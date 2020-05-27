Packaging Industry fights Covid-19

Pharmaworks, a ProMach product brand specializing in pharmaceutical blister packaging machinery, is leveraging their capabilities to produce and donate face shields to help meet the needs of healthcare professionals and first responders.

With more than 17,000 face shields donated to date and thousands more being made each day, Pharmaworks blister packaging machinery is asking the manufacturing community for PETG or PVC packaging material donations so they can help even more people. “At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw the urgent need to connect with companies who have these hard-to-find materials in storage to supply essential workers who desperately need personal protective equipment,” said Peter Buczynsky, Vice President & General Manager of Pharmaworks.

“We’re able to use our resources – our thermoformers for blister packs, our talent for innovation and adaptation, our hardworking team, our industry relationships – to protect people on the front lines across the nation.” The face shields combine an injection-molded rigid frame and a die-cut front shield, which are simply snapped together by the recipient and can be easily cleaned and re-used. The design was developed in collaboration with iQuest, Inc. and healthcare professions in accordance with CDC recommendations. Verified by test labs, the face shields are ANSI Z87.1-2015 certified.

The packaging industry has risen to the challenge, see a comprehensive list of resources from PMMI here.

In order to continue the effort, Pharmaworks is asking for PETG or PVC packaging material donations. For companies that are interested in providing face shields to their local communities with material they’ve donated, Pharmaworks will die-cut the sheets for free and only charge for the frames to offset expenses and keep the project going. All donated material is only used for donations. To learn more and find out how to help, visit www.PWFaceShield.com.