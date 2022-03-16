Dow, Sartorius, and Südpack Support Global Supply of Coronavirus Vaccines

Essential products manufactured by Sartorius, using Südpack polymer films made from Dow resins, support safe and effective vaccine production for global vaccine supply.

Dow Chemical Company
Mar 16th, 2022
Image courtesy of Dow, Südpack Medica, and Sartorius
Image courtesy of Dow, Südpack Medica, and Sartorius

Value chain partners Dow, Sartorius, and Südpack Medica have come together to support the global coronavirus vaccination effort by manufacturing bioprocessing bags, which are an essential component for the safe production and transportation of coronavirus vaccines globally.

As the global fight against the pandemic continues, people around the world need access to vaccines produced efficiently and to rigorous safety standards. Dow, alongside Sartorius, a leading international partner of life science research and the biopharmaceutical industry, and packaging company Südpack, are each contributing innovative solutions and expertise in a collaborative value chain effort to support the demands of the global vaccine supply and ensure vaccines arrive to those in need quickly and safely.

Sterile bio-reactor bags with a capacity of up to 2,000 liters, made from multilayer films, can help achieve outstanding speed, quality, and flexibility in the vaccine development process, as well as in commercial manufacturing operations. They are engineered for highly efficient mixing and high oxygen transfer and ideal for mammalian cell culture—processes which demand a high cell density or are microcarrier based. Under precisely defined conditions in bio-reactors, for instance, cells produce the agent needed for the production of coronavirus vaccines.

The success of the collaboration between the partners is a stable, predictable process that delivers a safe, reliable biologic medicine for patients around the world. The 3D flexible bags are dedicated for sterile and ready-to-use solutions and designed for storage and shipping of large volume biopharmaceutical solutions. They provide a secure and convenient single-use solution for an in-process fluid handling, storage, and shipping needs for all the process steps.


Image courtesy of Dow, Südpack Medica, and Sartorius
