PAXXUS, Inc. Certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC)

PAXXUS, Inc., a business specializing in flexible packaging for the global healthcare market, is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Development Center (WBDC), a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

“We are thrilled to be recognized by WBENC as a Women-Owned Business,” says Dhuanne Dodrill, CEO of PAXXUS. "We are proud to expand the representation of women in the manufacturing industry and delighted to be able to provide our customers with a more diverse supply chain."

The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the WBDC is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.