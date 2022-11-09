Pallet-in-Pallet Shipper for Cold Chain Products

New in 2022, Lifoam Industries, LLC, a division of LifeMade Products LLC, a Jadex Inc. company, has debuted its XP-4 Pallet Shipper, a pallet-in-pallet cold chain shipper for thermal protection during passive transport of pharmaceutical products.

As Alex Arabea, senior brand manager, explained at PACK EXPO 2022, “The XP-4 acts as an exterior shell working with phase change materials (PCMs), water-based gels, and our ePUR technology which insulates ~30% better pound-for-pound than traditional polyurethane.” Two XP-4s can fit on a standard airline cookie sheet, and the system is designed for reusability. “You can break it down and fold it flat to ship back empty at a fraction of its assembled height, and then build it right back up at your facility to use again,” he said.

Arabea explained that the walls of the XP-4 are designed for ease of assembly and disassembly while offering robust protection for temperature-sensitive payload. “For shipping duration, we're able to achieve 120 hours tested to ISTA 7D between 2 to 8°C but there is there is opportunity to expand based on changing out the phase change materials,” he said.

Outer dimensions of the XP-4 are 67.75” x 59.75” x 62.25,” while payload space is 48” x 40” x 34” (assuming a 5” pallet).

Arabea noted they’ve received positive response on the design from cold chain experts, particularly due to the company’s robust testing and data. “The XP-4 is based off a previous iteration, and we've redesigned this model to be lighter, use fewer PCMs, and assemble more easily.” As he added, you're not always going to have Arnold Schwarzenegger assembling pallet shippers at your warehouse or distribution facility, so ease of use is important to be accessible to a wide range of personnel.