CPhI Worldwide 2020 Implements new ‘Informa AllSecure Standard’

CPhI Worldwide – organized by Informa Markets – will be organized in accordance with Informa’sAllSecure health and safety standard in response to COVID-19. Informa has developed a detailed set of measures to provide the highest levels of hygiene and safety at its events, which include enhanced cleaning, physical distancing systems and onsite monitoring and protection. Informa AllSecure provides attendees with reassurance they are participating in a safe and controlled environment.

The Pharma industry is playing a key role in fighting the pandemic, delivering medicines and maintaining vital supply chains globally, so it’s important that we empower the industry with the tools to function as effectively as possible.

“Pharmaceutical professionals rely on their global network of contacts, and we must ensure that as they return to meeting in person – such an essential aspect of finding the right partners to advance medicines to patients – that they can be confident this is supported by the most stringent health and safety systems, delivered in a controlled environment,” commented Orhan Caglayan, Brand Director for CPhI Worldwide.

The AllSecure standard features some 35 detailed protocols, covering Cleaning & Hygiene Countermeasures (prior to stand build, again before event opening and during the duration of the event), Physical Distancing following the Crowd Density Standards (CDS) as set by the Italian government, Communication across all channels and platforms, and Protect and Detect in collaboration with the local health authorities.

Other initiatives include deep cleaning both before move-in and the opening of the show floor, enhanced cleaning regimes using electrostatic cleaning methods—technology used across industries and recommended by leading scientists for large events. Hand sanitizer stations will be positioned throughout the venue and the collection and removal of waste receptacles will be increased. The standards are designed to be supervised by an onsite hygiene subject matter expert.

Full details of the prescriptive protocols, guidelines and initiatives for CPhI Worldwide in Milan will be announced over the next few months, and the organizer is continually exploring additional enhanced safety principles for contractors, staff and exhibitors.