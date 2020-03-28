Siemens Connects Healthcare Providers and Medical Designers to Produce Components Through Additive Manufacturing

Siemens opens its Additive Manufacturing Network to enable the efficient execution of design and printing requests by doctors, hospitals, and suppliers of medical equipment in response to COVID-19 pandemic.

Mar 28th, 2020
In response to the ongoing global health crisis caused by the outbreak of the COVID- 19 virus, Siemens—an innovation leader in automation and digitalization—is making its Additive Manufacturing (AM) Network along with its 3D printers, available to the global medical community to speed design and production of medical components. The AM Network connects users, designers and 3D-print service providers inn order to enable faster and less complicated production of spare parts for machines like ventilators. The Siemens AM network is available globally and should cover the entire value chain—from upload and simulation to checking the design up to the printing process and associated services.

Doctors, hospitals, and organizations in need of medical devices as well as designers and service providers with medically certified printing capacities can register for free access to the Siemens AM Network. “Having worked on Additive Manufacturing for years, we offer AM solutions along the entire value chain and can print 3D parts quickly according to acute demands. To help fight COVID-19, we have opened our AM Network for hospitals and other health institutions needing spare medical parts to efficiently manage their design and printing requests,” says Klaus Helmrich, member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG and CEO Siemens Digital Industries.

Siemens’ designers and engineers are a part of the AM Network so they should be able to answer design requests and help convert designs into printable files. Afterwards, these components can be printed via medically certified 3D printers of partner companies that are also part of the AM Network. In addition to numerous 3D printers from partner companies, Siemens’ 3D printing machines are also connected to the network and if suitable, will also be used to locally print components and spare parts for medical devices. Printing capacities from additional service providers can easily be added to the AM Network, says the company. 

