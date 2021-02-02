New chairman takes AIPIA forward into 2021

The Active & Intelligent Packaging Industry Association (AIPIA) announces the appointment of Stéphane Piqué from Accenture as the new chair of its Advisory Board. He takes over from Dick de Koning of Packz who has held the post since 2015 and will be staying on the Board.

Based in Switzerland, Stéphane has spent the last five years leading Accenture’s Industry X practice in Switzerland and overall Industry X sales in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria–driving the digital transformation of the industry. Stéphane is also leading the global Smart Packaging activities for Accenture. He offers advice and support to major clients in their digital transformation. He is also a guest lecturer in digital transformation at St Gallen University and is a member of Accenture’s Swiss Board of Management.

Commenting on his appointment, Stéphane says, “My passion is around technologies enabling the digital transformation which companies and our society are going through. The Digital Revolution has clearly started and will change everything around us. So l’m really excited and honored to be asked to lead AIPIA’s Advisory Board at this time of huge transformation to digital solutions in the packaging sector, as well as enormous challenges posed by the pandemic.”