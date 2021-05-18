Manufacturing (MD&M) West, WestPack, and More Return to Anaheim

The Informa Markets Engineering’s West event – the advanced design and manufacturing event that brings together established manufacturing show brands Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) West, WestPack, Automation Technology Expo (ATX) West, Design & Manufacturing (D&M) West, Plastec West, as well as the recent addition of the Cannabis Packaging Summit – opened registration for its 2021 in-person event, which will return to the Anaheim Convention Center August 10 through 12 in Anaheim, California. Bringing together top engineers, business leaders, disruptive companies, and innovative thinkers, attendees will connect with a breadth and depth of technologies, industries, and information, including an array of complimentary education and activities featured across an interactive expo floor.

· To register to attend MD&M West, visit here

· To register to attend WestPack, visit here

· To register to attend ATX West, visit here

· To register to attend D&M West, visit here

· To register to attend Plastec West, visit here

· To register to attend the Cannabis Packaging Summit, visit here

Since the last in-person event, event organizers, Informa Markets – Engineering, have served the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry via digital events and offerings. “During this time physically apart, we've also reimagined our live event, and created an immersive expo that will feature expertly curated education, networking hubs, product showcases, and more,” said Hayley Haggarty, group event director of Informa Market Engineering’s West event. “Attendees of all show brands can look forward to both new and well-established theaters and activations across the floor.”

Complimentary Show Activations:

3DPX Zone

Constant innovation and research in 3D printing materials is expected to boost the market growth as manufacturers switch towards 3D printing material for its superior strength, robust nature, and high temperature resistance. According to a recent study by Fact MR, the global 3D printing material market is forecast to expand at 26 percent CAGR over the duration of 2021 to 2031. To support this growth, the Informa Markets Engineering’s West event will launch an all-new 3D Printing eXperiential zone featuring live demos, free content, and networking within a dedicated 3D printing hub.

Center Stage

A staple of the Informa Markets Engineering’s West event, attendees can stop by the lobby theater for panel discussions, live demos, thought leadership presentations, and more.

Tech Theater

Technical sessions will also be accessible on the show floor, hosted and presented by suppliers.

Lobby Product Showcase

A new go-to destination will be to see the latest innovation within the industry at the Lobby Product Showcase.

News Desk

Have some spare time? Drop by the all-new News Desk for the opportunity to listen in on some of the brightest minds being interviewed by journalists onsite.

Networking Events

Informa Markets Engineering’s West event is where the manufacturing community across industries come to connect. Take part in formal and informal networking events across the expo floor.

Safety

As with all Informa events, Informa Markets Engineering’s West event will be run according to official government and local authority guidance in the first instance, as well as any venue or location-specific regulations. In addition, all Informa events around the world, irrespective of format or location, will follow onsite safety measures called Informa AllSecure. These guidelines will help to ensure you maximize your time with us, while feeling confident and safe.

Stay connected across the Informa Markets Engineering’s West event with #IMEWest and #DiscoverEngineerBuild