Robopac's Part in the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

The COVID-19 vaccine produced by pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and, following Pfizer’s agreement with the government, 3 million frozen doses will be shipped to all areas of the country. Provider of end-of-line packaging and technology partner to Pfizer, Robopac, will be packaging and transporting the vaccine.

The partnership between Robopac and Pfizer is based on a shared philosophy that focuses on collective interest from a global perspective, with a view to providing high-performing products that are human-centered and environmentally conscious.

In line with this approach, Ecoplat Plus is the system adopted by Pfizer for packaging the vaccine doses due to be distributed in the USA. This wrapping turntable uses stretch film that is designed to provide maximum protection through its reliability, strength, and ease of use. The Ecoplat Plus technology is also meant to keep film consumption down while ensuring product safety, which means a lower impact of the raw material used.

Additional efforts by Robopac to focus on the wellbeing of people and the environment include four TechLabs set up around the world for research concentrated on reducing the impact of plastic. These have delivered results including 60% less consumption and full recyclability of materials, says the company.