Marchesini Group: Packaging Machines for Vaccines

Marchesini Group is currently producing and delivering packaging machines for vaccines, and in general continuing with customer order deliveries with the help of technologies such as FAT in streaming.

The company has a history of delivering vaccine packaing machines:

2004: In 2004, a well-known Chinese company commissioned a line that would complete the whole process of filling and packaging vaccines in a syringe.

2009: The same customer became the first big pharma company in China to receive authorization to produce a vaccine against the H1N1 virus that caused swine flu and purchased the second complete Syringe Packaging Line from Marchesini.

2020: This partnership continues today and Marchesini is in the process of delivering three additional vaccine packaging lines as well as other stand-alone machines to update existing lines.

The company has completed work in Southeast Asia as well, with the installation of a vaccine line to fill, assemble and pack syringes. The line, in operation for five years, represented an important step forward for the local market in the production of vaccines in syringes, which are usually expensive for emerging countries.

They have also produced lines for multinational pharmaceutical companies involved in the production of antibiotics against the H5N1 virus, responsible for the avian flu.

"We will try, even in this unprecedented moment in history, to be as quick as possible in delivering our machines, while safeguarding our staff’s health," said Pietro Cassani, CEO of Marchesini Group in interviews given to RAI, the Italian state television.

In Italy, where our production plants are located, Marchesini Group recently doubled the production department of Corima, the Group’s specialized division in aseptic packaging technology and machines. Today, Corima has a 12,000 sq m factory at its disposal and aims to respond more completely and quickly to the growing demands of the sector, especially given the current events.