dates and 2D codes, with or without serialized data. WLS’s patented label Reconciler also automatically tracks and removes out-of-tolerance labels from the vacuum drum prior to application onto the product, according to the company. A variety of reject options are available for the VR-72.

In addition to vaccines, the VR-72 can be used for solid doses, vitamins, and injectables as well as medical devices. View the demo here.

