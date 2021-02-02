New chairman takes AIPIA forward into 2021

Stéphane Piqué will lead AIPIA into the digital transformation of the industry.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Feb 2nd, 2021

The Active & Intelligent Packaging Industry Association (AIPIA) announces the appointment of Stéphane Piqué from Accenture as the new chair of its Advisory Board. He takes over from Dick de Koning of Packz who has held the post since 2015 and will be staying on the Board.

Based in Switzerland, Stéphane has spent the last five years leading Accenture’s Industry X practice in Switzerland and overall Industry X sales in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria–driving the digital transformation of the industry. Stéphane is also leading the global Smart Packaging activities for Accenture. He offers advice and support to major clients in their digital transformation. He is also a guest lecturer in digital transformation at St Gallen University and is a member of Accenture’s Swiss Board of Management.

Commenting on his appointment, Stéphane says, “My passion is around technologies enabling the digital transformation which companies and our society are going through. The Digital Revolution has clearly started and will change everything around us. So l’m really excited and honored to be asked to lead AIPIA’s Advisory Board at this time of huge transformation to digital solutions in the packaging sector, as well as enormous challenges posed by the pandemic.”

Companies in this article
Active and Intelligent Packaging Industry Association
Stéphane Pique from Accenture
New chairman takes AIPIA forward into 2021
Stéphane Piqué will lead AIPIA into the digital transformation of the industry.
Feb 2nd, 2021
Automation, specialty devices and personalization are trends leading the way in pharma/med device investments.
Six Trends Influencing New Pharma and Med Device Investments
Automation is the leading trend, with specialty devices and pharmaceuticals also on the rise.
Jan 26th, 2021
V Fzd H Eh B 1920 60070403d672e
Bumble Bee CEO One-Minute Video: How To Communicate Through Crisis
Jan Tharp, CEO of Bumble Bee Seafood, has navigated turbulent waters. Recently, Jan sat down with OEM's Stephanie Neil during PACK EXPO Connects to discuss her journey to the top of this revamped CPG. Watch this 'Management Minute' with Jan.
Jan 20th, 2021
Getty Images 1178747427
Serialization 101
Fraud is a serious issue for drug manufacturing, and pharmaceutical and medical device regulations using serialization have been mandated to defend against counterfeiting.
Jan 13th, 2021
Getty Images 627196908
Quotables and By the Numbers to Start the Year
Quotes and stats on clinical trial demographics, modes of transportation, the personalized medicine market, and more...
Jan 7th, 2021
View Product Demos On Demand
Sponsored
View Product Demos On Demand
Missed part or all of PACK EXPO Connects? Browse dozens of demos by category or search by keyword. Find solutions to your packaging and processing challenges now through March 31.
Jan 7th, 2021
Getty Images 1268181219
Med Device Market Shifting Business Models to Automation and Technology
Four out of five medical device companies interviewed for a new PMMI white paper believe automation and other technological advances are one of the biggest changes to manufacturing in recent years.
Jan 4th, 2021
Screen Shot 2020 12 07 At 9 22 05 Am
Pharmaceutical & Medical Devices | Webinar | Dec. 9
3 out of 4 pharmaceutical and medical devices companies predict spending more on capital equipment in the next 12-24 months. Learn more about PMMI Business Intelligence findings for this market.
Dec 7th, 2020
Getty Images 529776532
Pharma and Medical Device Capital Equipment Investments to Grow
PMMI Business Intelligence research shows 3 out of 4 companies interviewed plan to spend more on capital equipment in the next 12-24 months.
Dec 3rd, 2020
1120 Industry News 1
The Global Outlook for the Pharma Contract Packaging Market
New report predicts a 7.1% CAGR from 2020 to 2027 and highlights the countries, packaging types, and packaging materials expected to see the greatest growth.
Nov 17th, 2020
Getty Images 1175230914
Major Trends in Modern Health Today
Healthier eating lifestyles and habits were already on the rise before the pandemic, but now there is an updated perspective on modern health.
Oct 19th, 2020
View Product Demos On Demand
Sponsored
View Product Demos On Demand
Missed part or all of PACK EXPO Connects? Browse dozens of demos by category or search by keyword. Find solutions to your packaging and processing challenges now through March 31.
Jan 7th, 2021
Getty Images 914921068
When Will AI be Common in Manufacturing?
Companies want to rely less on skilled labor and more on AI and machine intelligence, but currently only 1% of all manufacturers are utilizing this technology in their operations.
Sep 18th, 2020
Getty Images 1157106624
Industry Snapshot: Organic and Natural Products
The natural and organic industry is expected to grow 9.5% in 2020, to $252 billion. Supplements and plant-based proteins are two fast-growing categories.
Sep 18th, 2020
Getty Images 1062903070
Robotics Solutions Future Looks Bright
The demand for cobots will continue to grow, and robotics will expand outside of end-of-line applications, according to a new report by PMMI Business Intelligence.
Sep 16th, 2020
Getty Images 180405693
IIoT Blind Spots: Where are They and Do You Have Them?
A crucial component of automation advancement, yet one that is lacking at most manufacturers, is the deployment of IIoT connectivity across an entire enterprise, including key areas such as receiving, warehousing, and shipping.
Sep 11th, 2020
Automation Timeline 5 1
Moving Automation Up the Line
According to a new report by PMMI Business Intelligence, OEMs and suppliers should assist manufacturers to identify new automation projects that lie outside the traditional end-of-line packaging and palletizing.
Sep 9th, 2020
“Another key [UDI] benefit, because we're calling that product by the same name across the healthcare supply chain… rich and robust data that we can access around supply consumption and utilization rates. One of the buzz terms we've heard during the COVID-19 crisis was what's my burn rate? How fast am I going through gowns, masks, gloves?” – Mike Schiller, Senior Director at AHRMM
Quotables and By the Numbers: Aug. 2020
Climate, packaging, medical device security, and more.
Aug 31st, 2020
In the men's skincare market, the demand for cleanser, face wash, and sunscreen products is outpacing that of shave care essentials, according to a new report from Grand View Research, Inc.
Packaging Will Help Drive Men’s Skincare Product Market
Premium products with organic and natural ingredients are the latest trend, resulting in the growing popularity of more sustainably sourced packaging materials.
Aug 18th, 2020
Automation Timeline 1
Five Takeaways on Automation Growth Today
A new report by PMMI Business Intelligence shows that OEMs and suppliers who meet the needs of the changing times will thrive along with the CPGs of the future.
Aug 17th, 2020
More in Business Intelligence
Getty Images 900589682
Cannabis Branding - an Uphill Battle?
Between the fight for precious retail shelf space, and a consumer selection process that is based mostly on cost and quality, cannabis brand loyalty may be a struggle to find.
Jul 10th, 2020
Cphi 1366 520
CPhI Festival of Pharma offers New Digital Experience in 2020
CPhI Worldwide in-person event now confirmed for 2021, with new digital exhibition launched to connect the global pharma industry in 2020.
Jul 9th, 2020
Fig5a
Viral Hashtag Highlights Disparities in Academia, Healthcare
#BlackInTheIvory is offering an outlet for some Black scientists to share their experiences.
Jun 16th, 2020
Hp 109081 Screen Shot 2019 04 08 At 12 23 00 Pm
Seven 2019 AmeriStar Award Winners Achieve 2020 WorldStar Awards
Seven 2019 AmeriStar Award winners earned the prestigious WorldStar Award produced by the World Packaging Organisation (WPO).
Jun 16th, 2020
Device
Quotables and By the Numbers: Device Security, Supply Chain, and More
Fast facts in and around healthcare packaging.
Jun 11th, 2020
Getty Images 171264154
Voice of the Packaging Industry: Sustainable Packaging
Sixty CPGs were interviewed for a new sustainability report by PMMI Business Intelligence. They had much to say about machines, materials, new formats and sustainable initiatives, as well as what they need from suppliers.
Jun 1st, 2020
Getty Images 1134352402
Sustainability in Secondary Packaging Lines
Secondary packaging lines need greater precision when handling materials with variances in content and weight, according to a new report by PMMI Business Intelligence.
May 27th, 2020
Sustain 6
Looking Ahead to New Packaging Material Innovation
Packaging engineers and product developers must work together to create new sustainable initiatives in packaging material innovation.
May 22nd, 2020
Getty Images 124460253
Economic Outlook: 2020 and Beyond
Discussing the current economic outlook amidst a “double black swan event,” Alex Chausovsky of ITR Economics presented “Guidance in an Uncertain Economy” last week as part of PMMI’s Executive Leadership Conference.
May 18th, 2020
Getty Images 1170191165
Healthcare Market Equipment Investments Poised for Growth in 2021
Personal care and pharmaceuticals /medical devices are two markets that, not surprisingly, are holding their own and even expecting growth during COVID-19.
May 15th, 2020
Sustain 4
Quest for a Plastic Packaging Circular Economy
Eliminating unnecessary plastic, sustainable innovation, and circulating plastic within the economy are the three goals of more than 450 global partner companies seeking to keep plastic waste out of the environment.
May 11th, 2020
Sustain 3
Sustainable Package Reformatting on the Rise
According to a new report by PMMI Business Intelligence, over half of CPGs are changing product packaging to meet sustainability goals by moving from one format to another.
May 8th, 2020