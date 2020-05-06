West ’By the Side’ of Communities to Support Global, National, and Local COVID-19 Pandemic Efforts

Key donations made to the World Health Organization COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, American Red Cross, American Nurses Foundation, No Kid Hungry, and Philabundance. West hiring for immediate openings at Pennsylvania sites.

May 6th, 2020
West focuses on addressing current and future healthcare challenges through innovative containment and delivery of needed medications.
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., a provider of innovative systems for injectable drug administration, is donating $1 million across multiple organizations that are making important contributions to society and need support during the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, the company is making a $200,000 donation to the American Red Cross (ARC) and $100,000 donations to each of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO (World Health Organization), American Nurses Foundation, No Kid Hungry, and Philabundance.

“These donations are one way we can demonstrate that ‘we are by your side’ during these challenging times,” says Annette Favorite, senior vice president and chief Human Resources officer at West. “In addition, we’ve been working to provide a steady supply of products for customers, including those who are working hard to bring diagnostics, anti-viral therapeutics and vaccines for COVID-19 to market.”

With a focus on addressing current and future healthcare challenges through innovative containment and delivery of needed medications, West wants to play a role in the healthcare industry’s response to COVID-19. The company is currently supporting multiple customers around the world and is hiring for immediate openings at sites in Pennsylvania. Visit https://westpharma.com/careers to learn more. Not all positions require a secondary education.

Companies in this article
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc
