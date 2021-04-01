Ray Bodamer Promoted to Vice President of Filling and Packaging Operations at Formulated Solutions

As Vice President of Filling and Packaging Operations, Ray Bodamer's core focus is optimizing the performance of the Formulated Solutions Filling and Packaging Value Stream which extends into commercial filling, packaging, maintenance and process improvement engineering.
Prior to joining Formulated Solutions, Ray held various leadership roles in Engineering, Operations, and Business Management with increasing responsibility within BIC Graphic USA. Ray holds a BS from Springhill College, a BME from Georgia Institute of technology and an MBA with a concentration in Finance from University of Tampa. He is also certified as a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt.