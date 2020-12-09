Report Predicts Vaccine Nationalism, CDMO Expansion, AMR and Dual Sourcing in 2021

The CPhI report looks ahead to a post-pandemic 2021 with pharma manufacturing capacity and payment structures shifting as new sourcing strategies emerge.

Dec 9th, 2020
The 2021 CPhI Pharma Trends report explores the potential implications in 2021 of impending vaccine approvals, a new administration in the White House, and a return to dual supply chain strategies.

The report summarizes expert analysis into 12 key findings. It foresees a positive outlook for the pharma manufacturing supply chain, as a result of the demand for increased second source contingencies, alongside the huge scale-up of vaccine capacity currently underway. A consequence of which is likely to encourage expansion across the contract services sector for all product classes and therapy areas, according to the report.

The CPhI report highlights that ‘forgotten priorities’ of recent years like anti-microbial resistance (AMR), and continuous manufacturing will return–with the latter potentially simulating new manufacturing approaches for novel applications like RNA technologies.

For example, two of the new COVID vaccines approaching approval use RNA technologies and, while the drive to get these out quickly will mitigate their use in the short term, we may see continuous technologies adopted post approval.

In the most immediate trend predicted, the report highlights that the likely initial stage of global vaccines roll-out will see some degree of ‘vaccine nationalism’–with the first doses kept for home markets–before scale-up is achieved and global availability frees-up towards the summer of 2021.

“Initial demand for COVID-19 vaccines is going to be global, simultaneous, and will vastly outstrip supply, requiring careful management of this scarce resource. But it’s understandable there will be some degree of nationalism as countries try to secure vaccines for their domestic population first,” says Dr Mike Whelan, project leader at Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). 

The report’s experts suggest pointedly that enough capacity is available to complete over four billion doses of vaccines, so long as it is allocated appropriately, with approved drugs given preferential access to available capacity.

The mass rollout of vaccines was also highlighted as a positive development for CDMOs, with increased production needed not just in vaccines, but in all areas so that pharma companies can potentially concentrate on scale-up. In another boon to the supply chain, the shift towards dual sourcing and integrity is leading to more strategic partnerships and ‘capacity reservations’. 

Peter Bigelow, president of xCell Strategic Consulting and chairman of the Pharma & Biopharma Outsourcing Association (PBOA), predicts that “CDMO’s are likely to benefit from capacity reservation–with strategic customers and governments looking to maintain available capacity in case it is needed.” As a consequence, this would shrink the pool of available capacity, but also spur increased capacity building by CDMOs. Potentially this means some short-term capacity constraints, particularly for smaller biotechs with earlier stage products, but also in the longer term (2022 onwards), an increased availability of resources–potentially helping to expedite innovation timelines over the next five years. 

Further findings in the report include:

  • Unlike the last 12-months, 2021 will see debate shift towards ‘dual sourcing’ strategies rather than ‘reshoring’ approaches.
  • The end of 2020 brought a new presidency and robust late-stage COVID vaccine trial results, which has reduced the urgency to overhaul complex global supply chains.

Instead, the report points to a more nuanced approach with investments globally in clean and innovative technologies for reshoring–interestingly, these are not limited to the USA and Europe, as is often widely assumed, as China is also expected to adopt these and potentially at an even faster rate–and dual, tactical and geo sourcing taking precedence. The latter is used to potentially mitigate risks by having a second reserve supplier (e.g. API manufacturer or CDMO) in an alternative country in case of disruption with the primary manufacturer.

The digitization of API sourcing is likely to accelerate with many companies seeing step change improvements in business costs, with digital, real-time, and virtual auditing to continue to advance both in scale and capability quickly, says the report.

Gil Roth, president of PBOA envisages new payment models for therapies creating new contract structures for CDMOs. “Innovations like cell and gene therapies which accrue a front-loading of the patient population, with many patients treated upon launch, and diminishing volumes required over time as fewer patients remain to be treated will mean such a model for CDMO as well. Contracts will need to shift from ongoing volumes typically treated in contract relationships to much larger upfront payments.”

CPhI expects that if vaccines do help overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, the pharma industry will make significant reputational gains, which would lead to more manufacturing of advanced drugs next year at an unprecedented scale. CPhI says it will do all it can to support the industry in forging new partnerships both digitally and in person by providing it with platforms to meet and do business.

At any time, users would be able to access real-time records of their immunizations within the app.
RB Medical Supply: New Platform Connects Patients to Vaccines
ArmorVax vaccine app and website to support communities through COVID-19 and flu season.
Dec 7th, 2020
Medical syringe in flexible thermoformed packaging.
Harpak-ULMA Supports COVID-19 Manufacturing Initiatives
Harpak-ULMA announced it is working with multiple medical device manufacturers commissioned to supply high volume syringe supplies as part of BARDA’s rapidly expanding COVID-19 Medical Countermeasure Portfolio.
Dec 1st, 2020
Pelican BioThermal’s deep frozen products use phase change material (PCM) and dry ice systems to provide frozen payload protection meant for durations from 72 hours to 144+ hours.
Pelican BioThermal: Expanded Deep Frozen Product Range
Deep frozen options for all phases of drug discovery and distribution to meet COVID-19 vaccine shipping requirement.
Nov 30th, 2020
Winpack Lane re-engineered its packaging technology in order to meet specific conditions relevant to the coronavirus vaccine.
Three Companies Collaborate to Meet Need for COVID Vaccine Distribution
Company gives up place in line for urgent demand of coronavirus vaccine packaging machine.
Nov 26th, 2020
Photo Courtesy: ORBIS
Four Reasons Reusable Packaging Is the Best Prescription for Pharma
The Inner Loop–blog of the Reusable Packaging Association–releases its latest article on reusable packaging in the pharmaceutical industry and how COVID-19 has affected it.
Nov 17th, 2020
Getty Images 685013243 5eac5bfeeff4b png
COVID-19 Vaccine: HHS Partnering with Major Pharmacy Chains
The partnership will cover approximately 60% of pharmacies throughout the U.S. states, D.C, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Nov 16th, 2020
The VR-72 is designed to accommodate different types of code printing methods and inspection systems
WLS VR-72 Labeler for COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging
Wrap-around labeler with servo-driven modular design demoed at PACK EXPO Connects.
Nov 12th, 2020
General Gus Perna, who leads Operation Warp Speed, speaking to 60 Minutes.
In the News: COVID-19 Vaccine Logistics
Temperature-controlled shipping remains in the mainstream media spotlight.
Nov 11th, 2020
Pec2020 Big Ass Fans
Fighting COVID-19 with Big Ass Fans
The new Clean Air System uses ion and ultraviolet technology to eliminate airborne pathogens.
Nov 9th, 2020
The company’s Viral Transport Media is available in the form of bulk tubes, large volume containers and a specimen kit,
LaunchWorks CDMO Approved to Provide Viral Transport Media
Launchworks CDMO added to FDA list of approved vendors for validating and distributing VTM, in accordance with COVID-19 EUA Transport Media Policy.
Oct 30th, 2020
The partnership will include the provision and accelerated delivery of advanced visual inspection systems to help with potential solutions to the pandemic.
Partnership to Expedite Installation of Automated Inspection Equipment
Stevanato Group high-speed visual inspection machines will support biologic and vaccine programs at Catalent manufacturing sites in the US and Italy.
Oct 28th, 2020
VTM tubes filled with liquid medium are used to store and transport nasal swabs for viruses including SARS-CoV-2.
COVID-19 Test Medium Production Ramped Up By 20,000% in Six Months
Viral Transport Media tubes filled with liquid media are used to store and transport nasal swabs for viruses including COVID-19. Sixteen integrated lines were designed, built and installed in 20 weeks to meet demand.
Oct 15th, 2020
Plant and office closures.
Factory Plants and Offices Coming Out of COVID-19
Stats show improvements in quotation index levels but an increase of denial of access into CPG plants.
Oct 14th, 2020
To ensure attendee safety, the organizers are working closely with local governments and authorities, and all future pharma events will feature the Informa AllSecure enhanced health and safety standards.
CPhI & Pharmapack Europe 2021: Live & Hybrid Events
A virtual CPhI China and online platforms will be launched to keep the industry connected throughout the year.
Oct 8th, 2020
Keren Sookne, director of editorial content at Healthcare Packaging
Perspective: Pharma Supply Chain—Not Ready for a Vaccine Just Yet
While the desire to move at warp speed may be strong, manufacturers and regulators stay the course for safety.
Oct 8th, 2020
SiO2 will manufacture and deliver 10mL vials and 1mL syringes to the Canadian government
SiO2 and Canadian Government Enter into Agreement for Supply of Hybrid Vials and Syringes for COVID-19 Vaccines
Designed to be compatible with down to -80 degrees Celsius, these products are suitable for a wide degree of thermal and supply chain situations.
Sep 28th, 2020
TerraCycle Regulated Waste has launched an easy-to-use recycling system for single-use gloves and masks through their line of EasyPak Containers.
TerraCycle Regulated Waste Develops PPE Recycling System to Help Keep Essential Workers and the Planet Safe
Essential businesses no longer need to choose between their workers’ well-being and the health of the environment.
Sep 21st, 2020
Getty Images Robot Employment (1)
Workers Wanted? Contact the Robot Employment Agency
Start-up MusashiAI introduces intelligent autonomous robots for quality inspection and forklift driving—allowing the redistribution of human labor to more value-added jobs.
Aug 6th, 2020
Collection of hand sanitizers made to be ready-to-go and available as gels, wipes, and sprays.
As COVID-19 Concerns Continue, WWP Beauty Launches Line of Personal Protection Products
A collection of moisturizing hand sanitizers that are available in three different formats.
Sep 16th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 08 07 At 10 44 39 Am
Variable Barcodes to Boost COVID-19 Test Kit Experience
Scannable point of care tests were designed to increase test accuracy, collect data, and take the guesswork out of reading results.
Sep 3rd, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 07 31 At 12 42 00 Pm
HCP Editors Talk: COVID-19 and Manufacturing
In this episode, we discuss concerns about cybersecurity, disaster prep, and using automation to work toward manufacturing a vaccine.
Aug 7th, 2020
Getty Images Resized
Hand Sanitizer Spike Here to Stay
U.K. co-packers’ association reports that inquiries for personal care items rocketed by more than 500% shortly after the coronavirus lockdown was implemented.
Aug 2nd, 2020
Rendering of the Korozon System prototype for HVAC Systems
Industrial Air Purification System for Pathogen Disinfection
Ship & Shore Environmental's Korozon System is innovated to bring peace of mind back to the public amidst the rise of COVID-19 cases.
Jul 30th, 2020
Volpak Lfat Tablet
Volpak Introduces Next Generation of FAT
Volpak, a Coesia company, developed a live remote FAT machine testing tool in response to clients who need to work remotely on machines and systems.
Jul 29th, 2020
The Cobot Expo will take place online July 28-30.
Cobot Deployment Shines in COVID-19 Pandemic
Leading up to its virtual Cobot Expo this week, Universal Robots highlighted several cases where small companies have been using collaborative automation to keep production going amid the crisis.
Jul 27th, 2020
Fluoroscan Mini C Arm Cover 600x600
EDM Releases New Product Line Designed to Protect Patients During COVID-19
New equipment drapes protect medical imaging equipment and combat cross-contamination.
Jul 23rd, 2020
Getty Images 10134048 Small
Packaging Pros Bullish on Security & Salary Despite Uncertainty
Packaging seems insulated from much of the economic fallout of COVID-19, though not everyone is fairing equally. Women, for instance, seem to be entering the industry, and soon should be matriculating into higher salaried positions left by retiring men.
Jul 14th, 2020
Cphi 1366 520
CPhI Festival of Pharma offers New Digital Experience in 2020
CPhI Worldwide in-person event now confirmed for 2021, with new digital exhibition launched to connect the global pharma industry in 2020.
Jul 9th, 2020
Getty Images 1166343970
Recycling Takes Another Hit During Pandemic, Part II
The Coronavirus pandemic is creating a growing waste crisis even as we see images of the earth’s environment clearing from less pollution. A few months into the crisis, and the numbers are staggering.
Jun 29th, 2020
Getty Images 116406615
Q&A: MIT Operations Researcher Talks COVID-19 Vaccination Hurdles
An expert discusses some of the environmental, research, and packaging concerns in supplying populations with a COVID-19 vaccine.
Jun 25th, 2020
A wide variety of process steps are required for the filling of vaccines – from washing and sterilizing the vials to filling and closing. All system components are tested and accepted as part of the CSPE approach at Optima in Schwaebisch Hall.
OPTIMA Supporting Catalent with New High-Speed Vial Filling Line for COVID-19 Vaccine Program
Fast track delivery of a complete filling solution under isolator
Jun 25th, 2020