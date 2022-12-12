New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

Manual Inspection Hood Eliminates Flicker, Glare

On show at PACK EXPO was the Citadel XT+ manual inspection hood. This system offers manual lighting intensity adjustment and more for ease of use during inspection of pharmaceuticals, devices, and drug delivery products.

Keren Sookne
At PACK EXPO, Quantum Packaging Technologies showcased its Citadel XT+ manual inspection hood for visual inspection of pharmaceuticals, devices, and drug delivery products.
At PACK EXPO, Quantum Packaging Technologies showcased its Citadel XT+ manual inspection hood for visual inspection of pharmaceuticals, devices, and drug delivery products.

At PACK EXPO, Quantum Packaging Technologies showcased its Citadel XT+ manual inspection hood for visual inspection of pharmaceuticals, devices, and drug delivery products.

Featuring manual lighting intensity adjustment, the standalone XT+ gives inspectors ease of use with manual light settings coupled with the company’s TREAD MX PLC-controlled pacing console with password protected recipes and traceability.

Explains Quantum’s Scott Smith, “What we’re doing differently in the industry is we're using a higher frequency, full-spectrum LED lamp. For the most part, the industry is still using fluorescent tubes today, as well as some LED but more on the NIR spectrum—more of a red color. We’re lean more on blue-green side, which is the easier on the eye and less of a sharp spectral spike that you'd get from fluorescent lights and better for contrast.”        

When operators inspect vials looking for particulate matter, fluorescent lamps flickering lights can cause them to experience a vertigo effect or get tired and need a break. Says Smith, “Because these LEDs emit light so quickly, they're truly flicker-free, which is easier on the operators,” he notes.

Quantum employs several technologies to eliminate glare during inspection. “We use a firearms coating on the hood, same as what’s used by the U.S. Navy. For pharmaceuticals, it works really well because it's anti-reflective, anti-glare, and corrosion-resistant. We do a lot of things to mitigate glare, including using a diopter system with nanocoating which is also anti-glare, and the whole entire hood is sprayed with a Polymer Derived Ceramic Compound. Cerakote comes in multiple colors so pharmaceutical companies can get a customized look on their equipment.”

The Citadel also uses a unique pacing system. “Most people typically use a proximity sensor. We try to avoid that. We use a [light curtain] system, making it more poka-yoke for the operators—they can’t cheat it,” Smith adds. The system also features cooling fans and antimicrobial/alcohol-resistant memory foam arm rests for the operators.

Companies in this article
Quantum Packaging Technologies
Related Stories
Groninger
PEI 2022
Flexible Consumer Health Filling Lower Outputs
Captured here live on the PACK EXPO floor, the bag has disposal instructions in clear print on the back, using the How2Recycle symbol that consumers are familiar with.
PEI 2022
Gel Packs in Recycle-Ready Film
Körber Business Area Pharma’s K.Pak 665 was unveiled at PACK EXPO 2022, shown here with Matt Smith addressing the crowd. The system is designed for speeds up to 12 cases/min.
PEI 2022
Topload Case Packer for Life Science Applications
Lifoam's XP-4 acts as an exterior shell working with phase change materials (PCMs), water-based gels, and ePUR technology, offering improved insulation compared to traditional polyurethane.
PEI 2022
Pallet-in-Pallet Shipper for Cold Chain Products
Top Stories
Photo courtesy of Siemens Healthineers. ©2022 Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc.
COVID-19
Siemens Healthineers Brings Millions of Rapid COVID-19 Tests to Market with RRD’s Supply Chain and Warehousing Solutions
During the Omicron peak in January 2022, the company delivered millions of rapid COVID-19 antigen self-tests with help from RRD for inbound receipt, inspection, warehousing, labeling, fulfillment, and more.
Unit Vis Id Logo
Traceability/Serialization
DoseID Consortium Becomes UnitVisID™
Cal Poly Logo
PMMI news
Cal Poly Awarded 2022 Mark C. Garvey Scholarship
At PACK EXPO, Quantum Packaging Technologies showcased its Citadel XT+ manual inspection hood for visual inspection of pharmaceuticals, devices, and drug delivery products.
PEI 2022
Manual Inspection Hood Eliminates Flicker, Glare
Philips Logo
Personalized medicine
Philips Debuts AI-enhanced Informatics for Earlier Diagnoses
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Products
Hoffmann Neopac Cr Tin Full Metal
Cannabis Tins
Hoffmann Neopac recyclable CR tins meet stringent guidelines to keep kids and pets safe, while enhancing overall sustainability.
Thermal Protective Packaging
Lightweighting Technology
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
Healthcare Packaging May/June 2022
May/June 2022
Healthcare Packaging March/April 2022
March/April 2022
Healthcare Packaging January/February 2022
January/February 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »