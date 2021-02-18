3 Key Takeaways from the EMA Clinical Trial Guidance Update

New version addresses remote source data verification amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keren Sookne
Feb 18th, 2021
Eu Flags

In February, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) issued Version 4 of its Guidance on the Management of Clinical Trials During the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) Pandemic.

Here are three key quotes from the update on remote data verification in light of trial participant safety amid the pandemic. For the full guidance document, click here.

Remote source data verification

“In addition to the above mentioned, established methods (11.a-c), and taking into account the continuing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to ensure the quality of clinical trial data and to protect the rights, safety and well-being of the participants in the EU/EEA, remote source data verification (rSDV) can be justified in clinical trials."

Applicable scenarios

“Remote SDV may be considered for trials:

  • involving COVID-19 treatment or prevention;
  • investigating serious or life-threatening conditions;
  • where the absence of SDV for critical data may likely pose unacceptable risks to participants’ safety or the reliability/integrity of trial results;
  • involving particularly vulnerable participants such as children or those temporarily (e.g. trials in emergency situations) or permanently (e.g. trials in patients with advanced dementia) incapable of giving their informed consent or in pivotal trials.”

Data security

“Remote SDV should not be carried out if adequate data protection, including data security and protection of personal data even if pseudonymised, is not ensured. Refer to Annex 1 for controls that, where applicable, can protect trial participants’ rights while permitting remote SDV.”

(Annex 1 is a 2.5-page section on the protection of trial participants’ rights during remote source data verification.)

 

Companies in this article
European Medicines Agency
Eu Flags
3 Key Takeaways from the EMA Clinical Trial Guidance Update
New version addresses remote source data verification amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Feb 18th, 2021
Thumbnail Image002
NuTec Employs Epson Cleanroom SCARA Robots to Automate Medical Syringe Manufacturing, Including a COVID-19 Medical Application
NuTec’s Syringe Coating Machine Includes Four Epson G6 Cleanroom SCARA Robots to Precisely, Efficiently, and Cost-Effectively Automate Syringe Manufacturing.
Feb 17th, 2021
Filling machine by Steriline
Steriline’s Aseptic Filling Machines On The Front Line For COVID-19 Vaccine’s Production
To satisfy requests for filling lines, Christmas break at Italy-based Steriline was replaced with double work shifts to satisfy the current global need.
Feb 16th, 2021
To protect the QuickVue kit against moisture and other environmental conditions, the company integrated Aptar CSP Technologies’ Activ-Film technology.
Film Technology Protects COVID-19 Diagnostic Test Strips
The new QuickVue SARS Antigen test from Quidel incorates active packaging technology to protect from moisture and other environmetntal conditions that could otherwise impact accuracy.
Feb 16th, 2021
COVID-19 Vaccine Transportation Partnership
Sofrigam and Logmore join forces to create smart temperature-controlled packaging.
Feb 12th, 2021
View Product Demos On Demand
Sponsored
View Product Demos On Demand
Missed part or all of PACK EXPO Connects? Browse dozens of demos by category or search by keyword. Find solutions to your packaging and processing challenges now through March 31.
Feb 17th, 2021
Novartis Signs Agreement to Provide Manufacturing Capacity for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine
First of multiple agreements being explored by Novartis to leverage manufacturing capacity and capabilities to address pandemic, supporting global supply of COVID-19 vaccine
Feb 2nd, 2021
Covid 19 Supplier News
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Reaches Canada With FedEx Express Canada, Innomar Strategies
As the first vaccine to arrive in the Northwest Territories, the Moderna Vaccine will be distributed through the FedEx network and Innomar storage facilities.
Feb 1st, 2021
The pod features retractable solar panels and a wind turbine. (PC: Vaccine Pods)
Vaccine Freezers Powered Partially by Solar, Wind Power
For ultra-low temperature (ULT) storage and transportation, a new entry in the cold chain market can power freezers off the grid. In related news, ULT freezers were purchased for Puerto Rico and U.S. Embassy vaccines efforts.
Jan 28th, 2021
Getty Images 1230124575
How FDA Food Supply Data Supports COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
In the latest FDA Voices post, Dr. Stephen Hahn and Frank Yiannas, M.P.H. discuss how the new data analysis tool, 21 FORWARD, is helping food and agriculture workers receive vaccines.
Jan 20th, 2021
Jt Pi8nn2 1280 5ff6451ce19f0
Supply Chain Resiliency in the Face of Covid-19
MIT's Dr. David Simchi-Levi visited with Keren Sookne, Healthcare Packaging, during PACK EXPO Connects to re-examine how life science companies think about the supply chain.
Jan 19th, 2021
View Product Demos On Demand
Sponsored
View Product Demos On Demand
Missed part or all of PACK EXPO Connects? Browse dozens of demos by category or search by keyword. Find solutions to your packaging and processing challenges now through March 31.
Feb 17th, 2021
With Carrier Pods monitored by Sensitech, container refrigeration units are made to deliver temperature control within +/- 0.25 degrees Celsius and temperatures down to -40 degrees Celsius.
A&M Cold Storage Helps in COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution via Carrier Pods and Lynx Capabilities
Carrier Pods provide 24/7 remote and secure monitoring, with an integration with the Lynx digital platform.
Jan 4th, 2021
Getty Images 1268181219
Med Device Market Shifting Business Models to Automation and Technology
Four out of five medical device companies interviewed for a new PMMI white paper believe automation and other technological advances are one of the biggest changes to manufacturing in recent years.
Jan 4th, 2021
With Carrier Pods monitored by Sensitech, container refrigeration units are meant to deliver temperature control within +/- 0.25 C and temperatures down to negative 40 C.
SeaCube Acquires Carrier Pods to Meet Global Vaccine Distribution Needs
These 200 Carrier Pods will be monitored by Sensitech to reduce risks with mobile cooling systems.
Jan 1st, 2021
Uvd Robot 5e8671227f569 png
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2020 - #1: COVID-19 Use Cases for Mobile Robotics
Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2020. Coming in at #1, how robots can tackle tasks to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
Jan 1st, 2021
CCT also opens a new facility in Lebanon, Tennessee.
Thermal Packaging for Operation Warp Speed’s COVID-19 Vaccination Rollout
Cold Chain Technologies' thermal packaging systems should help ensure that vaccines with strict refrigeration requirements reach their destinations safely and securely.
Dec 31st, 2020
A medical worker prepares a syringe to administer the BioNTech/Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Cold Chain Doubts Delay Vaccine Distribution in Germany
Vaccines sent to certain German cities may have reached up to 7 C higher than the acceptable temperature range in transportation.
Dec 28th, 2020
Getty Images 685013243 5eac5bfeeff4b png
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2020 - #5: Preparing the Supply Chain for a Coronavirus Vaccine
Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2020. Coming in at #5: supply chain considerations amid the deadly pandemic.
Dec 28th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 09 16 At 1 23 32 Pm
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2020 - #10: Ramping COVID-19 Test Medium Production
Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2020. At #10 is this article about Thermo Fisher’s journey to ramp test medium to the millions per week for public health needs.
Dec 21st, 2020
More in COVID-19
Provider of end-of-line packaging and technology partner to Pfizer, Robopac, will be packaging and transporting the vaccine.
Robopac's Part in the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout
Human-centered and environmentally conscious efforts on the part of Robopac and Pfizer provide an environmentally friendly packaging and transporting system for the vaccine.
Dec 17th, 2020
I Stock 000086136291 Medium 2
HDA Statement on FDA Authorization of First COVID-19 Vaccine
'While we acknowledge the hard work and determination that got us to this moment, we also recognize that this is just the first step...'
Dec 17th, 2020
The distribution of COVID-19 vaccines marks an unprecedented supply chain event for the widespread distribution of extremely expensive and temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals.
COVID-19 Black Swan Event Accelerates Digital Transformation and Urgency for Tech-Enabled Reusables
The newest Inner Loop article from the Reusable Packaging Association says smart reusable packaging solutions are available to optimize resilient supply chains and facilitate daunting challenges of COVID-19 business swings and vaccine distribution.
Dec 15th, 2020
The report points to a nuanced approach with investments globally in clean and innovative technologies for reshoring, and dual, tactical and geo sourcing taking precedence.
Report Predicts Vaccine Nationalism, CDMO Expansion, AMR and Dual Sourcing in 2021
The CPhI report looks ahead to a post-pandemic 2021 with pharma manufacturing capacity and payment structures shifting as new sourcing strategies emerge.
Dec 9th, 2020
At any time, users would be able to access real-time records of their immunizations within the app.
RB Medical Supply: New Platform Connects Patients to Vaccines
ArmorVax vaccine app and website to support communities through COVID-19 and flu season.
Dec 7th, 2020
Medical syringe in flexible thermoformed packaging.
Harpak-ULMA Supports COVID-19 Manufacturing Initiatives
Harpak-ULMA announced it is working with multiple medical device manufacturers commissioned to supply high volume syringe supplies as part of BARDA’s rapidly expanding COVID-19 Medical Countermeasure Portfolio.
Dec 1st, 2020
Pelican BioThermal’s deep frozen products use phase change material (PCM) and dry ice systems to provide frozen payload protection meant for durations from 72 hours to 144+ hours.
Pelican BioThermal: Expanded Deep Frozen Product Range
Deep frozen options for all phases of drug discovery and distribution to meet COVID-19 vaccine shipping requirement.
Nov 30th, 2020
Winpack Lane re-engineered its packaging technology in order to meet specific conditions relevant to the coronavirus vaccine.
Three Companies Collaborate to Meet Need for COVID Vaccine Distribution
Company gives up place in line for urgent demand of coronavirus vaccine packaging machine.
Nov 26th, 2020
Photo Courtesy: ORBIS
Four Reasons Reusable Packaging Is the Best Prescription for Pharma
The Inner Loop–blog of the Reusable Packaging Association–releases its latest article on reusable packaging in the pharmaceutical industry and how COVID-19 has affected it.
Nov 17th, 2020
Getty Images 685013243 5eac5bfeeff4b png
COVID-19 Vaccine: HHS Partnering with Major Pharmacy Chains
The partnership will cover approximately 60% of pharmacies throughout the U.S. states, D.C, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Nov 16th, 2020
The VR-72 is designed to accommodate different types of code printing methods and inspection systems
WLS VR-72 Labeler for COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging
Wrap-around labeler with servo-driven modular design demoed at PACK EXPO Connects.
Nov 12th, 2020
General Gus Perna, who leads Operation Warp Speed, speaking to 60 Minutes.
In the News: COVID-19 Vaccine Logistics
Temperature-controlled shipping remains in the mainstream media spotlight.
Nov 11th, 2020