Quotables and By the Numbers: Device Security, Supply Chain, and More

Device Security

“File this next mix-up under just plain scary: Patients can purchase keys on eBay or Amazon that unlock pain-controlled analgesia pumps, which allow for faster drug delivery! ...

If a pump has a software code, it's imperative that this feature is activated for additional security. Also, keep an eye on the volume of solution in opioid-infusion bags.”

-Naveed Saleh, MD, MS, for MDLinx

21st Century Threats

“What happens if we are continuing to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak during hurricane season? How are we dealing with [tornadoes] while also dealing with this outbreak?...These are good reasons to go back to business continuity 101 and ask, ‘Are we building hazard analyses that are actually reflective of the 21st century threats in our current environment?’”

-Dr. Nicolette Louissaint, Executive Director at Healthcare Ready

Pandemic Response

“We received a call from a large PPE manufacturer of face masks to see if we could respond quickly to the unprecedented global demand ... With necessary modifications two machines were prepped for shipment in less than a week. Each machine is capable of producing about 3 million [N95] masks per week.”

-Brian Golden, VP at SencorpWhite

Consumer Recycling





“People are pretty good about recycling when it’s in the kitchen, but somehow, those 10 yards to the recycling bin from the bathroom just don’t happen.”

-Amanda Sourry, President of Unilever North America

















Workforce

“In fact, if you add up that broken rung over five years, that differential between men's promotion rate to manager versus women, generally, and then black women, that's equal over five years to 1 million missing women in leadership positions.”

-Kweilin Ellingrud, McKinsey & Company

Check out the podcast here!





By the Numbers

3,669%

THE PERCENTAGE INCREASE in new telehealth users (physicians) compared to the baseline seven weeks prior to COVID-19. Continuing users' claims are up 532%. Source: IQVIA’s Medical Claims Data, 2020





2022

THE YEAR that ear-worn devices (“hearables”) shipments will take over as the top wearables segment with 158 million units shipped compared with 115 million smartwatch shipments in 2022.





Source: Gartner/Arkenea

























$20 Billion

THE EXPECTED VALUE that sales of CBD products are expected to reach in the U.S. by 2024.

Source: PMMI’s Report “Cannabis Market Update: Unique Packaging Challenges for THC and CBD Products”

Explore Packaging World’s (PW) popular download for the cannabis packaging market, updated with all new content for 2020!









1 Gigaton (one billion metric tons)



THE AMOUNT of emissions savings that can be realized if key suppliers to 125 of the world’s biggest corporate purchasers increase their proportion of renewable electricity by just 20%, based on a release at COP25.

Source: CDP’s Report, Changing the Chain

Related reading: Facing Global Climate Crisis, 5 Logistics Questions to Ask





76%

THE PERCENTAGE of adults over the age of 50 in 2018 expressing a desire to remain in their homes for as long as possible as they age.

Source: PMMI’s Report “Senior Friendly Healthcare Packaging”

Download the free report here.



