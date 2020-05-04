Efforts Towards Global Availability of Goods Amidst the Crisis

The Corona crisis is leading to strong shifts in demand. With the need for specific consumer goods and hygiene products, pharmaceuticals and medical technology has increased exponentially. Optima Group is aiming to respond to this development through supporting customers with special machine systems which can be flexibly adapted to suit the new market requirements.

“We are currently handling several machine projects which specifically relate to products for the Corona pandemic,” says Hans Buehler, the managing Director of the Optima Group based in Schwaebisch Hall. The company is aiming to use its flexible machine systems, virtual machine acceptance and digital services to support manufacturing companies. Examples of these include filling systems for diagnostic test kits which are used for the detection of SARS-CoV-2. There is also demand for manufacturing equipment for filters used in ventilators and machines for filling vaccines and therapeutic drugs.

Website for easier access to machine information

The company has now grouped together on a website all the machine systems which are particularly in demand at this time. Prospective customers can find information here on the right machines for filling, closing, and packaging diagnostic test kits, full face protective masks, disinfectants, filters for ventilators, vaccines and medications, toilet paper, as well as important information on digital services during the crisis and contact options.

Use of streaming technology for machine acceptance

Virtual machine acceptance helps Optima ensure that machines are delivered on time during the crisis, says the company. Recently, a complex virtual machine acceptance was performed. Eleven cameras tracked the acceptance of a highly complex high-performance filling system for cosmetics. Over 30 employees of the customer from the USA followed each step of the virtual factory acceptance test.

“This means that additional customer experts who are not part of the acceptance team can be called in for certain areas,” says Heiko Kuehne, vice president Cosmetics & Chemicals at Optima Consumer. Key suppliers are also contacted by Optima to answer customer questions. This is meant to generate an exchange of ideas across disciplines and strengthen the sense of partnership. Thus, operating staff who do not normally get to travel to the acceptance test are able to gain in-depth insight. This means short commissioning times and a rapid start to production.

Social responsibility

As its contribution to tackling the crisis, Optima is assisting the company Wrapping Solutions, based in Rosengarten, Schwaebisch Hall, in producing full face protective masks with manual folding devices. Numerous inquiries from all over Germany have been received for this system in recent weeks, reports Optima. The manufacturing of folding devices is meant to be organized and carried out via the Optima training center.