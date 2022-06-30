Syntegon to Showcase New Solutions at Achema 2022

This August, the company will focus on two new products intended for the process development and manufacturing of solid pharmaceuticals.

Syntegon Packaging Technology
Jun 30th, 2022
The TPR 200 Plus tablet press supports the efficient production of small and medium-sized batches, using an integrated data acquisition system to assess tablet quality and process stability.
The TPR 200 Plus tablet press supports the efficient production of small and medium-sized batches, using an integrated data acquisition system to assess tablet quality and process stability.

Syntegon is presenting new solutions for the production of solid pharmaceutical dosage forms at this year’s Achema in Frankfurt, Germany. With the fluid bed laboratory unit Solidlab 2 Plus and the tablet press TPR 200 Plus, the company will display upgraded versions of two proven systems at booth C71 in Hall 3.1.

The fluid bed Solidlab 2 Plus allows manufacturers to flexibly develop granulation, drying, and coating processes, covering all steps in a single product vessel. It provides an ideal basis for the development of batch processes and the subsequent transfer to production equipment, as the laboratory unit and the production platforms from Syntegon use the same technology.

In addition to batch processes, the Solidlab 2 Plus can facilitate the development of continuous manufacturing processes. When combined with a feeder-blender unit, the Solidlab 2 Plus becomes the Xelum R&D, Syntegon’s development platform for continuous manufacturing. In this configuration, the Solidlab 2 Plus covers the central granulation steps of the continuous production platform Xelum. Process parameters from the Xelum R&D can be transferred directly to the Xelum production unit, eliminating the need for scale-up. This applies to fluid bed granulation, as well as direct compression without granulation.

The TPR 200 Plus tablet press offers efficient, user-friendly processing for various granules and pellets. It also features a light containment concept with dust-tight machine protection up to OEB 3. Besides the production of small and medium-sized batches, the compact system supports the development of continuous tablet production. When combined with the Solidlab 2 Plus, the TPR 200 Plus is particularly suitable for laboratory-scale test runs and subsequent scale-up.

An automatically adjustable powder feeder with automated process development software allows companies to define the optimum parameters for the formulation feed into the die, and increases the product yield and quality in tablet production,while an integrated data acquisition system allows assessment of tablet quality and process stability on the basis of up to 600 measuring points per compression process. The press’s light containment concept includes an optionally integrable dry cleaning function with glove ports and specially designed suction nozzles for extracting dry powder residue. Rotors with removable segments help to avoid the need to remove individual sealing rings, improving the cleanability of the rings on the press plungers.


Companies in this article
Syntegon Packaging Technology
Schott’s ready-to-use vials are suitable for a range of drugs, e.g., biologics, vaccines, and mRNA-based drugs.
Schott Planning to Triple Ready-to-Use Vial Production Capacity in U.S.
The company is making a double-digit million euro investment in its Lebanon, Pa., facility to meet the increasing demand for storing injectable drugs.
Jul 1st, 2022
The TPR 200 Plus tablet press supports the efficient production of small and medium-sized batches, using an integrated data acquisition system to assess tablet quality and process stability.
Syntegon to Showcase New Solutions at Achema 2022
This August, the company will focus on two new products intended for the process development and manufacturing of solid pharmaceuticals.
Jun 30th, 2022
Ecovadis 2022 Logo
Klöckner Pentaplast Awarded Gold Rating by Ecovadis
The company was recognized for its policies, actions, and results across key sustainability and ESG dimensions of environment, labor and human rights, business ethics, and sustainable procurement.
Jun 28th, 2022
Neopac Solar Panel Project In Hungary Facility
Hoffmann Neopac Begins Large-scale Solar Panel Installation at Hungary Facility
The project will encompass more than 2,700 solar panels, which, when operational, will produce about 1,500,000 kWh—approximately 15% of the plant’s electricity consumption.
Jun 27th, 2022
Schreiner Needle Trap
Schreiner MediPharm Needle-Trap More Sustainable Than Conventional Systems
The eco-conscious solution combines safety for healthcare professionals with cost efficiency for pharmaceutical manufacturers.
Jun 24th, 2022
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Sponsored
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Identify improvement opportunities at every stage of your packaging’s lifecycle. The time to act is now!
Feb 1st, 2022
Syntegon Building
Syntegon Receives Silver Status in EcoVadis Sustainability Rating
In its second year of being assessed by the rating agency for corporate sustainability, Syntegon improved by 22 percentage points and moved from bronze to silver status.
Jun 22nd, 2022
Steve Wood, Covectra co-founder and CEO since 2008, is transitioning to serve on the board of directors and as a senior advisor to the management team.
Covectra Appoints Gary Miloscia as President and Chief Executive Officer
Steve Wood, co-founder and CEO since 2008, will be transitioning to serve on the board of directors and as a senior advisor to the management team.
Jun 21st, 2022
Hot melt coating processes can be implemented quickly and easily using Romaco Innojet’s energy-efficient fluid bed technology, as seminar attendees saw for themselves.
Romaco Seminar Days and Live Stream Presentations a Resounding Success
With the help of machine demonstrations and expert lectures, Romaco provided answers to how climate protection be integrated into everyday production and other questions.
Jun 20th, 2022
Roche Tiffany Mc Intire
Roche Engineer to Highlight Pharma’s Opportunities to Reinvent Packaging
Patient centricity in drug innovation and packaging design will be taking center stage at Connect in Pharma in Geneva this September.
Jun 14th, 2022
Claudio Radossi of MG America
Claudio Radossi Appointed President of Pharma Equipment Leader MG America
Veteran industry executive to succeed current President, Fabio Trippodo, following his retirement this July.
Jun 10th, 2022
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Sponsored
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Identify improvement opportunities at every stage of your packaging’s lifecycle. The time to act is now!
Feb 1st, 2022
Avg Accepts Pharm Connect Excellence Award May 2022 png
Antares Vision Group Wins Manufacturing Excellence Award
The group received the award for its innovative VRI–large-volume blow-fill-seal automatic visual inspection and leak detection solution.
Jun 10th, 2022
Activ-Blister™ technology remains attached to foil backing when blister is opened for enhanced patient safety.
Aptar Solutions Now Available for Manufacturing in EMEA Region
Activ-Blister™ active packaging solutions deliver enhanced product stability and expedited speed-to-market for oral solid dose drugs in the EU.
Jun 9th, 2022
Getty Images, Generic Syringe And Vials
Civica Selects Profil as Clinical Trial Partner for Insulin Initiative
Civica plans to produce three insulin biosimilars, which will be available in vials and prefilled pens, and sell them at lower prices than insulins currently on the market.
Jun 8th, 2022
Pci Pharma Services Logo
PCI Pharma Services Making $100 Million Investment at New Hampshire Campus
The company’s investment will expand its capabilities and capacity in aseptic liquid fill-finish and sterile lyophilization technology, an important manufacturing process commonly used with injectable and biologic therapies.
Jun 6th, 2022
Jabil
Jabil Healthcare Launches Qfinity™ Autoinjector Platform
The Qfinity autoinjector platform provides a sustainable with a connected option for use in both clinical trial development and commercial supply.
Jun 2nd, 2022
Antares Supply C Hain Traceability Presentation
Antares Vision Group to Speak on Supply Chain Traceability and Smart Hospital Systems
Group members will present “Supply Chain Traceability: Can Your Business Survive Without It?” and “Smarter and Safer Hospitals: When Innovative Technologies Meet Patient Safety.”
Jun 1st, 2022
Guardian
Guardian Medical USA Raises Funds for Product Growth and Company Expansion
The company, which focuses on sterile barrier packaging for the orthopedics medical device market, has successfully secured more than $2 million in recent private financing.
Jun 1st, 2022
West team member Kate Giannantonio accepts award from INTERPHEX representative on behalf of West
West Pharmaceutical Services Receives Exhibitor Award at INTERPHEX 2022
The honor was bestowed on the company for its DeltaCube™ modeling platform, an analytics platform aimed at container closure system selection, optimization, and usage.
May 31st, 2022
More in Supplier News
Md&m South Im Engineering South
Medical Design and Manufacturing South Reveals Speaker Lineup
The event will include three days of timely education, new technology, and product discovery, as well as must-attend networking opportunities.
May 27th, 2022
Moonlight Technologies
Moonlight Technologies Launches 5 New Products
The carbon-negative, plant-based technologies reinforce Moonlight Technologies’ mission to use the power of nature to create a more sustainable world.
May 26th, 2022
Steriline Robotic Nesting Machine
Steriline Displaying Robotic Nest Filling Machine at Interphex 2022
Using robotics reduces human interventions, providing safer handling of drug products, with less human-related mistakes, resulting in quality improvement.
May 24th, 2022
Honeywell Aclar Blister Packaging
Honeywell’s Aclar® Barrier Film Blisters Recognized for Technical Recyclability
A recently developed process has allowed the premium option for pharmaceutical packaging to achieve an important new milestone.
May 23rd, 2022
The company is further expanding its philosophy of a one-stop-shop approach.
Liveo Research Expands Product Portfolio With Polypropylen Film
May 18th, 2022
Techni Plex Lameplast Strip 0,6 Ml Two Pieces Purple Cap Pr
TekniPlex Healthcare to Showcase Range of Drug Delivery Solutions
Across two booths at Pharmapack Paris, TekniPlex Healthcare will exhibit materials science solutions for blisters, vials, bottles, and droppers, among other applications.
May 13th, 2022
Idex Waterloo Technology Centre
IDEX MPT Opens New Technology Centre in Waterloo, Ontario
The state-of-the-art facility includes equipment from Fitzpatrick, Quadro, and Steridose to develop customized test matrices and trial batch sizes from small to large quantities.
May 12th, 2022
Optima Cspe Center Ii
Optima Group Inaugurates CSPE Center II
The state-of-the-art facility expands the Optima Pharma Division’s production area by over 4,000 square meters for assembling, commissioning, and qualifying pharmaceutical filling.
May 11th, 2022
Schott Muellheim Factory
Schott Inaugurates Plant for Prefillable Polymer Syringes
The new manufacturing facility in Müllheim, Germany, includes a R&D center to drive rapid prototyping of new polymer syringe solutions, as well as a logistics and an integrated administrative area.
May 9th, 2022
Mespack Athena
Mespack to Host Exhibit of Flexible Packaging Innovations
On May 10th, Mespack will host an event at its facilities in Santa Perpètua de Mogoda to welcome those attending the Plastic Pouches event organized by AMI and sponsored by Mespack, which will be held May 10-12.
May 6th, 2022
CVS Health’s ESG Report provides a detailed overview of CVS’ goals, efforts and progress towards its Health 2030 goals.
CVS Health Takes Leaps to Deliver on its Healthy 2030 Goals
Company announces collaborations to further it’s sustainability strategy to continue delivering on its Healthy 2030 goals.
May 4th, 2022
Clean Med kansas city 2022 logo
CleanMed to Welcome Experts on Sustainable, Equitable Health Care
Health, equity, and sustainability take center stage in Kansas City
May 2nd, 2022