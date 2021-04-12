Data and AI Accelerate Digital Transformation in Pharma

The PDA Annual Meeting emphasized the growing need for pharma manufacturing facilities to become digitalized to improve productivity, open the door to further technologies, and make the most of the ‘digitally native’ workforce.

Melissa Griffen
Apr 12th, 2021

As the name implies, “Pharma 4.0” is Industry 4.0 applied to pharmaceutical manufacturing, which is the addition of cyber-physical systems to computerize manufacturing while focusing on the human element. The concept has been gaining traction in recent years and was a common theme in the 2021 Parenteral Drug Administration (PDA) Annual Meeting.

The four pillars of Pharma 4.0, as explained by Gilad Langer, industry practice lead at Tulip Interfaces, a digital technology provider, are:

  • Resources
  • Information Systems
  • Organization and Processes
  • Culture

These pillars focus on digitization, digitalization, and the human element.These pillars focus on digitization, digitalization, and the human element.These pillars focus on digitization, digitalization, and the human element. Here’s one company’s explanation of digitization vs. digitalization. Further, Pharma 4.0 allows for the democratization of technology. In other words, what once was available only to experts is now available to the general workforce. The shift to this democratization can be eased through the new generations entering the field, who are all but raised on technology, making them what Langer called “digitally native.” Yet, the pharmaceutical industry is not taking full advantage of these advancements.

One of the main facets of the Resources pillar is digital transformation which centers on real-time data and information to increase productivity, enable machine operators to do their jobs more efficiently, and further allow the use of predictive technologies, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), Big Data, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML). It allows for connectivity through integrated systems, equipment, people, and other software systems; real-time visibility into operations; transparency for quicker reaction time; and, at its highest levels, predictability and self-optimization in that the system can predict the outcome of a batch or machine’s performance and self-correct. In this kind of environment, apps, smart sensors, or the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) are used as a means of first capturing the data from the floor, which is then transferred to the cloud, available for use.

Replacing documents with data

Thus, a focus of digital transformation is replacing the use of paper as a means of data collection. Paper is cumbersome and time-consuming, placing additional unneeded demands on the workforce, yet factories–and especially those in pharma–still rely heavily on its use. Referencing the Pharma 4.0 pillars, Langer pointed out that digitally native workers come into the workplace only to be brought into a Culture which teaches them to use Organization and Processes that are centered on paper. This is a waste of ability to help transition into the digital era and serves only to create a workforce gap.

At the same time, digital transformation is not one large operational problem to be tackled at once, but rather is made up of a multitude of small changes facilities can make which don’t take as large of an investment to fix, according to Langer. The Organization and Processes need to become digitally native, and continuous improvement is at the core of this transformation. Langer envisions this process taking a number of years to fully accomplish, with one foot on each side of “the digital divide.” This paradigm shift to digital data will happen gradually, requiring the industry to switch from its current document mindset, and it is never too late to start.

Organization and Processes need to become digitally native, and continuous improvement is at the core of this transformation.Organization and Processes need to become digitally native, and continuous improvement is at the core of this transformation.“What we want to do is create digital content that is human-centric for one small problem at a time,” said Langer. He went on to explain a few examples applied with a set of technologies called no-code apps or digital content. “Basically, all of your engineers, all those who are within the operational domain of your manufacturing plant, can use something that feels like and looks like a PowerPoint to create these digital sets.” They do this by logging events, creating data sets that can then be stored in the cloud in a way that will allow advanced algorithms like AI and ML to use the data.

More sophisticated ways to capture data–such as work order terminals that interact with an ERP to get input on work orders on the floor, and batch processing and recording, capturing batch record data–can be used, though simple checklists on mobile devices, simple deviation/exception recording on a laptop or tablet, and especially digital logbook solutions are also effective.

Digital logbooks run operators through simple screens on interactive apps with built-in quality checks and built review-by-exception. Langer suggests incorporating digital logbooks as a simple way to introduce digital transformation to the floor along with batch records. Data entered in is displayed in tables, graphs, charts, and other familiar formats, which are easily consumed by advanced algorithms. This data is simple and transparent and does not require sophisticated databases.

Managing your data

Vasu Rangadass, CEO of L7 Informatics (L7), Inc, a software solution provider, agrees with Langer, that starting small is the way to approach digital transformation though the end state needs to be kept in mind. Otherwise, as Rangadass puts it at the PDA event, the process will be like putting together a puzzle without knowing what it should look like in the end, which only wastes time and resources.  

Rangadass went on to explain that digital transformation requires a clean set of data. The traditional way of collecting data is to gather it from all sources and put it into one single database as a system of reference. But this creates "digital silos," which then require validation and as companies merge, are acquired, and receive new products, this leads to complications with outdated data, resulting in high IT expenses as IT maintains various complex, redundant systems. Unified platforms would simplify the collecting and sharing of data between departments and companies and eliminate those complex, aforementioned redundant systems. Unified platforms have common data models, codes, tooling, architecture, and a common business process that spans capabilities across departments and companies in order to provide greater process intelligence all from one system that offers the applications needed.

Unified platforms would simplify the collecting and sharing of data between departments and companies and eliminate complex, redundant systems.Unified platforms would simplify the collecting and sharing of data between departments and companies and eliminate complex, redundant systems.L7’s ESP software solution has taken on concepts from Robotic Process Automation (RPA) composable unified platforms with an FDA regulatory compliant framework, which is applicable to the manufacturing scene. Applying such a digital solution can take anywhere from 3 to 9 months, said Rangadass, depending on the complexity of the process, the quality control (QC) process, and the manufacturing process. When a system has become digitized, the application speed increases. L7 customers tend to start the digitalization process with QC and batch records.

“We want to remove barriers to connectivity. We have connectors to 150 different wire process equipment, environmental monitoring systems, software systems, etc. These connectors play an important part, and we package them as part of the platform to reduce any kind of impedance for customers,” said Randagass. “While connectors are very easy and cheap to build, not having them in one place is a challenge, so we package all the connectors so customers can easily deploy the platform and that gives them contextualized data whether it’s environmental or from the wire process equipment.”

Validation and the regulatory aspect

L7’s efforts towards regulatory compliance with ESP span to its creation as a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)-compliant platform, which can be up to 80% validated, meaning that customers need only drop in their processing and validate the last 20%.

Langer further pointed out that if companies choose a vendor in the GMP space, their platforms will come pre-validated, and from there they could build on the platform with no-code apps. Validation for no-code is also different from software validation in that it must be validated based on intended use, as in the end:

  • the apps are instruments in processes for capturing data
  • that data will prove the results, which
  • further proves the companies are in control of the data and that they are in compliance. 

Toni Manzano, CSO and co-founder of Aizon, an AI platform provider, added to this by explaining that the way to validate software with cloud web browsers has completely changed as technology has continued to evolve and we cannot make the assumptions once made about classical software.

“The FDA is even moving from classical computer system validation to computer system assessment where documentation is not the base of the pyramid. Risk assessment is now the base of the pyramid so you can see that everything is changing but you can assess the risk and act accordingly,” said Manzano. He explained that principle component analysis (PCA) can be used as a classic algorithm to find relationships between variables within data, but AI must come into the picture in order to make robust real-time processes to keep product manufacturing under statistical control. This involves critical factors that affect processes and which further rely on feedback from the floor, supplying data to run the AI and determine that it is working properly. Adoption of AI in validation and other processes, including data collection and management, can result in valuable predictive qualities within a manufacturing facility.

“Technology has come a long way in the last several years and will dramatically reduce the cost of information technology to use new platforms,” said Rangadass. “Digital transformation is necessary to reduce costs and increase the speed of drugs to market.”

The 2021 PDA Annual Meeting is full of on-demand content on aseptic filling, flexible facilities, vaccine considerations, cell therapies, and more. Presentations and Q&A videos will be available through May 16, 2021. Register here.


PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community, offering new products, technologies and solutions, while implementing up-to-date protocols for a safe and successful in-person event. Attendee registration opens in May. 


Artificial Intelligence Implemented in Regulatory

Jerry Chapmen, senior GMP quality expert at Redica Systems (Redica), explained that meeting regulatory requirements and business demands is often hindered by the complexity of facilities, supply chains, products, and especially evolving regulations. Redica provides an integrated set of data inspection enforcement documents that includes all FDA inspected and registered sites since 2000. 

By mining enforcement data, such as in 483 observations and FDA warning letter citations, companies can better understand and meet the changing expectation of regulatory agencies.  Redica uses proprietary AI expert models, built using machine learning and honed by industry experts, to do the heavy lifting for companies, saving them time and helping them better meet their facilities’ needs.

The AI expert models are created to facilitate analyses which can then be used for (1) inspection preparation, (2) tracking and trending inspection observations, and (3) finding observations and citations “hiding in plain sight” within the deficiency descriptions of warning letters.

An expert model cleans up documents, putting them through optimal character recognition and proofing them to give a company a proper data set. The documents go through processes that break sentences down into n-grams–or the continuous sequence of words–better allowing the AI to understand the content.

The n-grams are then organized based on the FDA’s six GMP classification categories along with data integrity, which is becoming increasingly important. Running the expert model allows companies to figure out what is non-conforming in the facilities and why. Redica has expert models for medical devices, clinical trials, APIs, human cell and tissue/GTP, and more. Some of these models are still being tested. 

Data and Risk Management in the Drug Supply Chain

Problems occurring in the supply chain affect the rest of the chain downstream and can result in drug shortages. The disruptions caused by the pandemic only widened the supply chain’s gaping holes. Digital transformation, as aforementioned, makes data readily available, which allows for risk management, and must be supported by integrating emerging technologies and related implementation approaches to drive rapid transformation and equip teams for ongoing innovation.

AI, Blockchain, and robotics are the most transformative technologies that promise to change the way businesses and industries operate, particularly in management of supply chain. These technologies help support adaptation to demand and performance fluctuation which can happen overnight and easily get out of control.

CGI, an IT and business consulting service firm, offers a unified platform powered by a concept called Connected Quality, intended to offer greater visibility with a real time wholistic view of the entire supply chain. This would allow a company to bring its supply chain management together and support predictive decision-making and advanced mitigation of issues. 

Connected Quality is the concept of having unified, harmonized global systems and processes. It’s ensuring the right data is collected. An RPA platform is limited to having proper data sets that have been mastered and are consistent as RPA bots work off of repetitive data or administrative tests. Large, high quality data sets are required to apply ML or AI to the layer of your systems, so that the bot can learn properly and give best results.

Value drivers enabled by Connected Quality include:

  • Predictive quality and supply chain analytics
  • Improved QA/QC stage gate and release cycle time
  • Enhanced supplier risk management
  • Digitally enabled quality culture
  • Enterprise-wide process quality visibility
  • And accelerated internal and regulatory reporting
Companies in this article
CGI
L7 Informatics
Aizon
Redica Systems
Tulip
Getty Images 869287090
Two Key Areas of Cybersecurity Vulnerability in Manufacturing
By better understanding operational weaknesses, manufacturers can guard against future threats. Read about two key areas that require assessment.
Apr 13th, 2021
Adoption of AI in validation and other processes, including data collection and management, can result in valuable predictive qualities within a manufacturing facility.
Data and AI Accelerate Digital Transformation in Pharma
The PDA Annual Meeting emphasized the growing need for pharma manufacturing facilities to become digitalized to improve productivity, open the door to further technologies, and make the most of the ‘digitally native’ workforce.
Apr 12th, 2021
The difference between IT and OT cybersecurity attacks.
Cybersecurity 101: The Difference Between IT and OT Attacks
There are two categories of cyberattacks, but they can create a bridge to one another, creating a potential avenue for cybercriminals to access the organization.
Apr 6th, 2021
Critical components need to be assessed to achieve a robust cybersecurity system.
Manufacturing Cybersecurity: Critical Components for Risk Assessment
By the second quarter of 2020, cyberattacks targeting manufacturers accounted for 33% of all incidents across all industries with losses totaling hundreds of millions of dollars. Small businesses are also at risk.
Mar 28th, 2021
Martin VanTrieste
PDA’s 2021 Honor Awards
Honorees include those who work in packaging science, automated visual inspection, and more.
Mar 24th, 2021
Getty Images 581032315
Cannabis Consumer Purchase Behavior: Buying Trends
Consumers trend toward similar combinations of products when purchasing a basket, but the majority of flower consumers prefer to buy only flower.
Mar 24th, 2021
Each 'bird type' has specific ways of communicating, receiving information, and responding to crises.
Use ‘Bird Styles’ to Improve Your Communication in Crisis
Tips for communicating in a crisis so that people listen. Says one consultant, 'If you find yourself carefully crafting an email because you're instinctively cautious about how it might be received, don't write it.'
Mar 23rd, 2021
2021 Ista Virtual Forum Noblue
ISTA Forum Focuses on Packaging for Transport, and Temp Controlled Packaging
The 2021 Virtual ISTA Forum, including TransPack and TempPack, will be held on Tuesday, March 30th and Wednesday, March 31st.
Mar 22nd, 2021
'Your lovin' gives me a thrill, but your lovin' don't pay my bills.' From Money (That's What I Want) first released in August of 1959, written by Motown's Barry Gordy and Janie Bradford.
How does Your Salary Compare?
Are you among top earners or are you sorely in need of a raise? Calling for industry-wide response to annual salary survey conducted by IoPP and covered in Packaging World Magazine.
Mar 12th, 2021
Acg Laboratories
ACG Opens Process Development Lab in Shirwal, India
Lab provides space for clinical trials and development projects as well as R&D and a pilot area.
Mar 4th, 2021
In 2020, the natural and organic products industry grew to $259 billion.
Update on the Natural and Organic Market Today
In 2020, the natural and organic products industry grew to $259 billion, an increase of 12.7%, with sales on track to pass $300 billion by 2023.
Mar 3rd, 2021
Stéphane Pique from Accenture
New chairman takes AIPIA forward into 2021
Stéphane Piqué will lead AIPIA into the digital transformation of the industry.
Feb 2nd, 2021
Automation, specialty devices and personalization are trends leading the way in pharma/med device investments.
Six Trends Influencing New Pharma and Med Device Investments
Automation is the leading trend, with specialty devices and pharmaceuticals also on the rise.
Jan 26th, 2021
V Fzd H Eh B 1920 60070403d672e
Bumble Bee CEO One-Minute Video: How To Communicate Through Crisis
Jan Tharp, CEO of Bumble Bee Seafood, has navigated turbulent waters. Recently, Jan sat down with OEM's Stephanie Neil during PACK EXPO Connects to discuss her journey to the top of this revamped CPG. Watch this 'Management Minute' with Jan.
Jan 20th, 2021
Getty Images 1178747427
Serialization 101
Fraud is a serious issue for drug manufacturing, and pharmaceutical and medical device regulations using serialization have been mandated to defend against counterfeiting.
Jan 13th, 2021
Getty Images 627196908
Quotables and By the Numbers to Start the Year
Quotes and stats on clinical trial demographics, modes of transportation, the personalized medicine market, and more...
Jan 7th, 2021
Jay Timmons, president and CEO of National Association of Manufacturers.
National Association of Manufacturers Calls for Political Action from VP Pence
CEO Timmons: “This is not the vision of America that manufacturers believe in and work so hard to defend.”
Jan 6th, 2021
Getty Images 1268181219
Med Device Market Shifting Business Models to Automation and Technology
Four out of five medical device companies interviewed for a new PMMI white paper believe automation and other technological advances are one of the biggest changes to manufacturing in recent years.
Jan 4th, 2021
Screen Shot 2020 12 07 At 9 22 05 Am
Pharmaceutical & Medical Devices | Webinar | Dec. 9
3 out of 4 pharmaceutical and medical devices companies predict spending more on capital equipment in the next 12-24 months. Learn more about PMMI Business Intelligence findings for this market.
Dec 7th, 2020
Getty Images 529776532
Pharma and Medical Device Capital Equipment Investments to Grow
PMMI Business Intelligence research shows 3 out of 4 companies interviewed plan to spend more on capital equipment in the next 12-24 months.
Dec 3rd, 2020
More in Business Intelligence
Getty Images 1175230914
Major Trends in Modern Health Today
Healthier eating lifestyles and habits were already on the rise before the pandemic, but now there is an updated perspective on modern health.
Oct 19th, 2020
Getty Images 1179759607
Manufacturing and New Automation Technologies - What is Around the Bend?
Predictive analytics, digital twinning, and augmented and virtual reality technologies are all finding uses in manufacturing operations – from line installation and maintenance to process training.
Sep 24th, 2020
Getty Images 914921068
When Will AI be Common in Manufacturing?
Companies want to rely less on skilled labor and more on AI and machine intelligence, but currently only 1% of all manufacturers are utilizing this technology in their operations.
Sep 18th, 2020
Getty Images 1157106624
Industry Snapshot: Organic and Natural Products
The natural and organic industry is expected to grow 9.5% in 2020, to $252 billion. Supplements and plant-based proteins are two fast-growing categories.
Sep 18th, 2020
Getty Images 1062903070
Robotics Solutions Future Looks Bright
The demand for cobots will continue to grow, and robotics will expand outside of end-of-line applications, according to a new report by PMMI Business Intelligence.
Sep 16th, 2020
Getty Images 180405693
IIoT Blind Spots: Where are They and Do You Have Them?
A crucial component of automation advancement, yet one that is lacking at most manufacturers, is the deployment of IIoT connectivity across an entire enterprise, including key areas such as receiving, warehousing, and shipping.
Sep 11th, 2020
Automation Timeline 5 1
Moving Automation Up the Line
According to a new report by PMMI Business Intelligence, OEMs and suppliers should assist manufacturers to identify new automation projects that lie outside the traditional end-of-line packaging and palletizing.
Sep 9th, 2020
“Another key [UDI] benefit, because we're calling that product by the same name across the healthcare supply chain… rich and robust data that we can access around supply consumption and utilization rates. One of the buzz terms we've heard during the COVID-19 crisis was what's my burn rate? How fast am I going through gowns, masks, gloves?” – Mike Schiller, Senior Director at AHRMM
Quotables and By the Numbers: Aug. 2020
Climate, packaging, medical device security, and more.
Aug 31st, 2020
In the men's skincare market, the demand for cleanser, face wash, and sunscreen products is outpacing that of shave care essentials, according to a new report from Grand View Research, Inc.
Packaging Will Help Drive Men’s Skincare Product Market
Premium products with organic and natural ingredients are the latest trend, resulting in the growing popularity of more sustainably sourced packaging materials.
Aug 18th, 2020
Automation Timeline 1
Five Takeaways on Automation Growth Today
A new report by PMMI Business Intelligence shows that OEMs and suppliers who meet the needs of the changing times will thrive along with the CPGs of the future.
Aug 17th, 2020
The future of manufacturing can't be imagined in a present-forward mindset. Innovation comes from the future-back.
Reverse Engineering the Organization
A new book reveals how “future-back” thinking—defining what the company will look like decades from now and working backwards—can encourage innovative ideas that will create breakthrough growth.
Jul 24th, 2020
Getty Images 900589682
Cannabis Branding - an Uphill Battle?
Between the fight for precious retail shelf space, and a consumer selection process that is based mostly on cost and quality, cannabis brand loyalty may be a struggle to find.
Jul 10th, 2020