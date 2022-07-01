Schott Planning to Triple Ready-to-Use Vial Production Capacity in U.S.

A globally trusted partner for advanced drug containment and delivery solutions, Schott has announced plans to triple its vial production capacity at its site in Lebanon, Pa. In doing so, the international technology company will further strengthen its business for ready-to-use (RTU) solutions, which have emerged as an often preferred drug containment alternative for high-value medications.

“With our investment, we are underlining our commitment to the global pharma industry and particularly the U.S. market. Additionally, we are enhancing our regional manufacturing footprint in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, where we are proudly celebrating our site’s 30th anniversary,” says Andreas Reisse, executive vice president of Schott Pharma.

The RTU vials known under the brand name adaptiQ® are particularly suitable for drugs, such as biologics and vaccines, including upcoming technologies like mRNA-based drugs. The solution enables pharma companies to efficiently perform pre-clinical and clinical trials as well as commercial filling.

“We are increasing our production capacity intending to meet the growing need for this product category and contribute to bringing the latest life-saving treatments to patients faster,” says Hakan Gerdan, who was appointed as Schott’s new plant manager in Lebanon, Pa., at the start of 2022.

As part of the Schott iQ® platform, the company’s RTU vials are delivered to customers pre-washed and pre-sterilized, to allow pharma companies to focus on their core competencies of developing and filling life-saving drugs in a timely manner. The adaptiQ® vials are made from Fiolax® Type I borosilicate glass, which is considered the gold standard for packaging pharmaceuticals. During the filling process, the vials remain fixed in a standardized tub, which is the same tub also utilized for other drug containment and delivery solutions, such as prefillable syringes and cartridges. The use of a standard tub simplifies the filling process for pharma companies, as it offers greater flexibility when switching between different drug containment solutions, thereby reducing costs and time to market.



