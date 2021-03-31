KOCHlive 2021 Enters the Next Round – and the Next Level!

Showcasing innovations in a new way, using the latest information technologies, and cultivating personal exchange with customers despite COVID-19: This all contributed to the highly successful premiere of KOCHlive. Following up with KOCHlive 2021, the special machine manufacturer KOCH Pac-Systeme promises nothing less than "The next dimension in packaging".

KOCH has transformed the virtual trade fair into a platform offering more intensive live experiences and more content: Experts, showrooms, webcasts, videos. A real highlight is the KOCH webcasts, featuring Innovation Talks where KOCH specialists share their expertise on trending topics in packaging, provide information about KOCH's special competencies, and respond to open questions.

Personal appointments can be booked with the "Experts" for an exclusive live presentation. In the showroom, guests get to watch a live demonstration of the machines, learn about eco-friendly types of packaging, and a whole lot more. Also new is our “Videos” section that provides illuminating insights into the great world of packaging with KOCH Pac-Systeme.

You can find more information on KOCHlive by visiting our KOCH website. It is worth looking at! www.koch-pac-systeme.com/kochlive