The TPR 200 Plus tablet press supports the efficient production of small and medium-sized batches, using an integrated data acquisition system to assess tablet quality and process stability.

Syntegon is presenting new solutions for the production of solid pharmaceutical dosage forms at this year’s Achema in Frankfurt, Germany. With the fluid bed laboratory unit Solidlab 2 Plus and the tablet press TPR 200 Plus, the company will display upgraded versions of two proven systems at booth C71 in Hall 3.1.

The fluid bed Solidlab 2 Plus allows manufacturers to flexibly develop granulation, drying, and coating processes, covering all steps in a single product vessel. It provides an ideal basis for the development of batch processes and the subsequent transfer to production equipment, as the laboratory unit and the production platforms from Syntegon use the same technology.

In addition to batch processes, the Solidlab 2 Plus can facilitate the development of continuous manufacturing processes. When combined with a feeder-blender unit, the Solidlab 2 Plus becomes the Xelum R&D, Syntegon’s development platform for continuous manufacturing. In this configuration, the Solidlab 2 Plus covers the central granulation steps of the continuous production platform Xelum. Process parameters from the Xelum R&D can be transferred directly to the Xelum production unit, eliminating the need for scale-up. This applies to fluid bed granulation, as well as direct compression without granulation.

The TPR 200 Plus tablet press offers efficient, user-friendly processing for various granules and pellets. It also features a light containment concept with dust-tight machine protection up to OEB 3. Besides the production of small and medium-sized batches, the compact system supports the development of continuous tablet production. When combined with the Solidlab 2 Plus, the TPR 200 Plus is particularly suitable for laboratory-scale test runs and subsequent scale-up.

An automatically adjustable powder feeder with automated process development software allows companies to define the optimum parameters for the formulation feed into the die, and increases the product yield and quality in tablet production,while an integrated data acquisition system allows assessment of tablet quality and process stability on the basis of up to 600 measuring points per compression process. The press’s light containment concept includes an optionally integrable dry cleaning function with glove ports and specially designed suction nozzles for extracting dry powder residue. Rotors with removable segments help to avoid the need to remove individual sealing rings, improving the cleanability of the rings on the press plungers.



