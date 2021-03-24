PAXXUS, Inc. Certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC)

Dhuanne Dodrill, CEO of PAXXUS: "We are proud to expand the representation of women in the manufacturing industry and delighted to be able to provide our customers with a more diverse supply chain."

Mar 24th, 2021
PAXXUS, Inc., a business specializing in flexible packaging for the global healthcare market, is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Development Center (WBDC), a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the WBDC is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.

