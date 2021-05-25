Efficiency-minded modules offer optimization-minded features such as innovative rotary tables, digital position indicators and format sets that can be changed without tools for fast format changes.

HERMA US Inc., the subsidiary of HERMA GmbH – a Germany-based provider of labeling machinery and self-adhesive labels and materials to the global packaging marketplace – recently supplied Catalent Biologics with two precision, high-volume wrap-around labelers for the production of biologics, including COVID-19 vaccines. The initiative involved delivering the machines in 10 weeks, and making them fully validated and ready for production in another four weeks. Under normal circumstances, that process can take up to a year.

Catalent purchased two HERMA 132M HC Wrap-around Labelers, which are designed to meet the stringent requirements of round pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including glass vials produced in high quantities. The efficiency-minded modules offer optimization-minded features such as innovative rotary tables, digital position indicators and format sets that can be changed without tools for fast format changes, as well as operation of the entire machine, including the camera and printer, via an industrial panel PC (IPC).

”We appreciate the dedication and partnership HERMA’s team has shown us,” said Dominick Marino, Vice President of Global Procurement at Catalent. “These new labeling machines are vital to how quickly we can manufacture and package medicines for our customers and their patients.”

For HERMA US, the initiative’s expeditiousness exemplifies the company’s proactive approach to the ongoing battle against COVID-19.

“Recognizing the urgency in delivering labeling machinery during the pandemic, HERMA decided to prebuild batches of the 132M at our factory in Germany,” said Peter Goff, CEO of HERMA US. “A special project team was coordinated to expedite customer orders and fast track procurement of 3rd party items such as printers and vision systems. This has allowed delivery times to be dramatically reduced, and allowed us to proudly assist with the worldwide drive to vaccinate the population as soon as possible.”