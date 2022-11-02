ACCESS PACK EXPO XPRESS ONLINE TODAY
ACCESS PACK EXPO XPRESS ONLINE TODAY. Content is available on-demand through November 30th.
LEARN MORE

Terratek BD Compostable Resins for Living Hinge Containers

Green Dot Bioplastics debuts the new compostable living hinge at PACK EXPO International with healthcare, food, and cannabis applications.

Melissa Griffen
The Terratek® BD compostable resin cannabis container is child-resistant and tested to withstand 100 uses.
The Terratek® BD compostable resin cannabis container is child-resistant and tested to withstand 100 uses.

The living hinge is a common design for many items that has caused issues with creating cost-effective, ecofriendly containers within a single injection molded package. Used by healthcare, medical device, food service ware, and other such industries, the living hinge needs to be very thin, flexible, and able to withstand repeated usage. This has led to the standardized usage of polypropylene in such containers.

This year at PACK EXPO, Green Dot Bioplastics—a manufacturer of resins and bioplastics in the flexible packaging, thermoforming, and single-use disposable packaging industries—showcased its expanded line of Terratek® BD compostable resins. Tested to withstand 100 uses, the containers produce the same malleability and durability as their plastic counterparts. New injection molding grades allow for higher heat performance and enhanced processibility, or lower cycle times.

The cannabis industry in particular has shown increased interest in the Terratek BD resin containers due to the biofriendly materials and child-resistant functionality enabled by the increased rigidity of the resin. The resins are ASTM D6400-certified and EN 13432 industrial-certified and food contact approved.

“What we try to do at Green Dot is lighten the impact of the materials being  used in everyday packages we purchase, from nutritional bars to stick packs to salty snacks that lessens the impact on the environment with a fully renewable resource that’s fully home and/or industrial compostable,” said Dave Szink, vice president of sales and marketing at Green Dot Bioplastics.

The injection molding grades are currently undergoing certification by TUV Austria.

Companies in this article
Green Dot Bioplastics, Inc.
Related Stories
Ess T Echnologies 00 00 36 12 still001
PEI 2022
Carton Erecting and Closing Technology
Constantia Flexibles PERPETUA ALTA stickpack.
PEI 2022
Recycle-ready Monomaterial Sachets
Hugo Beck Flowpack X Film Packaging Machine With Integrated Automation Solution
PEI 2022
Film and Paper Packaging Versatility
The portfolio includes two liquid filling units—with peristaltic pump or rotary piston pump—and stopper placing and crimping systems for vials and syringes.
PEI 2022
Off-the-Shelf Servo-Driven Benchtop Filling and Stoppering
Top Stories
Graphic Packaging Serialisation
Traceability/Serialization
Graphic Packaging Introducing Advanced Pack Serialization Solution
The new product will help pharma companies clamp down on counterfeit healthcare products and improve patient safety.
Screen Shot 2022 11 01 At 3 30 54 Pm
Packaging/Filling
Accu-Pick 1016 Eases Operator Use in Cleanroom Applications
Pro Mach 00 02 56 29 still001
PEI 2022
Integrated Vial and Syringe Filling to Case Packing
Steriline's Robotic 3D Control and Picking Solution at work
PEI 2022
Stoppering and Capping with Robotic 3D Control and Picking
The Terratek® BD compostable resin cannabis container is child-resistant and tested to withstand 100 uses.
PEI 2022
Terratek BD Compostable Resins for Living Hinge Containers
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Access On-Demand Content Today
Discover innovative solutions for packaging and processing, automation, sustainability, e-commerce and more.
LEARN MORE
Access On-Demand Content Today
Products
Stora Enso Papira 2
Fiber-based Foam
Papira® by Stora Enso fully recyclable, fiber-based foam is suitable as protective packaging for a wide range of products.
Sustainable Packaging Solutions
Child-resistant Caps
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
Healthcare Packaging May/June 2022
May/June 2022
Healthcare Packaging March/April 2022
March/April 2022
Healthcare Packaging January/February 2022
January/February 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »